Iowa 1A state wrestling results: Friends Brandon Paez, Damon Huston will meet again in finals

DES MOINES — Lisbon’s Brandon Paez and Midland’s Damon Huston were wrestling right next to each other Saturday night in the Class 1A state wrestling tournament and each of their semifinal matches finished within minutes of the other’s.

Paez beat Ackley AGWSR’s Trey Lashbrook 10-2, then Huston edged Don Bosco’s Garrett Funk, 5-3.

The two shared an embrace in the tunnel after Huston won — knowing full well they’d be wrestling each other in Saturday’s 1A 120-pound final.

“Me and Damon are really good friends,” Paez said. “We’re training partners in the offseason and this is crazy. I’m hyped to wrestle Damon tomorrow because I know us two can put on a show for all these fans.”

Paez and Huston have been wrestling each other a lot recently.

Saturday’s bout will be the fourth tournament final in a row that the two are wrestling each other. They wrestled in the Tri-Rivers Conference finals, which Huston won 8-4. And they wrestled in the sectional finals and district finals, which Paez won by fall both times.

“(Paez) is great in every single position — he doesn’t get out of position,” Huston said. “He’s a great competitor and I know I have to bring my A-game (Saturday).”

Paez is happy to be a finalist as a freshman but he believes he has more to accomplish.

“I’m feeling good but the job’s not done yet,” Paez said. “I have six more minutes. I’ve put in so many hours for these six minutes tomorrow night.”

Paez has been around high-level wrestlers all season with teammates Robert Avila Jr. (132) and Cael Happel (138) both making it to the finals as well.

“I’m surrounded by greatness and if you surround yourself with greatness, you become the product of your environment,” Paez said.

Huston, a junior, who lost in the semifinals last year before wrestling back to finish third, has his own motivation.

“It’s huge to make the finals — especially for my school,” Huston said. “We haven’t had a finalist since the ‘70s.”

That’s why when the two step on the mat on Saturday, they’re putting their friendship aside.

“Off the mat were good friends and we joke around — we’re buddies,” Paez said. “But once we step on that mat, it’s different. When I put on my shoes, strap up my head gear and look him in the eyes, we’re no longer friends. We’re enemies.”

Lisbon is in second place in the team race with 122 team points. Don Bosco is in first with 143 points.

Joining Paez, Avila and Happel in the finals for Lisbon are Marshall Hauck (152) and Cole Clark (195).

Cascade’s Aiden Noonan was the state champion at 113 pounds last season and has made the finals at 126 this season. He’ll face West Sioux’s Adam Allard, who is attempting to win his fourth career state championship.

Iowa Valley’s Ben Smith finished eighth as a sophomore, third as a junior, and now as a senior, he has a chance to finish first, making the 160-pound finals.

North Cedar’s Tyler Thurston wrestled at 195 the whole season until sectionals when he made the bump up to 220.

That decision paid off and Thurston won his semifinal match 2-1 in tie-breakers over No. 4 Ethan Allie of Belle Plaine to make the finals.

Class 1A results

106 quarterfinals

No. 8 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) dec. No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon), 12-7

No. 4 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) dec. No. 2 Mikey Baker (West Sioux), 6-0

No. 3 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. No. 7 Bryce Thompson (Highland), 9-3

No. 1 Gable Porter (Underwood) pinned No. 10 Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 3:37

106 semifinals

No. 4 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) dec. No. 4 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco), 4-2

No. 1 Gable Porter (Underwood) dec. No. 3 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield), 6-2

106 consolations (area only)

Kale Petersen (West Fork) major dec. No. 7 Bryce Thompson (Highland), 15-5

No. 2 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) dec. Brody Neighbor (Alburnett), 10-7

Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard) dec. No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon), 6-2

113 quarterfinals

No. 3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) dec. Tyler Stein (Clarion CGD), 8-2

No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside) pinned No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn), 4:58

No. 2 Braden Graff (West Sioux) pinned No. 8 Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 3:19

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. No. 7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon), 8-6

113 semifinals

No. 3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) dec. No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside), 3-2

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. No. 2 Braden Graff (West Sioux), 6-0

113 consolations (area only)

No. 7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. No. 10 Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 7-4

No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) dec. Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek), 10-3

No. 7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. No. 8 Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 6-3

No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) dec. Tyler Stein (Clarion CGD), 10-8

120 quarterfinals

No. 7 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) dec. No. 2 Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 6-0

No. 8 Trey Lashbrook (Ackley AGWSR) dec. No. 10 Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr), 7-3

No. 3 Damon Huston (Midland) pinned No. 1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 3:04

No. 4 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) major dec. No. 6 Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 9-1

120 semifinals

No. 7 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) major dec. No. 8 Trey Lashbrook (Ackley AGWSR), 10-2

No. 3 Damon Huston (Midland) dec. No. 4 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco), 5-3

120 consolations (area only)

No. 1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) major dec. Cade Cook (North Linn), 11-1

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Adam Allard (West Sioux) tech. Seth Danker (Guthrie Center ACGC), 2:44 (17-0)

No. 5 Kael Brisker (Wilton) dec. No. 4 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco), 8-7

No. 3 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) pinned No. 7 Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota), 2:37

No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) dec. No. 6 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5-0

126 semifinals

No. 1 Adam Allard (West Sioux) major dec. No. 5 Kael Brisker (Wilton), 10-0

No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) dec. No. 3 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central), 2-0

126 consolations (area only)

No. 7 Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) pinned Jackson Cobb (Wayne), 0:47

No. 6 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota), 6-4

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) tech. No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas), 4:35 (20-5)

No. 6 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) dec. No. 4 Trey Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 7-1

No. 2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) dec. No. 5 Isaac Schimmels (Denver), 3-1

No. 3 Easton Larson (Don Bosco) tech. No. 9 Nate Thomsen (East Sac County), 5:44 (16-1)

132 semifinals

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned No. 6 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux), 1:40

No. 2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) dec. No. 3 Easton Larson (Don Bosco), 8-7

132 consolations (area only)

No. 5 Isaac Schimmels (Denver) dec. Alex Jones (Edgewood-Colesburg), 6-0

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) tech. No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson), 3:04 (21-4)

No. 7 Jace Mulder (Western Christian) major dec. No. 9 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 10-2

No. 4 Dominic Lopez (New London) dec. Jordan Khommanyvong (South Central Calhoun), 5-3

No. 2 Logan James (Underwood) major dec. No. 5 Heath Moyer (North Linn), 8-0

138 semifinals

No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) pinned No. 7 Jace Mulder (Western Christian), 0:28

No. 2 Logan James (Underwood) dec. No. 4 Dominic Lopez (New London), 5-2

138 consolations (area only)

No. 5 Heath Moyer (North Linn) dec. Nolan Moore (Oakland Riverside), 12-5

No. 5 Heath Moyer (North Linn) pinned Jordan Khommanyvong (South Central Calhoun), 1:00

145 quarterfinals

No. 2 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) dec. No. 7 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD), 6-0

No. 6 Lawson Losee (Riceville) dec. No. 5 Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove), 8-6

No. 3 Daniel Meeker (Wapello) pinned Connor Golston (Moravia), 3:11

No. 1 Nick Hamilton (Underwood) pinned Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley), 1:19

145 semifinals

No. 2 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) dec. No. 6 Lawson Losee (Riceville), 8-5

No. 1 Nick Hamilton (Underwood) dec. No. 3 Daniel Meeker (Wapello), 11-6

145 consolations (area only)

No. 9 Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar) major dec. Connor Golston (Moravia), 14-5

No. 8 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) pinned No. 5 Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove), 0:56

No. 9 Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar) pinned Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 4:22

No. 8 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) dec. No. 7 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD), 8-6

152 quarterfinals

No. 2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) dec. No. 4 Tate Entriken (Hudson), 12-6

Blake Thomsen (Underwood) major dec. No. 8 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD), 11-1

No. 3 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) dec. No. 6 Nate Monahan (Woodbury Central), 7-0

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. Seth Salker (West Sioux), 7-2

152 semifinals

No. 2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) dec. Blake Thomsen (Underwood), 6-4

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 3 Cael Frost (Don Bosco), 4-1

152 consolations (area only)

No. 6 Nate Monahan (Woodbury Central) major dec. Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota), 11-1

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) major dec. No. 5 Gabe Carter (New London), 10-1

No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) dec. No. 7 Spencer Roth (Graettinger GTRA), 4-3

No. 6 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) dec. Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo), 6-2

No. 3 Ben Smith (Iowa Valley) major dec. No. 10 Cayden Miller (Midland), 9-0

160 semifinals

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills), 6-2

No. 3 Ben Smith (Iowa Valley) dec. No. 6 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun), 7-3

160 consolations (area only)

No. 4 John Ebaugh (Denver) dec. No. 10 Cayden Miller (Midland), 7-0

No. 7 Spencer Roth (Graettinger GTRA) major dec. Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina), 14-5

170 quarterfinals

No. 1 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) pinned No. 6 Max Kohl (Lisbon), 1:21

No. 5 Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) dec. No. 7 Matthew Francis (West Hancock), 8-4

No. 3 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) dec. No. 4 Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox), 4-1

No. 2 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. No. 8 Lane Swenson (South Hamilton), 8-3

170 semifinals

No. 1 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) dec. No. 5 Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center), 12-9

No. 2 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. No. 3 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian), 6-4

170 consolations (area only)

Connor Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) won in SV-1 over No. 6 Max Kohl (Lisbon), 12-10

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Thomas Even (Don Bosco) dec. No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman), 8-4

No. 5 Coy Baker (Wilton) pinned No. 6 Cole Kelly (West Hancock), 4:54

No. 4 Carson Lynott (West Sioux) dec. No. 8 Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley), 9-5

No. 2 Treyton Cacek (Graettinger GTRA) dec. No. 7 Jackson Dewald (Westwood), 6-1

182 semifinals

No. 1 Thomas Even (Don Bosco) pinned No. 5 Coy Baker (Wilton), 0:45

No. 2 Treyton Cacek (Graettinger GTRA) dec. No. 4 Carson Lynott (West Sioux), 5-1

182 consolations (area only)

No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman) pinned Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine), 1:36

No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman) pinned No. 10 Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield), 1:13

195 quarterfinals

No. 2 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) dec. No. 3 Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 7-0

No. 8 Derek Anderson (Hinton) dec. No. 9 Zach Howe (MFL MarMac), 6-3

No. 4 Rowan Udell (Iowa City Regina) major dec. Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek), 11-2

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) pinned No. 7 Gavyn Fischer (Avoca AHSTW), 1:55

195 semifinals

No. 2 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) won in UTB over No. 8 Derek Anderson (Hinton), 4-2

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) major dec. No. 4 Rowan Udell (Iowa City Regina), 14-5

195 consolations (area only)

Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek) dec. Trevor Thompson (South Hamilton), 7-2

Eli Van Ginkel (Western Christian) pinned No. 9 Zach Howe (MFL MarMac), 3:22

Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek) dec. No. 7 Gavyn Fischer (Avoca AHSTW), 9-4

220 quarterfinals

No. 2 Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) pinned No. 9 Tanner Hagen (West Hancock), 1:52

No. 3 Blake Haub (Ogden) dec. No. 5 Jared Thiry (Don Bosco), 8-3

Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) dec. No. 1 Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett), 6-2

No. 4 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine) major dec. Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35), 14-4

220 semifinals

No. 3 Blake Haub (Ogden) dec. No. 2 Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove), 4-2

Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) won in TB-2 over No. 4 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine), 2-1

220 consolations (area only)

No. 9 Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) pinned No. 6 Luke Recker (East Buchanan), 2:22

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 5 Barrett Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) won in UTB over Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 5-3

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville) pinned Isaac Steffens (Postville), 0:58

No. 2 Ryley Snell (Interstate 35) pinned Briggs Hartley (Wilton), 0:56

No. 3 Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) dec. No. 6 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area), 3-2

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville) dec. No. 5 Barrett Pitt (Logan-Magnolia), 8-1

No. 2 Ryley Snell (Interstate 35) dec. No. 3 Chandler Redenius (West Hancock), 1-0

Hwt. consolations (area only)

Kody Timm (HLV) pinned Briggs Hartley (Wilton), 2:56

Isaac Steffens (Postville) dec. Keegan Akers (Mediapolis), 3-2

No. 6 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) pinned Kody Timm (HLV), 4:56

Isaac Steffens (Postville) dec. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 3-2

