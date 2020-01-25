Lisbon's Marshall Hauck claims battle of No. 1-ranked wrestlers at Bob Lueders Invitational

CLINTON — Marshall Hauck gave blood, sweat, toil and a little more blood in a battle of top-ranked wrestlers.

Lisbon’s Class 1A top-ranked 152-pounder didn’t stop bleeding until long after his championship bout with Pleasant Valley’s 3A No. 1 Eli Loyd.

Hauck overcame numerous blood stoppages and cotton swabs shoved in his nostril to beat Loyd for the 152-pound title at the Bob Lueders Invitational on Saturday at Clinton High School. He shared outstanding wrestler honors with three-time state champion teammate Cael Happel and helped Lisbon capture the team championship with 252 points, 84 more than runner-up Norwalk.

Hauck avenged a previous loss to Loyd with a 9-3 decision that seemed like it would last into the next morning.

“I wanted that one bad,” Hauck said. “He beat me earlier in the season, so I was really looking forward to a rematch.”

Hauck did damage on his feet, scoring four takedowns. He scored two in the opening period for a 4-1 lead. He added one in each of the final two periods. Hauck learned what he needed to do from the last meeting.

“I just had to finish my shots clean,” said Hauck, who earned his 100th career victory in the semifinals. “He’s a really funky wrestler, so I had to really make sure I finished them.”

Hauck said he suffers nose bleeds regularly in practice. He has dealt with it before and maintained his composure during all the breaks, turning his focus to his next moves.

“We told him when you wrestle him (Loyd) that you can’t let up, because he is dangerous,” Lisbon Hall of Fame Coach Brad Smith said. “It is what it is when you have all those blood times, but he ended up on top. That is the main thing.”

Happel, who is looking to become Iowa’s 28th four-time state champ, dominated his way to the 138-pound title. He put on a takedown clinic in his final two matches, beating Winston McPeek, of Lena-Winslow (Ill.), 28-13, in just 3:36 for the 138 crown.

Happel racked up seven takedowns in the first and second periods after six in a 14-point final period against Davenport Assumption’s Michael Macias in the semifinal.

Quincy Happel gave the family a second champion and the Lions three total. He used an opening takedown, nearfall in the second period and a third-period escape for a 5-4 win over Riley Nilo, of Milton (Wis.) for the 106 title. Quincy Happel was named the outstanding underclassman wrestler of the tournament.

Lisbon dominated the field, advancing seven to the finals out of tournament-best 10 semifinalists.

“This team has really been wrestling well,” Smith said. “We’re in good shape. We’re staying healthy. That is a key thing this time of the year.”

Prairie, Linn-Mar also feature 3 champions each

Cedar Rapids Prairie and Linn-Mar matched Lisbon’s championship total and tied for fifth with 138 points.

The Hawks’ Ashton Stoner-DeGroot handed Lisbon one of its finals losses in another pairing of highly-ranked wrestlers. Stoner-DeGroot, ranked fourth in 3A, and 1A top-ranked Cole Clark had each pinned their way to the finals, but the Prairie senior closed with one more.

“It’s been a long day,” Stoner-DeGroot said before the awards ceremony. “I got a nice little bit of energy there at the end. I started a little slow and started picking it up as the match went on. I felt pretty good about that one.”

Clark tallied the first takedown and ended the first period with a ride out. He chose neutral to start the second. After a flurry, Clark was in on a double when Stoner-DeGroot hipped into him and came out on top, trapping Clark’s arm. Stoner-DeGroot transitioned into a headlock and got the fall in 2:42.

“It was kind of an in-the-moment thing,” Stoner-DeGroot said. “I don’t really know what happened. I know someone went in on a shot and I threw them by and then twisted him up a little bit and was able to catch him on his back.”

Prairie’s Austin Kegley (120) and Johnny Washburn (145) joined Stoner-DeGroot atop the awards stand. Kegley scored three takedowns in a 7-3 decision over Lisbon’s Brandon Paez and Washburn pinned Lisbon’s Gage McCoy in 2:44.

Linn-Mar was 3-for-3 in championship bouts. Top-seeded 126-pounder Bryce Parke and Tate Naaktgeboren at 160 dropped ranked opponents in the finals.

Fifth-ranked Parke scored two takedowns. His score in the second made it 4-1 and resulted in a pinning combination. He stuck Norwalk’s No. 6 Grant Harbour in 2:53.

No. 3 Naaktgeboren led 5-0 after cinching up a cradle for a takedown and three nearfall at the end of the first period. He won by injury default when Norwalk’s No. 4 Ethan Vetterick couldn’t continue to start the second.

Linn-Mar’s Ryan Plummer scored the final five points to beat Lena-Winslow’s Case Harmston, 8-4, for gold at 170.

