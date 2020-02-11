No. 1 Lisbon wrestling posts 2 convincing shutouts, earns sixth state duals berth in a row

LISBON — As the postseason wrestling slate forges ahead, Lisbon appears to be at its best.

Three days after 12 of its wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s Class 1A district meet with a rousing sectional performance at home, the top-ranked Lions returned to the Lions’ Den needing wins in two matches to qualify for the state duals tournament.

The victories could hardly have been more thorough.

“We are just going out there, wrestling aggressive,” Lisbon Coach Brad Smith said after the Lions posted two shutouts, 82-0 over Wapello and 81-0 against No. 23 Belle Plaine, and won a 1A regional dual on Tuesday. “The kids are having fun. They get ready for every match. Usually when the first three or four guys get going, then everybody follows suit. It is kind of a team thing.”

In the semifinal win over Wapello, Lisbon earned eight pins — including the first four wrestlers it sent to the mat — five forfeits and a major decision. In the nightcap against Belle Plaine, 11 of 14 wrestlers won by pin. There were also two forfeits and a hotly-contested decision at 182 pounds, won by junior Truman Krob.

“Our best competition is in the wrestling room, we know, against each other,” Smith said. “As long as we stay competitive in the room and keep working on the things we need to work on — because we are not peaking yet, we are getting close — but we just need to keep working, improving on certain situations.”

The shutouts earned Lisbon its sixth trip in a row to the state duals and its 14th overall. The 1A state duals bracket begins Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“It won’t be a shock when we get there,” said second-ranked 152-pound senior Marshall Hauck, a transfer who finished fourth at the Nevada state meet at 138 last year. “You are not just going for the experience. You are going to win.”

Lisbon junior Cole Clark, ranked No. 1 at 195, stepped up a weight class to 220 and capped the Belle Plaine dual with a pin in 1:03 over fourth-ranked Ethan Allie. Two years ago, Clark was denied a spot in the district meet due to a loss to Allie at sectionals.

“It just really shows how much better I have gotten,” said Clark, who finished fifth at 182 at state last year. “It boosts my confidence for the state tournament to be able to beat guys that are ranked and have beat me in the past.”

Clark, Quincy Happel (106 pounds), Cade Siebrecht (113), Gage McCoy (145), Peyton Angelias (160) and Max Kohl each won by fall in both matches.

Before the state duals next week, Lisbon will travel to Wilton on Saturday for a 1A district meet, where its 12 wrestlers will compete for a spot in the traditional state tournament.

Prep wrestling

CLASS 1A REGIONAL DUALS

At Lisbon

Semifinals

No. 1 Lisbon 82, Wapello 0

No. 23 Belle Plaine 46, No. 20 Iowa Valley 35

Final

No. 1 Lisbon 81, No. 23 Belle Plaine 0

Individual results (championship only)

106 — No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon) pinned Brayden Peterson (Belle Plaine), 1:52

113 — Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) pinned Dayton Behounek (Belle Plaine), 0:15

120 — No. 7 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) won by injury default Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine)

126 — Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) pinned Kanyon Schwab (Belle Plaine), 0:57

132 — No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Toby Oliver (Belle Plaine), 1:28

138 — No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) pinned Ean Allie (Belle Plaine), 1:29

145 — Gage McCoy (Lisbon) pinned Nathan Arens (Belle Plaine), 1:29

152 — No. 2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) pinned Ethan Hamilton (Belle Plaine), 0:53

160 — Peyton Angelias (Lisbon) pinned Jack Schwenn (Belle Plaine), 1:48

170 — No. 6 Max Kohl (Lisbon) pinned Erik Snyder (Belle Plaine), 1:10

182 — Truman Krob (Lisbon) dec. Connor Timm (Belle Plaine), 9-8

195 — Jamien Moore (Lisbon) pinned Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine), 0:53

220 — No. 1 (at 195) Cole Clark (Lisbon) pinned No. 4 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine), 1:03.

285 — No. 4 Brant Baltes (Lisbon) won by forfeit

