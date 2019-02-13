Lisbon falls to fourth in Class 1A state duals tournament

DES MOINES — For the second straight year, Lisbon took fourth place in the Class 1A state duals tournament Wells Fargo Arena

The No. 3-seeded Lions won their first dual against Emmetsburg 35-33. They lost to No. 4 Denver 39-35 in the semifinals.

In the third-place match, Lisbon lost to No. 4 West Sioux 33-32.

“To win dual meets, you have to have everybody step up and we didn’t have everybody step up in the last two duals,” Lisbon coach Brad Smith said.

One of the biggest upsets of the day came against West Sioux at 138 pounds. Lisbon’s No. 1 ranked Cobe Siebrecht, who was 46-0 during the regular season and is a two-time state finalist, was pinned by West Sioux freshman Carson Lynott.

“Our No. 1 guy at 138 gets pinned, that’s a 12-point swing right there,” Smith said. “That set the tone right away in this dual. But it’s not just him, it’s some other guys too. You have to rise to the occasion. If you don’t do that against good teams, you’re going to be on the short end of it. That’s what happened.”

Bonus points made the difference in each of Lisbon’s losses on Wednesday.

Lisbon and Denver split the first 12 matches before the last two were forfeited — one from each team. Of Denver’s six wins, five were by fall.

It was more of the same against West Sioux. Lisbon actually won six matches to West Sioux’s five before the last three were forfeited — one by Lisbon and two by West Sioux. Out of West Sioux’s five wins, four were by fall, which was the difference. Lisbon didn’t record any falls in the meet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Smith isn’t worried about these results carrying over to the traditional tournament Thursday. After all, Lisbon took fourth in the dual tournament last year and went on to win the traditional title.

“I’m not too much worried about Cobe,” Smith said. “He’ll bounce back. This is just like last year, we took fourth last year and went on to win the traditional tournament. That’s going to be the goal now. We have some good kids.”

Lisbon has three No. 1-ranked wrestlers and eight total qualifiers, but everybody is chasing No. 1 Don Bosco, which won the dual tournament in convincing fashion. The Dons’ closest match was in the championship against Denver, a 48-18 win.

“We have to get (our athletes) to the finals and we need everybody to score points for us to have a shot because Don Bosco, they’re the team to beat right now,” Smith said. “We’ll see what happens. We’ll be ready to go tomorrow though.”

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Don Bosco 71, No. 8 Missouri Valley 4

No. 4 West Sioux 42, No. 5 Lake Mills 30

No. 2 Denver 56, No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 16

No. 3 Lisbon 35, No. 6 Emmetsburg 33

Consolation round

No. 5 Lake Mills 44, No. 8 Missouri Valley 25

No. 6 Emmetsburg 33, No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 32

Semifinals

No. 1 Don Bosco 71, No. 4 West Sioux 12

No. 2 Denver 39, No. 3 Lisbon 35

7th place

No. 7 Logan-Magnolia 51, No. 8 Missouri Valley 27

5th place

No. 5 Lake Mills 42, No. 6 Emmetsburg 25

3rd place

No. 4 West Sioux 33, No. 3 Lisbon 32

Championship

No. 1 Don Bosco 48, No. 2 Denver 18

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com