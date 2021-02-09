Lisbon rolls to 7th straight state duals appearance

LISBON — Loaded for Des Moines.

The theme sprawled in block letters above the team posing in front of two semi-trailers on Lisbon’s annual wrestling poster is a perfect representation of the Lions’ lineup.

“We’re solid all around,” Lisbon’s top-ranked 145-pounder Robert Avila Jr. said. “I think we’re a top contender for the title there. We just have to make sure we keep pushing the pace and wrestling to the best of our ability.”

The second-ranked Lions trucked No. 20 Alburnett and coasted to a 69-12 victory in a Class 1A regional dual final Tuesday night at home. Lisbon advances to the state duals tournament Feb. 17 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Lions won 12 of 14 weights, scoring bonus points in all but one match.

“We wrestled strong all the way through, going after the pins,” Lisbon coach Brad Smith said. “The kids are always working on scoring points. That is the main thing this time of the year.”

Lisbon (15-1) will make its seventh straight state duals appearance, defending last season’s title. The Lions looked to make quick work of the Pirates. Six of their nine pins were in the first period and only one reached the third.

“We’re all just looking forward to competing next week,” Lisbon 132-pounder Quincy Happel said. “We wanted to come out here and get it done as fast as possible. It was our mentality. We knew we could do it. It’s nice we got it done tonight.”

Lisbon won the first eight weights for a 45-0 lead before giving up a forfeit at 113. Lincoln Holub (152) opened with a decision. Matthias and Max Kohl followed with pins in 20 and 14 seconds, respectively.

Truman Krob (195), top-ranked Cole Clark at 220 and heavyweight Tony Baltes posted three straight falls. Brandon Paez (120), Happel, Indy Harbaugh and two-time state champion Avila closed with four straight pins.

Avila won a battle of ranked wrestlers, scoring 18 points before pinning No. 7 Carson Klostermann in 4:34.

“Overall, we did pretty well,” Avila said. “We came out really strong and got the job done. That’s all that really matters.”

Alburnett’s lone win came at 126. Brody Neighbor battled back after falling behind, hitting a neck-wrench and putting No. 5 Cade Siebrecht on his back for a fall in 3:00.

The Pirates (15-6) opened with a 60-17 victory over New London. They had three pins in that dual, including a fall from Klostermann, who bumped up to 152 and dropped No. 8 Josh Glendening. Neighbor and Reed Callahan earned two wins for Alburnett.

Lisbon is poised for another deep run in the duals tournament, along with rival Don Bosco. The Lions have an open weight at 113, but they have plenty of firepower, including 12 district qualifiers, to make up for spotting a good team six points.

“We have a pretty good dual team,” Smith said. “We’re solid all the way up and down the lineup. We can score some major points.”

