Photos: Class 1A semifinals at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament

Photos: Class 1A semifinals at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament

Coverage of the semifinal round of the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 19.

/ 33

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Medical marijuana manufacturing plant to open on 18th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will vote no on COVID relief if it includes minimum wage increase, money for states

Hiawatha vape and tattoo shop owner sentenced to over 8 years for drugs and firearms

Marion man charged with killing ex-girlfriend will be retried in November

Opinion: Make protecting our teachers, students a priority

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Court says attorneys can't block felons with restored citizenship rights from serving on jury

Tiffin man accused of sexually abusing child

Inmates at Iowa's county jails finally see lower phone rates

Proposed development near Hickory Hill Park fails to get rezoning approval

No one's better to be No. 1 at Iowa than No. 55, Luka Garza

Trending