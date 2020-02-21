Iowa 3A state wrestling results: Graham Gambrall's gamble works, West and Linn-Mar have 3 finalists

DES MOINES — For the second straight match Friday, Iowa City West 145-pounder Graham Gambrall found himself trailing going into the third period.

Gambrall was wrestling No. 1-seed Devon Strief of North Scott in the Class 3A state semifinals and trailing 4-1 at the end of the second period.

Strief chose the down position to begin the third period and Gambrall cut him immediately, so Gambrall was down 5-1 with two minutes left. Gambrall needed three takedowns to tie the match.

“I needed to put the pedal to the metal,” Gambrall said. “I needed to pick up my pace, I needed to actually shoot and stop being tense out there and just be me.”

Gambrall racked up the necessary three takedowns and the match was tied 7-7 with 30 seconds left. Gambrall needed to ride Strief out — if he let Strief escape, he would lose.

That’s when Gambrall gambled and hit a move he never usually hits in a match.

“I had him down and I didn’t think he was getting up,” Gambrall said. “I had his arm crossed really far across his body and I thought, ‘You know, I never really do this but why not just try it? I could get a cheap little tilt with five seconds left.’ I just tried something and he tipped over to his back, I got a two count and I thought, ‘I don’t want to risk anything.’ So I took the two count and went back over and rode him out.

“It was crazy.”

Gambrall’s “crazy” was describing the feeling of winning the match and making the state finals at Wells Fargo Arena. But what’s actually crazy is that he pulled off a move that’s not normally in his arsenal.

“I felt like it was low risk — I didn’t think he was going to get out of it — and it had a high reward,” Gambrall said. “Why not do it?”

Gambrall’s gamble was the reason he punched his ticket to the finals.

“It’s unreal. It’s unreal,” Gambrall said between deep breaths. “I’ve been dreaming my whole life to make it to the state finals and to wrestle on Saturday night is unreal.”

Gambrall was one of three Iowa City West wrestlers on Friday to book a spot in Saturday night’s finals. Hunter Garvin (132) beat Southeast Polk’s Joel Jesuroga 4-3 and Will Hoeft (182) beat West Des Moines Valley’s Blake Underwood 6-2.

Iowa City West is in fifth place in the team race with 80.5 points.

Linn-Mar puts 3 in finals

Linn-Mar is fourth with 86 points. It also has three finalists: Brandon O’Brien (106), Tate Naaktgeboren (160) and Ryan Plummer (170)

Naaktgeboren’s opponent is Ben Kueter of Iowa City High. Both are freshmen.

“We train together so we’re really good pals,” Naaktgeboren said. “But it’s pretty impressive that two freshmen are dominating such a high level at this weight.”

Prairie has 2 finalists

In total, nine of the Gazette area’s 11 3A semifinalists won their matches to make the state finals on Saturday.

The other two area finalists are a pair of wrestlers from Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The first to punch their ticket was Austin Kegley (120) who won by fall in 2:22 against Thurmon Christensen of Waukee. The second was Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (195) who won by fall in sudden victory against Fort Dodge’s Levi Egli.

The takedown and pin came after a lengthy scramble, one where both wrestlers looked like they’d end up on top at different points during the scramble.

“That was a huge scramble and I was just looking for any opportunity to end up on top,” Sonter-DeGroot said. “And it worked out.”

Waverly-Shell Rock is in command of the team race with 147 points. Fort Dodge is second with 104 and Southeast Polk third with 97.

Metro medalists

In addition to the five combined state finalists for Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Cedar Rapids/Marion Metro has seven additional state medalists.

Linn-Mar’s Bryce Parke earned a top-six finish at 126, while Abass Kemokai (152) and Luke Gaffney (220) will wrestle for seventh place Saturday.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy placed two on the awards stand. Jay Oostendorp secured a top-six placing with a win over Le Mars’ Colton Hoag at 182. The Cougars’ Gavin Bascom (220) will wrestle for seventh.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson heavyweight Dawson Sweet earned his second straight top-six performance. He was sixth last season and will wrestle in the consolation semifinals.

Christian Stanek became Cedar Rapids Xavier’s first freshman medalist last year and improved that eighth-place finish. Stanek reached the semifinals and moved into the top six at 138.

— K.J. Pilcher, The Gazette

Class 3A matchups, results

106 quarterfinals

No. 2 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 8 Khyler Carstarphen (West Des Moines Dowling), 1:13

No. 6 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) dec. No. 5 Owen Helgeson (Johnston), 7-2

No. 3 Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar) dec. No. 4 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West), 8-3

No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) tech. No. 7 Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes), 5:07 (20-5)

106 semifinals

No. 2 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 6 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf), 4-0

No. 3 Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar) dec. No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk), 3-2

106 consolations (area only)

No. 4 Grant O'Dell (Iowa City West) pinned Case Cauthron (Spencer), 1:37

No. 4 Grant O'Dell (Iowa City West) major dec. Nathan Canfield (Davenport Central), 8-0

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny) pinned No. 8 Aime Mukiza (Des Moines North-Hoover), 1:41

No. 4 Ryder Downey (Indianola) won in SV-1 over No. 5 Jace Rhodes (Mason City), 7-5

No. 3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge), 8-3

No. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 6 Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High), 3:42

113 semifinals

No. 4 Ryder Downey (Indianola) dec. No. 1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny), 5-2

No. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock dec. No. 3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville), 4-1

113 consolations (area only)

No. 6 Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High) dec. Trace Gephart (North Scott), 8-2

No. 6 Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High) pinned No. 7 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge), 1:24

120 quarterfinals

No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) pinned No. 10 Cael Cox (Ankeny), 1:40

No. 5 Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. No. 4 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West), 5-4

No. 3 Thurman Christensen (Waukee) major dec. No. 7 Peyton Westlin (North Scott), 11-3

No. 2 Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Tanner Wink (Lewis Central), 1:25

120 semifinals

No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) pinned No. 5 Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead), 1:09

No. 2 Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned No. 3 Thurman Christensen (Waukee), 2:22

120 consolations (area only)

No. 4 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) pinned Parker McBride (Iowa City West), 5:00

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) tech. Jackson Barth (Cedar Falls), 4:08 (22-6)

No. 5 Grant Harbour (Norwalk) won by injury default over No. 3 Aiden Evans (Bettendorf), 3:50

No. 4 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) pinned No. 10 Connor Kelley (Waukee), 1:33

No. 2 Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge (35-3) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Thomas Edwards (Johnston), 5-3

126 semifinals

No. 1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) major dec. No. 5 Grant Harbour (Norwalk), 15-7

No. 2 Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge (36-3) dec. No. 4 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar), 9-4

126 consolations (area only)

No. 7 Thomas Edwards (Johnston) pinned Sam Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana), 3:43

132 quarterfinals

No. 3 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington), 3:56

No. 2 Brock Espalin (Des Moines East) pinned No. 8 Brooks Cowell (Fort Dodge), 3:38

No. 4 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) (33-5) dec. No. 6 Keaton Moret (Norwalk), 3-2

No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) pinned No. 7 Trevon Wells (Dallas Center-Grimes), 3:07

132 semifinals

No. 3 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 2 Brock Espalin (Des Moines East), 10-3

No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) dec. No. 4 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk), 4-3

132 consolations (area only)

No. 6 Keaton Moret (Norwalk) major dec. Kael Scranton (Clear Creek-Amana), 12-4

No. 5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) dec. Samuel Gisaya (Linn-Mar), 6-3

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) pinned No. 7 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk), 4:56

No. 4 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) dec. No. 5 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), 4-2

No. 3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) dec. No. 6 James Edwards (Johnston), 3-2

No. 2 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) major dec. Ashtin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 15-3

138 semifinals

No. 1 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) pinned No. 4 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier), 2:32

No. 2 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) pinned No. 3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville), 4:10

138 consolations (area only)

No. 8 Leo Blawou (Des Moines Lincoln) dec. Ashtin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 11-5

No. 5 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. Jared Cordes (Western Dubuque), 7-0

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Deven Strief (North Scott) dec. No. 7 Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central), 10-4

No. 5 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) dec. No. 4 Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) 7-6

No. 8 Brandon Mills (Fort Dodge) dec. No. 2 Colby Schriever (Mason City), 5-4

No. 3 Sam Kallem (Ankeny) dec. No. 6 Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk), 4-2

145 semifinals

No. 5 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) dec. No. 1 Deven Strief (North Scott), 9-7

No. 3 Sam Kallem (Ankeny) dec. No. 8 Brandon Mills (Fort Dodge), 6-2

145 consolations (area only)

No. 4 Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) major dec. Johnny Washburn (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 16-5

No. 7 Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) dec. Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 12-9

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) won in SV-1 over No. 9 Brennan Meacham (Indianola), 5-3

No. 3 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) dec. No. 6 Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk), 5-3

No. 2 Cody Anderson (Waukee) dec. No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar), 4-3

No. 5 Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) major dec. No. 4 Ethan Vetterick (Norwalk), 8-0

152 semifinals

No. 3 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) won in SV-1 over No. 1 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) (46-3), 3-1

No. 5 Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) won in SV-1 over No. 2 Cody Anderson (Waukee), 6-4

152 consolations (area only)

No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar) pinned Divion Ocheltree (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 4:56

No. 6 Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk) pinned No. 10 Reece Caven (Iowa City High), 2:52

No. 4 Ethan Vetterick (Norwalk) dec. No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar), 7-1

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) tech. No. 9 Jake Francksen-Small (Le Mars), 3:33 (24-9)

No. 2 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) major dec. No. 6 Jake Matthaidess (North Scott), 8-0

No. 4 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) dec. No. 5 Luke Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes), 4-2

No. 7 Carter Proffitt (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 3 Nick Bonanno (Indianola), 4-3

160 semifinals

No. 2 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) dec. No. 1 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston), 6-3

No. 4 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) (36-2) dec. No. 7 Carter Proffitt (Waverly-Shell Rock), 4-2

170 quarterfinals

No. 9 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) major dec. No. 1 Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial), 12-4

No. 5 Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar) dec. Deveyon Montgomery (Southeast Polk), 7-6

No. 3 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) (33-4) dec. No. 6 Zach Needham (Dallas Center-Grimes), 8-4

No. 2 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) tech. No. 7 Zach Campbell (North Scott), 3:25 (16-0)

170 semifinals

No. 5 Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar) dec. No. 9 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf), 3-1

No. 2 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) pinned No. 3 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock), 4:00

170 consolations (area only)

No. 4 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) dec. No. 6 Zach Needham (Dallas Center-Grimes), 10-6

Deveyon Montgomery (Southeast Polk) dec. Alex Koch (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 14-9

No. 4 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) dec. No. 7 Zach Campbell (North Scott), 12-6

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) dec. Colton Hoag (Le Mars), 7-1

No. 6 Taner Harvey (Boone) dec No. 4 Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque), 1-0

No. 3 Blake Underwood (West Des Moines Valley) pinned No. 7 Justin Brindley (Southeast Polk), 2:48

No. 2 Will Hoeft (Iowa City West) dec. No. 5 Destin Schroder (Newton), 6-2

182 semifinals

No. 6 Taner Harvey (Boone) dec. No. 1 Griffin Gammell (Waukee), 5-2

No. 2 Will Hoeft (Iowa City West) dec. No. 3 Blake Underwood (West Des Moines Valley), 6-2

182 consolations (area only)

No. 9 Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) dec. No. 4 Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque), 9-4

No. 9 Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Colton Hoag (Le Mars), 2:47

195 quarterfinals

No. 1 Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) major dec. No. 4 Miles Berg (Indianola), 19-6

No. 5 Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West) dec. No. 8 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 13-7

No. 2 Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned No. 6 Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf), 2:39

No. 3 Levi Egli (Fort Dodge) pinned No. 7 Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls), 2:43

195 semifinals

No. 1 Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) major dec. No. 5 Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West), 12-1

No. 2 Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned No. 3 Levi Egli (Fort Dodge), 6:48 (SV-1)

195 consolations (area only)

Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque) dec. No. 4 Miles Berg (Indianola), 4-3

No. 8 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque), 3:44

220 quarterfinals

No. 4 Gage Linahon (Newton) (32-1) pinned No. 10 Gavin Bascom (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 3:49

No. 5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley) dec. Jason Lemus (Iowa City High), 3-2

Hunter Randall (Clinton) pinned Alex Hudson (Dubuque Hempstead), 1:50

No. 1 Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar), 3:14

220 semifinals

No. 4 Gage Linahon (Newton) major dec. No. 5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley), 15-3

No. 1 Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) tech. Hunter Randall (Clinton), 5:14 (18-3)

220 consolations (area only)

Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar) tech. Kody Huisman (Pella), 6:00 (20-3)

No. 2 Kaleb Runyon (Southeast Polk) major dec. Jason Lemus (Iowa City High), 15-4

No. 10 Gavin Bascom (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Ralston Rumley (West Des Moines Dowling), 5:50

Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) pinned Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar), 3:37

No. 2 Kaleb Runyon (Southeast Polk) dec. No. 10 Gavin Bascom (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 8-4

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Bryan Jurado (West Des Moines Valley), 1:46

No. 4 Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown) dec. No. 6 Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 5-1

No. 5 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) won in UTB over No. 10 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine), 5-3

No. 3 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) pinned No. 7 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3:18

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned No. 4 Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown), 3:31

No. 3 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) won in SV-1 over No. 5 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk), 3-1

Hwt. consolations (area only)

No. 7 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Tate Sykora-Matthess (Cedar Rapids Washington), 1-0

Jonathan Savolt (Western Dubuque) pinned No. 10 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine), 2:10

Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) dec. Cayden Lovett (Dubuque Hempstead), 5-2

No. 7 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Jonathan Savolt (Western Dubuque), 14-7

Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) dec. Charlie Nank (West Des Moines Dowling), 5-3

