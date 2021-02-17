Iowa state wrestling 2021 preview: Team and individual predictions for all 3 classes

A closer look at the 2021 traditional Iowa high school state wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Class 3A

TOP QUALIFIERS

12 — Waukee, Waverly-Shell Rock

10 — Ankeny, Southeast Polk

9 — Bettendorf, Fort Dodge

8 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City West, North Scott, West Des Moines Valley

7 — Johnston, Linn-Mar, Norwalk

6 — Ankeny Centennial

AREA QUALIFIERS

8 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City West

7 — Linn-Mar

5 — Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa City High, Western Dubuque

3 — Marion

2 — Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City Liberty

1 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clear Creek Amana

2020 TOP 3 TEAMS

1. Waverly-Shell Rock 181

2. Southeast Polk 141

3. Fort Dodge 122.5

2021 OUTLOOK

Waverly-Shell Rock has won the last two traditional titles after runner-up state duals finishes. This could be the Go-Hawks’ opportunity for a sweep. They have six wrestlers seeded in the top four of their respective weights, including Nos. 1 Ryder Block (132), Aydan Riggins (152) and 182-pounder McCrae Hagarty. With 12 qualifiers and a tendency to peak at the end, WSR has a strong chance of three in a row.

Southeast Polk will be a strong contender with nine ranked wrestlers, including top-ranked brother tandem Nathanael and Joel Jesuroga. The Rams have the potential for seven to eight medalists, which makes them a serious threat.

Waukee has become a major player this season. It matched WSR with 12 qualifiers with top-seeded Carter Freeman at 106 and three No. 2 seeds. If anyone will cut in on the dance between the Go-Hawks and Rams it will be the Warriors.

Linn-Mar and Iowa City West are the area’s best bet for a top-five finish. The Lions have seven qualifiers and Coach Doug Streicher is confident in being able to produce seven medalists, including returning state finalist Tate Naaktgeboren, who is ranked first at 160, and medalists Bryce Parke (132), Abass Kemokai (152) and 220-pounder Luke Gaffney. With the possibility of a champion and a couple top-four finishes, the Lions could have a solid finish. The Trojans had a fabulous run last season, crowning three champs and Hunter Garvin (138) and Graham Gambrall (152) are back for more. Ashton Barker is a two-time medalist and seeded third at 170. Grant O’Dell is the second seed at 126, improving West’s chances for a high finish.

TEAM PREDICTIONS

1. Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Southeast Polk

3. Waukee

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION PREDICTIONS

106 — Carter Freeman, Waukee

113 — Nathanael Jesuroga, Southeast Polk

120 — Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock

126 — Thurman Christensen, Waukee

132 — Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge

138 — Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West

145 — Joel Jesuroga, Southeast Polk

152 — Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny

160 — Tate Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar

170 — Mickey Griffith, Des Moines Lincoln

182 — McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock

195 — Ben Kueter, Iowa City High

220 — Bradley Hill, Bettendorf

Hwt. — Gabe Greenlee, Ames

Class 2A

TOP QUALIFIERS

11 — West Delaware

9 — Independence

8 — Winterset

7 — Crestwood

6 — Osage

5 — Albia, Bondurant-Farrar, Creston/O-M, Davenport Assumption, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Burlington-Notre Dame

AREA QUALIFIERS

11 — West Delaware

9 — Independence

4 — Decorah, Union Community

3 — Mid-Prairie, South Tama, West Liberty, Williamsburg

2 — Anamosa, Benton Community, Mount Vernon, North Fayette Valley, Solon

1 — Center Point-Urbana, Monticello, Vinton-Shellsburg, Washington

2020 TOP 3 TEAMS

1. Osage 85

2. Union Community 78

3. Centerville 66

2021 OUTLOOK

West Delaware remains a heavy favorite with 10 ranked wrestlers, including top-ranked Jared Voss at 170, Wyatt Voelker (195) and heavyweight Carson Petlon. The Hawks have an edge as the only team with double-digit qualifiers. They struggled in the traditional tournament last year, but this year’s squad has the depth to overcome any hiccups. The opportunity to match the 2019 team title sweep is within reach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Osage had a tremendous run to a title last season, has the potential for three finalists and can do the most with less again. It will likely battle with a handful of teams for second and third, including Crestwood, which has some tough draws in the opening round.

Union is another team that could maximize its points with four qualifiers, including state champ Adam Ahrendsen at 182. Keep an eye on Independence. The Mustangs have strong title contenders in Brandon O’Brien (132) and two-time state finalist Isaiah Weber at 138. They also have nine qualifiers, so if they get a couple wrestlers to join them on the podium it could be a trophy.

TEAM PREDICTIONS

1. West Delaware

2. Osage

3. Independence

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION PREDICTIONS

106 — Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood

113 — Camron Phetxoumphone, Webster City

120 — Blaine Frazier, West Burlington-Notre Dame

126 — Carter Fousek, Crestwood

132 — Brandon O’Brien, Independence

138 — Isaiah Weber, Independence

145 — Matt Lewis, Centerville

152 — Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

160 — Hayden Taylor, Solon

170 — Jared Voss, West Delaware

182 — Adam Ahrendsen, Union Community

195 — Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware

220 — Dylan Winkel, Central Lyon-GLR

Hwt. — Carson Petlon, West Delaware

Class 1A

TOP QUALIFIERS

12 — Don Bosco

11 — Lisbon

7 — Logan-Magnolia

6 — Alburnett, West Hancock, Wilton

5 — Dyersville Beckman, Lake Mills, Missouri Valley, New London, Oakland Riverside, Underwood, West Sioux

AREA QUALIFIERS

11 — Lisbon

6 — Alburnett

5 — Dyersville Beckman

4 — East Buchanan

3 — Iowa City Regina, Midland

2 — Cascade, Highland, MFL MarMac, North Linn, Sigourney-Keota, South Winneshiek, Starmont

1 — Belle Plaine, BGM, Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa Valley, Jesup, Postville

2020 TOP 3 TEAMS

1. Don Bosco 170

2. Lisbon 144.5

3. Underwood 106

2021 OUTLOOK

This class remains a two-horse race between Don Bosco and Lisbon. They have finished in the top two the last four seasons with Lisbon winning in 2017 and 2018 and the Dons winning the last two. The number of qualifiers is a wash, coming in at 12 and 11, respectively. Both have firepower and likely will crown multiple champions. Lisbon’s Robert Avila Jr. is a two-time champion and Brandon Paez is the second seed, looking to defend his 120 title. Cole Clark has been one of the most impressive upperweights and heavyweight Brant Baltes is a threat. Truman Krob is the top-seed at 195. Quincy Happel (132) and Cade Siebrecht (126) can finish on any step of the podium as well. If Lisbon wrestles to its potential, it can overturn last year’s runner-up finish to the Dons.

Don Bosco’s top-seeded Cade and Carson Tenold at 170 and 182, second-seeded Cael Rahnavardi (145) and No. 4 seed Cael Frost are all finals contenders. Maybe an Avila/Rahnavardi final could be what settles the team race.

TEAM PREDICTIONS

1. Lisbon

2. Don Bosco

3. West Sioux

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION PREDICTIONS

106 — Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley

113 — Braden Graff, West Sioux

120 — Marcel Lopez, New London

126 — Beau Klingensmith, Woodbury Central

132 — Aidan Noonan, Cascade

138 — Kael Brisker, Wilton

145 — Robert Avila Jr., Lisbon

152 — Max Magayna, Waterloo Columbus

160 — Tate Entriken, Hudson

170 — Cade Tenold, Don Bosco

182 — Carson Tenold, Don Bosco

195 — Tristan Mulder, Western Christian

220 — Cole Clark, Lisbon

Hwt. — Chet Buss, North Butler-Clarksville