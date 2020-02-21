Iowa 2A state wrestling results: Williamsburg's Jalen Schropp turns third-period deficit into pin

DES MOINES — Too much at stake to quit.

Too many people that deserved the chance to share in a state finals experience.

Too much heart to be denied.

Williamsburg’s Jalen Schropp overcame a five-point deficit to pin Davenport Assumption’s Michael Macias in the final minute Friday night in the 138-pound semifinals of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Schropp said. “I stuck with it. I wasn’t ever going to give up. I don’t want to be denied, so I’m just going to keep battling.”

This one was for him, but it was also for his family, his brother, Nick, who has been with him every step of the way, his teammates and his coaches.

“I’m doing this for a lot of people,” Schropp said. “There are a lot of people that have put in time. Just as much as me, so it’s just as much for them as me.”

Macias struck the first blow, catching Schropp with a four-point move in the first. He added an escape in the second to make it 5-0. Schropp answered with a key takedown at the end of the second.

“I’m proud of him for battling,” Williamsburg Coach Grant Eckenrod said. “Give that kid credit. That’s a freshman who came after him. Jalen showed the heart of a champion hanging in there and battling.”

In the third, Schropp kept applying pressure and took Macias down to his back, getting the fall in 5:22 and improving his third- and fifth-place finishes of the last two seasons.

“He’s a good wrestler, but I just felt him getting tired,” Schropp said. “I just went right for the cowcatcher. It worked. It was there.”

Hayden Taylor advances with penalty point

Solon’s Hayden Taylor wrestled on the mat adjacent to Schropp, taking on Union Community’s Jack Thomsen in a battle of returning state champions at 145. In a rare ending, Taylor will have a chance to repeat.

The pair battled to the ultimate tiebreaker when Thomsen was called for his third caution on a restart midway through the decisive period, resulting in a penalty point and a 3-2 decision for Taylor.

“After a match, a win’s a win,” said Taylor, who has beaten returning state champions in the semifinals in consecutive years. “It just sucks that it had to come down to cautions.”

Thomsen was upset and Taylor seemed just as disappointed when the referee attempted to raise his hand. It wasn’t how he wanted to advance.

“He had that determination in his eye that he was going to get out,” Solon Coach Blake Williams said. “When that happened, probably not the way you want to win. Definitely not the way you want to lose.

“He showed fight. He showed guts. That’s what it takes to be a champion.”

Taylor was joined in the finals by Solon 170-pounder Jax Flynn, who scored late for a 7-6 win over West Delaware’s top-ranked Jared Voss.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Williams said of Flynn. “He’s a gamer and he always has been a gamer. He relishes when people doubt him.”

Cole Whitehead embraces family after semifinal win

Center Point-Urbana’s Cole Whitehead made his second straight semifinal appearance and this time he came out on top. Whitehead scored a takedown in the first period and that was enough to beat DeWitt Central’s Keaton Zeimet at 113.

“It feels good,” Whitehead said. “It’s been a long season. A lot of hard work. Just have to keep pushing to the end, though.”

After the match, Whitehead jumped the barrier to the stands and ran up the steps to hug his parents. He made his way to his grandparents for more hugs before returning to the arena floor.

“My mom and dad have been there the whole way,” Whitehead said. “My mom is waking up with me, making me meals in the morning. I don’t ask her to but she does anyways, because she knows how much I love the sport and she wants to help me with that. My grandma and grandpa are always traveling to watch me wrestle. That means a lot to me, so I want to go thank them for that.”

Other Gazette area highlights

Independence, West Liberty and Union matched Solon’s two finalists.

The Mustangs’ Isaiah Weber returns to the finals with a chance to improve last year’s runner-up finish. Weber held on to beat Osage’s Joe Sullivan, 2-1, at 126. Teammate Matthew Doyle also posted a one-point semifinal victory. Doyle beat West Delaware’s Cael Meyer, 5-4, at 160. It was his third straight win over Meyer this season.

The Comets’ top-ranked 152-pounder Will Esmoil earned a second straight finals appearance. Esmoil, the runner-up at 145 a year ago, defeated Panorama’s Wyatt Appleseth, 4-1, in the semifinals. Kobe Simon (220) followed suit for West Liberty, scoring two early takedowns and a third-period reversal for a 6-3 decision over Clarinda’s Crew Howard.

Union’s 2019 finalist and top-ranked 160-pounder Adam Ahrendsen scored a major decision over Osage’s Zach Williams in the semifinals. The Knights’ ninth-ranked Lake Lebahn joined him in the finals, topping Center Point-Urbana’s Keegan Scheeler, 5-2, at 132.

Maquoketa heavyweight Taven Rich continued his state tournament tear. He posted his third straight pin, decking Atlantic’s Cale Roller in 1:30. Rich was third last season.

Class 2A results

106 quarterfinals

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) dec. No. 4 Cole Nelson (Humboldt), 4-0

No. 3 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption) dec. No. 6 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar), 4-3

No. 2 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) dec. No. 7 Carter Kolthoff (Conrad BCLUW), 10-4

No. 8 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community) dec. Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon), 6-2

106 semifinals

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) major dec. No. 3 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption), 11-2

No. 2 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) major dec. No. 8 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community) (36-0), 15-5

106 consolations (area only)

Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood) dec. Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon), 5-4

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) major dec. Joe Hovick (Roland-Story), 10-2

No. 4 Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) dec. No. 6 Cole Nelson (Perry), 5-3

No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central) dec. No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup), 7-4

No. 2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana) dec. No. 7 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar), 3-0

113 semifinals

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) dec. No. 4 Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake Park), 8-2

No. 2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana) dec. No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central), 2-1

113 consolations (area only)

No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup) dec. Alex Beaver (West Liberty), 17-10

No. 7 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup), 4-3

120 quarterfinals

No. 2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. No. 10 Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 5-1

No. 1 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) pinned Johnathon Erp (Red Oak), 3:37

No. 5 Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Johnny Hua (MOC-Floyd Valley), 1:07

No. 3 Kolten Crawford (Union) pinned No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware), 5:36

120 semifinals

No. 2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar) pinned No. 1 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall), 5:08

No. 5 Nick Fox (Osage) dec. No. 3 Kolten Crawford (Union), 7-4

120 consolations (area only)

Brock Moore (Forest City) pinned No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware), 4:45

No. 10 Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) major dec. Brody Hoversten (Iowa Falls-Alden), 20-10

No. 4 Ben Schmitz (Carroll Kuemper) won in SV-1 over No. 10 Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 4-2

126 quarterfinals

No. 3 Isaiah Weber (Independence) dec. Ethan Lemon (Harlan), 6-2

No. 5 Joe Sullivan (Osage) dec. Ethan DeLeon (Sioux City Heelan), 7-0

No. 2 Brock Beck (Grinnell) dec. No. 6 Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) (13-4), 5-3

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) pinned Joe Weaver (Atlantic), 1:59

126 semifinals

No. 3 Isaiah Weber (Independence) dec. No. 5 Joe Sullivan (Osage), 2-1

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) dec. No. 2 Brock Beck (Grinnell), 3-2

126 consolations (area only)

No. 8 Logan Arp (South Tama) dec. No. 6 Sam Nelson (Clear Lake), 10-6

Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) dec. Ethan DeLeon (Sioux City Heelan), 1-0

No. 8 Logan Arp (South Tama) pinned No. 10 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 5:52

Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) dec. Ethan Lemon (Harlan), 14-13

132 quarterfinals

No. 9 Lake Lebahn (Union) dec. No. 2 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche), 9-5

No. 4 Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana) dec. No. 8 Landon Fenton (Monroe PCM), 8-2

No. 6 Bryce Hatten (Winterset) dec. No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello), 7-6

No. 1 Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) dec. No. 5 Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 5-0

132 semifinals

No. 9 Lake Lebahn (Union) dec. No. 4 Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana), 5-2

No. 1 Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) dec. No. 6 Bryce Hatten (Winterset), 3-2

132 consolations (area only)

No. 7 Averee Abben (Osage) pinned No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello), 2:37

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) pinned Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont), 0:24

No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption) dec. No. 7 Alberto Salmeron (Iowa Falls-Alden), 8-5

No. 2 Kruise Kiburz (Winterset) dec. No. 8 Payton Drake (Monroe PCM), 5-1

No. 4 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) dec. No. 3 Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 3-2

138 semifinals

No. 1 Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) pinned No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption), 5:22

No. 4 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) dec. No. 2 Kruise Kiburz (Winterset), 4-3

138 consolations (area only)

No. 8 Payton Drake (Monroe PCM) pinned No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware), 3:08

No. 7 Alberto Salmeron (Iowa Falls-Alden) dec. Joel Grimes (North Fayette Valley), 7-1

Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) pinned Talen Dengler (West Liberty), 4:20

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) major dec. Cayden Howland (Iowa Falls-Alden), 13-2

No. 2 Jack Thomsen (Union) dec. No. 3 Jack West (Winterset), 3-1

Nicholas Bockenstedt (North Polk) pinned No. 6 Jake Nieman (Ida Grove OABCIG), 4:49

No. 8 Trestin Sales (Eddyville EBF) major dec. No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah), 10-2

145 semifinals

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) won in UTB over No. 2 Jack Thomsen (Union), 3-2

No. 8 Trestin Sales (Eddyville EBF) dec. Nicholas Bockenstedt (North Polk), 8-3

145 consolations (area only)

No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 1:33

No. 3 Jack West (Winterset) dec. No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware), 5-2

No. 6 Jake Nieman (Ida Grove OABCIG) dec. No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah), 9-3

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Will Esmoil (West Liberty) pinned No. 10 Riley Burke (Iowa Falls-Alden), 0:58

No. 4 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) dec. No. 5 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM), 4-3

No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) pinned No. 3 Zeb Gnida (Solon), 2:25

No. 2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 7 Hunter Pesek (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 3-1

152 semifinals

No. 1 Will Esmoil (West Liberty) dec. No. 4 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama), 4-1

No. 2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset), 6-3

152 consolations (area only)

Bret Hoyman (Emmetsburg) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Hunter Pesek (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 3-1

Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) dec. No. 3 Zeb Gnida (Solon), 3-0

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union) dec. No. 9 Neal Larsen (Bondurant-Farrar), 10-7

No. 6 Zach Williams (Osage) (38-6) pinned No. 7 Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/G-LR), 2:49

No. 4 Matthew Doyle (Independence) won in SV-1 over No. 3 Justin McCunn (Red Oak), 4-2

No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware) dec. No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 9-3

160 semifinals

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union) major dec. No. 6 Zach Williams (Osage), 9-0

No. 4 Matthew Doyle (Independence) dec. No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware), 5-4

160 consolations (area only)

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) pinned Cade Everson (Camanche), 1:52

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 3 Justin McCunn (Red Oak), 6-2

170 quarterfinals

No. 6 Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa), 4-3

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) dec. No. 3 Cole Davis (Independence), 5-2

No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) dec. No. 5 Caleb Swalla (Van Meter-Earlham), 6-4

No. 8 Jax Flynn (Solon) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg), 6-2

170 semifinals

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned No. 6 Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 0:44

No. 8 Jax Flynn (Solon) dec. No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware), 7-6

170 consolations (area only)

No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) major dec. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 9-1

No. 3 Cole Davis (Independence) dec. Carter Bendorf (Harlan), 10-7

No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) dec. No. 3 Cole Davis (Independence), 11-4

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Sage Walker (Eddyville EBF) pinned No. 4 Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk), 1:48

No. 7 Caden Collins (Charles City) pinned No. 10 Austin Roos (Benton Community), 0:19

No. 5 Reese Moore (Forest City) pinned No. 3 Jack Nehaus (West Delaware), 3:27

No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston) dec. Cody Hall (Bondurant-Farrar), 5-4

182 semifinals

No. 1 Sage Walker (Eddyville EBF) tech. No. 7 Caden Collins (Charles City), 5:07 (17-1)

No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston) dec. No. 5 Reese Moore (Forest City), 4-2

182 consolations (area only)

Payton Vest (South Tama) pinned Cody Hall (Bondurant-Farrar), 3:25

No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware) dec. Colby Wilmesherr (Sioux City Heelan), 4-2

Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 10 Austin Roos (Benton Community), 7-0

No. 9 Seamus Poynton (Solon) pinned No. 4 Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk), 3:34

Payton Vest (South Tama) pinned No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware), 1:35

Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 9 Seamus Poynton (Solon), 1-0

195 quarterfinals

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) major dec. Cole Lewis (Algona), 14-2

No. 3 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon/G-LR) dec. No. 7 Carter Maynes (Red Oak), 7-0

No. 9 Gabe Hemsted (Carlisle) pinned No. 8 Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie), 0:55

No. 2 Evan Rosonke (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 6 Conner Murty (East Marshall), 8-5

195 semifinals

No. 3 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon/G-LR) pinned No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware), 5:43

No. 2 Evan Rosonke (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 9 Gabe Hemsted (Carlisle), 4-1

195 consolations (area only)

Gage Marty (Solon) pinned No. 8 Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie), 1:08

No. 4 Sam Chapman (Creston) dec. Gage Marty (Solon), 5-1

220 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) pinned Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon), 1:04

No. 3 Seth Adrian (Davenport Assumption) won in TB-1 over No. 7 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell), 3-2

No. 5 Crew Howard (Clarinda) dec. No. 4 Andrew Hamilton (Algona), 3-1

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) dec. Christian Nunley (West Delaware), 9-3

220 semifinals

No. 1 Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) major dec. No. 3 Seth Adrian (Davenport Assumption) (30-2), 12-3

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) dec. No. 5 Crew Howard (Clarinda), 6-3

220 consolations (area only)

Christian Nunley (West Delaware) major dec. Easton Fleshman (West Lyon), 11-3

No. 6 Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) dec. Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon), 3-1

No. 4 Andrew Hamilton (Algona) dec. Christian Nunley (West Delaware), 7-2

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Kaden Sutton (Adel ADM) pinned No. 6 Chris Van Der Brink (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley), 1:39

No. 5 Derrin Sesker (Van Meter-Earlham) won in SV-1 over No. 4 Jarrett Meyer (Central Lyon/G-LR), 3-1

No. 7 Cale Roller (Atlantic) dec. No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware), 5-4

No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Jacob Torresi (Gilbert), 3:12

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Kaden Sutton (Adel ADM) won in TB-1 over No. 5 Derrin Sesker (Van Meter-Earlham), 4-3

No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned No. 7 Cale Roller (Atlantic), 1:30

Hwt. consolations (area only)

No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) dec. Tyler Lawrenson (Woodward-Granger), 2-0

No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) dec. Jacob Torresi (Gilbert), 9-2

