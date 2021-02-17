Iowa state wrestling 2021 preview: Team and individual predictions for all 3 classes

A closer look at the 2021 traditional Iowa high school state wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Class 3A
TOP QUALIFIERS
12 — Waukee, Waverly-Shell Rock
10 — Ankeny, Southeast Polk
9 — Bettendorf, Fort Dodge
8 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City West, North Scott, West Des Moines Valley
7 — Johnston, Linn-Mar, Norwalk
6 — Ankeny Centennial
AREA QUALIFIERS
8 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City West
7 — Linn-Mar
5 — Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa City High, Western Dubuque
3 — Marion
2 — Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City Liberty
1 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clear Creek Amana
2020 TOP 3 TEAMS
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 181
2. Southeast Polk 141
3. Fort Dodge 122.5
2021 OUTLOOK
Waverly-Shell Rock has won the last two traditional titles after runner-up state duals finishes. This could be the Go-Hawks’ opportunity for a sweep. They have six wrestlers seeded in the top four of their respective weights, including Nos. 1 Ryder Block (132), Aydan Riggins (152) and 182-pounder McCrae Hagarty. With 12 qualifiers and a tendency to peak at the end, WSR has a strong chance of three in a row.
Southeast Polk will be a strong contender with nine ranked wrestlers, including top-ranked brother tandem Nathanael and Joel Jesuroga. The Rams have the potential for seven to eight medalists, which makes them a serious threat.
Waukee has become a major player this season. It matched WSR with 12 qualifiers with top-seeded Carter Freeman at 106 and three No. 2 seeds. If anyone will cut in on the dance between the Go-Hawks and Rams it will be the Warriors.
Linn-Mar and Iowa City West are the area’s best bet for a top-five finish. The Lions have seven qualifiers and Coach Doug Streicher is confident in being able to produce seven medalists, including returning state finalist Tate Naaktgeboren, who is ranked first at 160, and medalists Bryce Parke (132), Abass Kemokai (152) and 220-pounder Luke Gaffney. With the possibility of a champion and a couple top-four finishes, the Lions could have a solid finish. The Trojans had a fabulous run last season, crowning three champs and Hunter Garvin (138) and Graham Gambrall (152) are back for more. Ashton Barker is a two-time medalist and seeded third at 170. Grant O’Dell is the second seed at 126, improving West’s chances for a high finish.
TEAM PREDICTIONS
1. Waverly-Shell Rock
2. Southeast Polk
3. Waukee
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION PREDICTIONS
106 — Carter Freeman, Waukee
113 — Nathanael Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
120 — Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock
126 — Thurman Christensen, Waukee
132 — Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge
138 — Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West
145 — Joel Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
152 — Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny
160 — Tate Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar
170 — Mickey Griffith, Des Moines Lincoln
182 — McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock
195 — Ben Kueter, Iowa City High
220 — Bradley Hill, Bettendorf
Hwt. — Gabe Greenlee, Ames
Class 2A
TOP QUALIFIERS
11 — West Delaware
9 — Independence
8 — Winterset
7 — Crestwood
6 — Osage
5 — Albia, Bondurant-Farrar, Creston/O-M, Davenport Assumption, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Burlington-Notre Dame
AREA QUALIFIERS
11 — West Delaware
9 — Independence
4 — Decorah, Union Community
3 — Mid-Prairie, South Tama, West Liberty, Williamsburg
2 — Anamosa, Benton Community, Mount Vernon, North Fayette Valley, Solon
1 — Center Point-Urbana, Monticello, Vinton-Shellsburg, Washington
2020 TOP 3 TEAMS
1. Osage 85
2. Union Community 78
3. Centerville 66
2021 OUTLOOK
West Delaware remains a heavy favorite with 10 ranked wrestlers, including top-ranked Jared Voss at 170, Wyatt Voelker (195) and heavyweight Carson Petlon. The Hawks have an edge as the only team with double-digit qualifiers. They struggled in the traditional tournament last year, but this year’s squad has the depth to overcome any hiccups. The opportunity to match the 2019 team title sweep is within reach.
Osage had a tremendous run to a title last season, has the potential for three finalists and can do the most with less again. It will likely battle with a handful of teams for second and third, including Crestwood, which has some tough draws in the opening round.
Union is another team that could maximize its points with four qualifiers, including state champ Adam Ahrendsen at 182. Keep an eye on Independence. The Mustangs have strong title contenders in Brandon O’Brien (132) and two-time state finalist Isaiah Weber at 138. They also have nine qualifiers, so if they get a couple wrestlers to join them on the podium it could be a trophy.
TEAM PREDICTIONS
1. West Delaware
2. Osage
3. Independence
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION PREDICTIONS
106 — Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood
113 — Camron Phetxoumphone, Webster City
120 — Blaine Frazier, West Burlington-Notre Dame
126 — Carter Fousek, Crestwood
132 — Brandon O’Brien, Independence
138 — Isaiah Weber, Independence
145 — Matt Lewis, Centerville
152 — Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160 — Hayden Taylor, Solon
170 — Jared Voss, West Delaware
182 — Adam Ahrendsen, Union Community
195 — Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware
220 — Dylan Winkel, Central Lyon-GLR
Hwt. — Carson Petlon, West Delaware
Class 1A
TOP QUALIFIERS
12 — Don Bosco
11 — Lisbon
7 — Logan-Magnolia
6 — Alburnett, West Hancock, Wilton
5 — Dyersville Beckman, Lake Mills, Missouri Valley, New London, Oakland Riverside, Underwood, West Sioux
AREA QUALIFIERS
11 — Lisbon
6 — Alburnett
5 — Dyersville Beckman
4 — East Buchanan
3 — Iowa City Regina, Midland
2 — Cascade, Highland, MFL MarMac, North Linn, Sigourney-Keota, South Winneshiek, Starmont
1 — Belle Plaine, BGM, Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa Valley, Jesup, Postville
2020 TOP 3 TEAMS
1. Don Bosco 170
2. Lisbon 144.5
3. Underwood 106
2021 OUTLOOK
This class remains a two-horse race between Don Bosco and Lisbon. They have finished in the top two the last four seasons with Lisbon winning in 2017 and 2018 and the Dons winning the last two. The number of qualifiers is a wash, coming in at 12 and 11, respectively. Both have firepower and likely will crown multiple champions. Lisbon’s Robert Avila Jr. is a two-time champion and Brandon Paez is the second seed, looking to defend his 120 title. Cole Clark has been one of the most impressive upperweights and heavyweight Brant Baltes is a threat. Truman Krob is the top-seed at 195. Quincy Happel (132) and Cade Siebrecht (126) can finish on any step of the podium as well. If Lisbon wrestles to its potential, it can overturn last year’s runner-up finish to the Dons.
Don Bosco’s top-seeded Cade and Carson Tenold at 170 and 182, second-seeded Cael Rahnavardi (145) and No. 4 seed Cael Frost are all finals contenders. Maybe an Avila/Rahnavardi final could be what settles the team race.
TEAM PREDICTIONS
1. Lisbon
2. Don Bosco
3. West Sioux
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION PREDICTIONS
106 — Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley
113 — Braden Graff, West Sioux
120 — Marcel Lopez, New London
126 — Beau Klingensmith, Woodbury Central
132 — Aidan Noonan, Cascade
138 — Kael Brisker, Wilton
145 — Robert Avila Jr., Lisbon
152 — Max Magayna, Waterloo Columbus
160 — Tate Entriken, Hudson
170 — Cade Tenold, Don Bosco
182 — Carson Tenold, Don Bosco
195 — Tristan Mulder, Western Christian
220 — Cole Clark, Lisbon
Hwt. — Chet Buss, North Butler-Clarksville