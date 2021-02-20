Lisbon crowns 3 state wrestling champions, including 3-timer Robert Avila Jr.

DES MOINES — A Coke and a smile.

Enjoy it, Robert Avila Jr. You deserved it.

After a season of depriving himself of the soda, the Lisbon junior rewarded himself for winning a third title in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Avila topped Don Bosco’s Cael Rahnavardi, 5-2, for the 145-pound title.

Lions assistant Jeff Clark delivered the beverage in an old-fashioned glass bottle. Avila enjoyed his favorite pop that tasted just a bit sweeter.

“It’s amazing,” Avila said. “It’s Coca-Cola. You can’t go wrong with it. The best in the world.”

Avila became the 10th Lisbon wrestler to win at least three state titles. He won titles at 132 and 126 the last two seasons. One more and he would be the fifth Lion four-timer, joining Scott Morningstar (1977-80), Shane Light (1987-90), Carter Happel (2013-16) and Cael Happel (2017-20).

“Right now, it feels great but there is always more work to be done,” Avila said. “I’m not worried about winning that right now.

“I have to keep focusing on getting better, get back at it tomorrow and just keep pushing myself to be the best that I can be.”

The championship was Avila’s closest bout, reaching the finals with two pins and a technical fall. He said he thought it would be a tight match after taking a couple early shots. Avila continued on the attack, scoring takedowns in the second and third for the difference.

“Just be smart,” Avila said. “Just find openings and that’s what I did.”

He wasn’t the lone champion for the Lions.

Cade Siebrecht reached the finals at 126 and just like his older brothers, Cooper and Cobe, he struck gold. Siebrecht was swept away in the tunnel by a celebratory mob of teammates after his 11-5 victory over Underwood’s Stevie Barnes.

“It feels amazing,” Siebrecht said. “It’s only my junior year. Still time for more. I’m not finished, yet.”

Siebrecht entered the tournament ranked fifth. He stormed through his bracket, beating the Nos. 2, 4 and 3 ranked wrestlers. There was a turning point in the season where he was fed up with losing tough matches or bouts he shouldn’t.

“Losing tough matches, matches I shouldn’t lose,” Siebrecht said. “I decided to put in extra work after practice and pick it up in practice. Score as many points as I can.”

Siebrecht trailed by one in the second period when he scored five points with a reversal and three nearfall to take the lead for good.

“I scored plenty of points in that match,” Siebrecht said. “Once I got up and put him on his back in the second period it was over.”

The Lions won three of four finals matches. Senior Cole Clark made his second straight finals appearance. The top-ranked 220-pounder finally took the step to the top of the podium, defeating Hinton’s No. 2 Derek Anderson. Clark finished 41-0.

Brandon Paez made his second straight finals appearance after winning as a freshman. New London’s Marcel Lopez denied the Lion sophomore this time. Lopez scored a second-period escape for a 1-0 victory, joining Avila as a three-time champ with a chance for a fourth next year.

Lisbon finished second in the team race behind Don Bosco, amassing 148 1/2 points. The Lions had eight medalists.

The Dons won their third straight championship with 179 1/2 points and two champions, Cade and Carson Tenold at 170 and 182.

Cascade’s Aidan Noonan also captured his third title, adding the 132-pound crown to previous ones at 126 and 113. He produced the opening takedown, added an escape and penalty point in the second before icing it with a third-period reversal.

“That’s how you always want to finish,” Noonan said about closing his career on top. “I’m just glad it ended the way it did.”

Noonan closed his career with 181 victories, winning his final 133 matches and all 12 at state. He owns the school record for wins and pins (107).

“I don’t really think about it as much, because I’m in the moment,” Noonan said. “In about 10 years or so, I’ll think it was pretty cool.”

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com