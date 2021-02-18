Jared Voss has a 'nice shiner' and West Delaware shines in 2A state wrestling first round

DES MOINES — West Delaware’s Jared Voss has seen the movie “Rocky.”

So, he recognized the line when coaches jokingly yelled, “Cut me, Mick.” At the moment, he resembles the pugilist character during one of his epic fights after a headbutt caused his eye to nearly swell shut, turning it shades of purple and black.

“It got in the way at first, but it has calmed down,” Voss said. “Now, I think it looks sweet.”

Voss was all smiles about the bulbous bruise and his first-round pin in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena. The Hawks recorded seven pins in the first day, soaring into the lead with 36 points. Twice as much as second-place Independence.

Top-ranked West Delaware advanced eight into the quarterfinals and has all 11 qualifiers in the tournament, posting an 11-3 record.

“It’s a good start for us,” Hawks Coach Jeff Voss said. “We want to be better (Friday), so we’ll go back, relax and get a game plan together.”

The younger Voss suffered the blow in the semifinals of Wednesday’s state duals. It puffed up immediately. He wrestled the rest of that match, the finals and then pinned Camanche’s Logan Waltz in 35 seconds in Thursday’s first round.

“When it first happened, it was there and I felt it,” Voss said. “I’m just blocking it out and focusing in on things.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The only treatment he received was ice. He didn’t like it taped over for protection, but the attempts did have an unexpected result.

“We taped it up to see how it would work today,” Voss said. “I didn’t like it. When we took it off, it actually helped even it out instead of hanging over my eye.”

The performance exhibited a mix of toughness and crazy. The expectation is to fight through adversity this time of year.

“He’s got a little bit of both,” Jeff Voss said. “Things are going to happen in this tournament and you just have to respond to it. He’s got a nice shiner there. He has a nice badge to carry around the rest of the tournament.”

All seven West Delaware pins came consecutively, starting with brothers, Logan and Jadyn Peyton, at 145 and 152, respectively. Seventh-ranked Logan pinned Union’s No. 8 Lincoln Mehlert.

“They support each other,” Jeff Voss said of the Peytons. “They’re kind of a sparkplug for the second half of our lineup.

“One gets out strong and they usually catch fire and go.”

Cael Meyer (182), Wyatt Voelker at 195 and heavyweight Carson Petlon added first-round pins. Freshman Brayden Maury followed with a consolation-round pin.

Carson Less (113) and Reily Dolan (138) also won their openers for West Delaware. Less recorded a 9-1 major decision over Albia’s Brodie Conner. The Hawks finished with 17 bonus points, which is the same amount of points as the three teams tied for third.

“It’s awesome,” Voss said. “We’re so close. One good thing is all it takes and we’re excited.”

Independence produced a strong showing as well, moving four into the quarterfinals. Kale Wieland (113), Carter Straw (126) and top-ranked duo Brandon O’Brien (132) and Isaiah Weber at 138 each won by fall.

O’Brien’s was lickity split, pinning West Lyon’s Tanner Severson in 25 seconds. Straw’s, on the other hand, came in the final minute against Humboldt’s fifth-ranked Jase Goodell. Straw never trailed and owned a 10-3 lead when he ended it in 5:21.

The Mustangs also have two remaining in consolation competition.

Solon’s Hayden Taylor began his trek for a third title in impressive fashion. He made things easy with a 20-5 technical fall over West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville’s River Belger at 160.

“It always feels good to get that first one out of the way,” Taylor said. “I felt like I was always on the attack, for the most part.”

He picked apart Belger with a variety of takedowns, tallying six of them.

“I like to open it up,” Taylor said. “If I’m feeling something that day, I’m feeling something. I’m not really thinking. It just comes to me and I hit it.”

Taylor said he approaches each match with the same mentality, preventing a lack of focus. He is also motivated by what he referred to as a lackluster performance in winning the 145-pound crown last year.

“I feel like I underperformed last year at the state tournament,” Taylor said. “I think, this year, I have something to prove to everyone. I’m a better wrestler than I showed last year and I’m ready to do that.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Teammate Gage Marty gave the Spartans two quarterfinalists. He defeated Charles City’s Tino Tamayo, 11-6, at 220.

Williamsburg went 2-for-3 in the first round. Gavin Jensen (106) and Kayden Gryp at 120 advanced. Benton Community boasted two quarterfinalists as well. Jaiden Moore (120) and Austin Roos (182) advanced.

Mid-Prairie’s Cael Garvey provided one of the more thrilling victories of the first round. He scored a reversal in the final 12 seconds and added two nearfall with four remaining to upend Emmetsburg’s No. 7 Matthew Wirtz at 195.

Center Point-Urbana senior and 2020 state finalist Cole Whitehead suffered an injury default and could not continue. He was leading Donovan Morales, of Central Lyon, 5-0, when he was injured with just 21 seconds left in the match and carried off the arena floor. He finished his career as a two-time medalist and three-time qualifier.

CPU Coach Matt Grennan tweeted this: “At the end of the day Gold Medals are nice, but the legacy that you leave will live forever. Cannot ask for a more dedicated, hard working and just a great all around kid than @WhiteheadCole.”

At the end of the day Gold Medals are nice, but the legacy that you leave will live forever. Cannot ask for a more dedicated, hard working and just a great all around kid than @WhiteheadCole #proudCoach #CPUNation — Matt Grennan (@MattGrennan) February 19, 2021

Class 2A team scores

1. West Delaware 36

2. Independence 18

T-3. Davenport Assumption 17

T-3. Crestwood 17

T-3. Osage 17

T-6. Bondurant-Farrar 12

T-6. Clarion CGD 12

T-6. Winterset 12

9. East Marshall 11.5

T-10. Camanche 10

T-10. Union Community 10

Class 2A first round results

106 first round

No. 2 Carter Anderson (Albia) pinned Gabino Vargas (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley), 3:37

No. 3 Carson Doolittle (Webster City) dec. No. 9 Jacob Zabka (Algona), 8-2

No. 4 Kade Blume (Roland-Story) dec. Kaden Kremer (Independence), 6-1

No. 7 Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) pinned Kaden Whipp (Clarinda), 3:09

No. 1 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption) major dec. Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 12-2

No. 8 Jaxon Bussa (Camanche) pinned Brayden Maury (West Delaware), 3:14

No. 10 Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) dec. Jayden Gargano (Humboldt), 4-0

No. 5 Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood) pinned Jake Alexander (Adel ADM), 3:16

113 first round

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) pinned Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M), 1:55

Kale Wieland (Independence) pinned No. 8 Caelan Oakes (Southeast Valley), 2:32

No. 5 Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. No. 10 Luke Freund (Harlan), 5-1

No. 6 Carson Less (West Delaware) major dec. Brodie Conner (Albia), 9-1

No. 3 Anders Kittelson (Crestwood) major dec. Royce Butt (DeWitt Central), 11-3

Osvaldo Ocampo (Sheldon/South O’Brien) pinned No. 9 Peyton Nixon (Woodward-Granger), 4:46

No. 4 Tucker Stangel (Osage) pinned Zeke Hoven (Winterset), 5:33

No. 2 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community) major dec. Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg), 16-5

120 first round

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) major dec. Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), 8-0

Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) major dec. Coy DeBoer (Sheldon/South O’Brien), 13-1

No. 5 Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) dec. Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley), 2-0

Donovan Morales (Central Lyon-GLR) won by injury default over No. 6 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana), 5:39

No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central) tech. Max Currier (Clear Lake), 2:44 (16-0)

No. 4 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Matthew Beem (Glenwood), 7-4

No. 7 Jonathan Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) dec. No. 10 Ethan Follmann (Atlantic/CAM), 4-3

No. 1 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) dec. Dawson Townsend (Davis County), 9-4

126 first round

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) major dec. Dylan Ohrt (Dike-New Hartford), 18-6

No. 10 TJ Fitzpatrick (Davenport Assumption dec. No. 4 Tate O’Shea (Keokuk), 3-1

No. 8 Joe Weaver (Atlantic/CAM) dec. No. 9 Kellen Moore (Forest City), 5-1

No. 6 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) pinned Alex Beaver (West Liberty), 3:15

No. 3 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Luke Musich (Harlan), 5-2

Carter Straw (Independence) pinned No. 5 Jase Goodell (Humboldt), 5:21

Cael Ihle (Gilbert) dec. No. 7 Blake Engel (West Delaware), 1-0

No. 2 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) tech. Jake Porter (Winterset), 4:51 (16-1)

132 first round

No. 1 Brandon O’Brien (Independence) pinned Tanner Severson (West Lyon), 0:25

No. 10 Keegan Jensen (Winterset) dec. Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 2-1

No. 9 Reily Dolan (West Delaware) dec. Chase Rattenborg (Webster City), 6-4

No. 5 Brock Moore (Forest City) pinned Riece Graham (Woodward-Granger), 2:54

No. 4 Logan Arp (South Tama) dec. Brady Stille (Decorah), 4-2

Taylor Huggins (Davis County) dec. Justin Keller (Albia), 12-5

Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) pinned Ben Smith (Adel ADM), 5:00

No. 2 Averee Abben (Osage) major dec. Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon), 14-3

138 first round

No. 1 Isaiah Weber (Independence) pinned Jensen Kaldenberg (Winterset), 4:52

Dao Keokhamthong (Sioux Center) dec. No. 8 Gage Long (Ballard), 6-5

No. 3 Kain Luensman dec. No. 10 Shea Parkis (Carroll Kuemper), 12-6

No. 5 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD) pinned Austin Wilkins (Decorah), 2:44

No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption) pinned Stavely Maury (West Delaware), 2:59

No. 9 Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) pinned Brady Stauffer (Greene County), 5:01

No. 4 Chase Thomas (Crestwood) pinned Kale Downey (Clarinda), 2:45

No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) dec. Ryan Brennan (Emmetsburg), 11-4

145 first round

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) pinned Andres Cantillo (Grinnell), 0:37

No. 7 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) pinned No. 8 Lincoln Mehlert (Union Community), 5:33

No. 6 Remington Hanson (Clarion CGD) dec. No. 4 Landon Fenton (Monroe PCM), 8-6

No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) dec. Sam West (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville), 6-2

No. 3 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned Keaton Street (Creston/O-M), 1:05

No. 10 Cason Johannes (Sheldon/South O’Brien) dec. Ethan DeLeon (Sioux City Heelan), 5-4

No. 9 Christian Eslick (Roland-Story) pinned Logan Jones (Central Decatur), 3:11

No. 2 Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Gavin Scheuermann (Greene County), 1:32

152 first round

No. 1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) tech. Teegan McEnany (Independence), 3:16 (16-1)

No. 7 Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) pinned Zach Jensen (Spirit Lake Park), 5:22

No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Alex Casey (Anamosa), 3:49

No. 4 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM) tech. Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M), 4:28 (18-1)

No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) pinned Stephen Conley (Albia), 4:17

No. 10 Zander Ernst (Ridge View) dec. No. 8 Stone Schmitz (Union Community), 9-6

No. 3 Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk) major dec. Clay Schemmel (Crestwood), 12-2

No. 2 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) tech. Joey Potter (Osage), 4:53 (16-0)

160 first round

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) tech. River Belger (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville), 4:45 (20-5)

No. 6 Landon Kirby (Grinnell) dec. No. 9 Hunter Bye (Crestwood), 10-5

No. 5 Allen Catour (Davenport Assumption) pinned Drake Collins (West Liberty), 2:36

No. 8 Jarrett Roos (Sheldon/South O’Brien) won in SV-1 over Cade Shirk (Emmetsburg), 6-4

No. 4 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD) dec. Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford), 7-0

No. 3 Hunter Worthen (Union Community) major dec. Zander Reed (Central Decatur), 11-3

No. 7 Gabriel Christensen (Ballard) dec. Dustin Harney (Woodward-Granger), 4-2

No. 2 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) pinned Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 0:36

170 first round

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) pinned Mitch Johnson (Independence), 1:08

Samuel Bandstra (East Marshall) pinned Colin Muller (Osage), 4:26

No. 4 CJ Walrath (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) major dec. Garrett Paulson (Estherville-Lincoln Central), 9-1

No. 3 Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon-GLR) dec. No. 10 Lucas Henderson (Centerville), 9-5

No. 6 Caden Collins (Charles City) dec. Jon McKeever (Woodward-Granger), 10-8

No. 5 Mitchell Joines (Sioux City Heelan) dec. No. 9 Dylan Meiners (North Polk), 7-5

No. 7 Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic/CAM) major dec. Brady Barringer (Winterset), 14-2

No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) pinned Logan Waltz (Camanche), 0:35

182 first round

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union Community) pinned Ayden Frazer (Washington), 1:15

No. 7 Austin Roos (Benton Community) major dec. Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie), 12-2

Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) dec. No. 8 Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood), 5-4

Riley Hoven (Winterset) dec. No. 5 Cade Everson (Camanche), 7-6

No. 4 Cael Meyer (West Delaware) pinned John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar), 1:34

No. 3 Fernando Villaescusa (Gilbert) pinned Casey Pick (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley), 1:23

Keenan Tyler (Decorah) dec. No. 6 Keegan Bradley (Spirit Lake Park), 8-3

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Cael Wood (Cherokee), 1:55

195 first round

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) pinned Landen Schemmel (Crestwood), 1:52

No. 5 Mason Askelsen (Ballard) dec. Brayden Smith (South Tama), 8-5

No. 6 Aiden Morgan (Davenport Assumption) pinned Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 3:23

No. 4 Reese Moore (Forest City) major dec. No. 10 Joe Larimore (Gilbert), 11-3

No. 3 Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) pinned CJ Carter (Glenwood), 2:31

Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie) dec. No. 7 Matthew Wirtz (Emmetsburg), 11-9

Jesse Schwery (Harlan) won in TB-1 over Josh Riibe (Central Lyon-GLR), 2-1

No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) pinned Marcus Beatty (Independence), 0:58

220 first round

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) pinned Nick Wacha (Ballard), 3:49

Kain Nelson (Clarion CGD) pinned Josh Wallington (Mid-Prairie), 1:17

No. 4 Conner Murty (East Marshall) pinned Jake Smith (Clarke), 5:00

No. 5 Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) pinned No. 7 Jordan Anderson (Emmetsburg), 5:49

No. 3 Crew Howard (Clarinda) dec. Korver Hupke (Independence), 8-1

No. 10 Gage Marty (Solon) dec. Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 11-6

No. 9 Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) dec. Cooper Sloan (Monroe PCM), 1-0

No. 1 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon-GLR) pinned Paul Ballard (Albia), 1:08

Hwt. first round

No. 1 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) pinned Skyler Young (Eddyville EBF), 1:30

No. 10 Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley) pinned Sawyer Schiltz (Greene County), 1:00

No. 9 Chance Malone (Columbus Community) dec. Nick Bronstad (Okoboji/HMS), 5-0

No. 4 Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon) pinned Rudy Papakee (South Tama), 0:52

No. 5 Chase Crooks (Charles City) dec. Cole Sanger (North Polk), 8-2

Jacob Leohr (Dike-New Hartford) won in SV-1 over No. 2 Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon), 3-1

No. 6 Ethan Hooyer (Sioux Center) pinned No. 8 Dugan Tolley (Winterset), 5:07

No. 3 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) pinned Tristan Dorscher (Atlantic/CAM), 1:22

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com