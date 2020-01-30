Jared Voss knocks off Cole Davis, No. 1 West Delaware rolls past No. 2 Independence

INDEPENDENCE — Jared Voss traded nerves for excitement.

With the help of West Delaware assistant coach Mitch Peyton, he’s found a way to channel that pre-match energy.

“I’ve been working on that all week,” Voss said. “I think it paid off.”

Voss scored four points in the final period to knock off top-ranked Cole Davis, 4-2, helping the Class 2A top-ranked Hawks dispose of No. 2 Independence, 57-12, in a Wamac Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at Independence.

Voss, ranked fifth at 170 pounds, lost to Davis twice last season. A district wrestleback loss last year provided a new mindset and perspective for this season.

“It changed my whole way of thinking,” said Voss, a junior. “I thought I was letting people down but they feel the same way no matter what. I just have to leave it all out on the mat.”

Davis actually scored the opening takedown and ended the first period on top for a 2-0 lead. Voss answered with a second-period rideout that kept the match within two.

“It was real big,” Voss said. “I’ve been struggling on top this year, so we’ve worked on staying low and keeping pressure on the whole time.”

The decisive move came in the third. Voss fended off a Davis takedown a attempt, reached back for Davis’ leg and bumped him off balance, leading to a takedown and two nearfall.

“It was a little hip pop and I got my hip out,” Voss said. “I was able to get my arm in there for the cradle.”

West Delaware Coach Jeff Voss, and Jared’s dad, has seen the steady improvement.

“Jared has wrestled all the top-ranked kids at 170 in Class 2A,” the older Voss said. “He’s battled them pretty hard in close matches. We knew it would be a great match. They’ll see each other again. Who knows what will happen next time.”

It was one of three matches with highly-ranked foes. West Delware won two, including top-ranked Wyatt Voelker’s 11-0 major decision over No. 5 Christian Kremer at 195.

Independence’s seventh-ranked Matthew Doyle scored six in the final period, including a late takedown and two nearfall, to top No. 4 Cael Meyer at 160.

The Hawks were in control from the start, winning 11 of 14 weights and scoring bonus points in all but Voss’ victory. West Delaware recorded five pins and two technical falls.

“This team has been aggressive all year,” Jeff Voss said. “We just keep after people.

“We knew there were going to be some hard-fought matches, but we tried to get out early in matches, be aggressive and keep building the lead. Some good things happened.”

Both teams will compete in the Wamac tournament Saturday at West Delaware in Manchester.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com