Iowa 2A state wrestling: Will Esmoil having fun again, Williamsburg duo advances, full first-round results

DES MOINES — West Liberty’s Will Esmoil has experienced the highs and lows of high school wrestling.

He’s won big matches, like placing third in the 2018 Iowa state wrestling tournament. And he’s lost big matches, like taking second at state last year.

He also almost quit wrestling before his junior year.

“I wasn’t sure if this was what I wanted to do.” Esmoil said. “I wasn’t having fun.”

On Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament, Esmoil pinned Van Meter-Earlham’s Bryce Cole in 3:34 at 152 pounds.

Esmoil’s goal is to finally get over the hump and become a state champion — a thought that’s been present in the back of his head since the beginning of the year.

“I’ve gotten second and third so why not first?” Esmoil said.

He ultimately stayed with wrestling because he started having fun again.

He did that by changing his style.

“Freshman through junior year I wasn’t really tying up with people — I was shooting from distance with low singles,” Esmoil said. “Now I’m tying up more and hitting blast doubles and stuff.”

Even with his second -eriod pin, the undefeated Esmoil still sees areas where he can improve as he advances to the quarterfinals.

My offense wasn’t very good in the beginning of the match,” Esmoil said. “I just need to open up quicker and let things flow and score more points.”

West Liberty is tied for third with 14 points. West Delaware leads Class 2A with 24 points and Osage is second with 16.

Williamsburg duo advances to quarterfinals

Williamsburg, which finished second to West Delaware in the state duals tournament on Wednesday, only has two qualifiers but they both performed well.

Williamsburg 120-pounder Kayden Gryp wrestled Independence’s Carter Straw twice during the season. Both times Gryp won 5-3 in sudden victory.

When the two met in Des Moines, Gryp once again came out on top in a barn-burner of a match.

Gryp got the first two takedowns, both in the first period. But Straw clawed his way back with two takedowns of his own.

Gryp came out on top once again — without having to go to sudden victory this time — beating Straw 9-7.

“Wrestling him is intense and crazy,” Gryp said. “It’s always close and it’s just a fun time wrestling him. He’s a good competitor.”

Jalen Schropp is the other Williamsburg wrestler.

He pinned Sioux City Heelan’s Nick McGowan in 1:01.

That quick win improved Schropp’s season record to 56-0.

“That many matches prepares you for when it really matters in February,” Schropp said. “I’ve just tried to continually get better and work on things. All that competition really helps you fix the flaws you may have.”

Schropp doesn’t have all that many flaws — he has 193 career wins, the most in Williamsburg history.

Schropp passed Austin Blythe who won 188 matches from 2008-2011. Blythe won three state titles and was a four-time state finalist.

“It felt cool passing him even though I’ve never won a state title like him,” Schropp said. “My goal is to top it off with a title.”

Jared Voss has impressive debut

West Delaware’s Jared Voss lost at districts last season, falling short of the state tournament.

The junior 170-pounder changed his mindset and has dominated Class 2A this year.

Thursday, Voss pinned South Tama’s Brayden Smith in 2:48, improving his season record to 35-5.

“I really just changed my mindset,” Voss said. “I didn’t really change a whole lot wrestling wise — of course I picked up on a couple of things. But all season I’ve been working on my mindset and that’s what’s gotten me here.”

His new mindset is a simple one.

“Go out and wrestle hard for six minutes and score as many points as I can,” Voss said.

Even though he doesn’t always have to wrestle the whole six minutes.

Cael Meyer (160), Jack Neuhaus (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (Hwt.) also advanced to the quarterfinals for the Hawks.

Class 2A first round

106

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) pinned Carson Less (West Delaware), 0:42

No. 4 Cole Nelson (Humboldt) pinned Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood), 3:04

No. 3 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption) dec. Drew Robinson (Nevada), 6-0

No. 6 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) tech. Jahluv Buckhanan (Sioux City Heelan), 5:20 (17-1)

No. 2 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) dec. No. 5 Carter Anderson (Albia), 7-2

No. 7 Carter Kolthoff (Conrad BCLUW) dec. Jakob Regan (Waukon), 6-5

Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon) major dec. Coy De Boer (Sheldon-South O’Brien), 11-2

No. 8 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community) major dec. Easton O’Brien (Atlantic), 11-0

106 consolations (area only)

Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood) pinned Carson Less (West Delaware), 3:44

No. 5 Carter Anderson (Albia) major dec. Jakob Regan (Waukon), 12-4

113

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) pinned Brenner Gallagher (Greene County), 0:53

Joe Hovick (Roland-Story) tech. Osvaldo Ocampo (Sheldon-South O’Brien), 6:00 (18-2)

No. 6 Cole Nelson (Perry) major dec. Dawson Bonnett (Albia), 9-0

No. 4 Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) pinned Alex Beaver (West Liberty), 1:28

No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central) pinned Zachary Klahsen (Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center), 0:28

No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup) pinned Jase Goodell (Humboldt), 3:05

No. 7 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. No. 9 Aybren Moore (Atlantic), 6-3

No. 2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana) dec. No. 10 Kellen Moore (Forest City), 3-1

113 consolations (area only)

Alex Beaver (West Liberty) pinned Dawson Bonnett (Albia), 5:33

120

No. 2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Brock Moore (Forest City), 9-3

No. 10 Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) dec. Carter Straw (Independence), 9-7

Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) pinned Riley Harger, Van Meter-Earlham), 1:18

No. 1 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) pinned Carson Coleman (Mount Pleasant), 1:18

No. 5 Nick Fox (Osage) pinned No. 4 Ben Schmitz (Carroll Kuemper), 5:59

Johnny Hua (MOC-Floyd Valley) pinned Ben Vogel (Camanche), 1:16

No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware) dec. Brody Hoversten (Iowa Falls-Alden), 5-3

No. 3 Kolten Crawford (Union) dec. Donovan Morales (Central Lyon/G-LR), 8-2

120 consolations (area only)

Brock Moore (Forest City) pinned Carter Straw (Independence), 3:10

126

No. 3 Isaiah Weber (Independence) pinned Austin Lenz (Tipton), 3:57

Ethan Lemon (Harlan) major dec. No. 10 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 17-6

Ethan DeLeon (Sioux City Heelan) dec. No. 8 Logan Arp (South Tama), 5-2

No. 5 Joe Sullivan (Osage) major dec. Evan Woods (West Delaware), 15-4

No. 2 Brock Beck (Grinnell) dec. Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg), 3-2

No. 6 Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) pinned Jack Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden), 5:30

Joe Weaver (Atlantic) dec. TJ Fitzpatrick (Davenport Assumption), 9-3

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) dec. No. 4 Cael Ihle (Gilbert), 4-0

126 consolations (area only)

No. 10 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. Austin Lenz (Tipton), 9-7

No. 8 Logan Arp (South Tama) dec. Evan Woods (West Delaware), 7-1

Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) pinned Jack Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden), 1:57

132

No. 2 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) major dec. Isaac Bruggeman (West Lyon), 13-1

No. 9 Lake Lebahn (Union) pinned Sam Hackett, Waterloo Columbus), 5:34

No. 4 Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana) pinned No. 7 Averee Abben (Osage), 5:01

No. 8 Landon Fenton (Monroe PCM) major dec. Kale Downey (Clarinda), 12-2

No. 6 Bryce Hatten (Winterset) pinned Noah Gonzalez (Davenport Assumption), 2:58

No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello) major dec. Blake Abrahamson (Okoboji), 13-3

No. 5 Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 10 Gage Long (Ballard), 6-4

No. 1 Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) major dec. Chase Thomas (Crestwood), 11-2

138

No. 1 Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) pinned Nick McGowan (Sioux City Heelan), 1:01

Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) pinned Erick Funez (Perry), 4:47

No. 7 Alberto Salmeron (Iowa Falls-Alden) dec. No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware), 6-3

No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption) dec. No. 10 Shea Parkis (Carroll Kuemper), 15-8

No. 2 Kruise Kiburz (Winterset) tech. Ryan Adams (Osage), 19-4

No. 8 Payton Drake (Monroe PCM) dec. Joel Grimes (North Fayette Valley), 4-0

No. 3 Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. Talen Dengler (West Liberty), 10-6

No. 4 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) major dec. Carson Burchland (East Marshall), 18-8

138 consolations (area only)

No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. No. 10 Shea Parkis (Carroll Kuemper), 4-3

Joel Grimes (North Fayette Valley) dec. Ryan Adams (Osage), 7-3

Talen Dengler (West Liberty) pinned Carson Burchland (East Marshall), 3:57

145

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 3:41

Cayden Howland (Iowa Falls-Alden) dec. No. 9 David Cornejo (Hampton-Dumont), 8-1

No. 3 Jack West (Winterset) major dec. Nick Gasca (Webster City), 12-3

No. 2 Jack Thomsen (Union) major dec. Parker Terronez (Davenport Assumption), 11-1

Nicholas Bockenstedt (North Polk) dec. No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware), 6-3

No. 6 Jake Nieman (Ida Grove OABCIG) major dec. Tyler Haynes (Van Meter-Earlham), 16-7

No. 8 Trestin Sales (Eddyville EBF) pinned Cory Bates (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 1:57

No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) dec. Emry Colby (Panorama), 6-1

145 consolations (area only)

Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) dec. No. 9 David Cornejo (Hampton-Dumont), 4-3

No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Tyler Haynes (Van Meter-Earlham), 4:50

152

No. 1 Will Esmoil (West Liberty) pinned Bryce Cole (Van Meter-Earlham), 3:24

No. 10 Riley Burke (Iowa Falls-Alden) dec. Bret Hoyman (Emmetsburg), 14-7

No. 4 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) pinned Alex Casey (Anamosa), 3:18

No. 5 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM) major dec. Kristian Gunderson (Forest City), 9-1

No. 3 Zeb Gnida (Solon) pinned Johnny Perez (West Lyon), 3:03

No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) dec. No. 8 Stone Schmitz (Union), 9-4

No. 7 Hunter Pesek (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. Kyle Cole (West Delaware), 5-1

No. 2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 9 Logan Engebretson (North Polk), 5-3

152 consolations (area only)

Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) dec. Alex Casey (Anamosa), 8-1

Johnny Perez (West Lyon) dec. No. 8 Stone Schmitz (Union), 7-6

No. 9 Logan Engebretson (North Polk) dec. Kyle Cole (West Delaware), 6-2

160

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union) pinned Cade Everson (Camanche), 1:06

No. 9 Neal Larsen (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 13-7

No. 7 Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/G-LR) tech. Caleb Eber (Solon), 4:00 (15-0)

No. 6 Zach Williams (Osage) dec. No. 8 Carson Johnson (Gilbert), 5-3

No. 3 Justin McCunn (Red Oak) pinned Bryce Murray (Carlisle), 5:53

No. 4 Matthew Doyle (Independence) dec. No. 10 Jared Shaw (Garner GHV), 4-3

No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware) pinned Matthew Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 1:06

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. Brady Barringer (Winterset), 3-0

160 consolations (area only)

Cade Everson (Camanche) pinned Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 5:13

No. 8 Carson Johnson (Gilbert) tech. Caleb Ebert (Solon), 5:01 (19-3)

170

No. 6 Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) pinned Logan Schimanski (Davenport Assumption), 1:18

No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) dec. Aiden Carr (Gilbert), 3-0

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Brenden Fisch (Cherokee), 2:53

No. 3 Cole Davis (Independence) dec. Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak), 7-2

No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) pinned Brayden Smith (South Tama), 2:48

No. 5 Caleb Swalla (Van Meter-Earlham) dec. Carter Bendorf (Harlan), 1-0

No. 8 Jax Flynn (Solon) dec. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 8-3

No. 7 Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg) pinned Porter Smith (Bondurant-Farrar), 3:05

170 consolations (area only)

Carter Bendorf (Harlan) pinned Brayden Smith (South Tama), 1:55

Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) dec. Porter Smith (Bondurant-Farrar), 6-0

182

No. 1 Sage Walker (Eddyville EBF) pinned Payton Vest (South Tama), 1:53

No. 4 Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk) pinned Bradyn Barclay (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 0:43

No. 10 Austin Roos (Benton Community) dec. Matthew Wirtz (Emmetsburg), 6-0

No. 7 Caden Collins (Charles City) dec. Colby Wilmesherr (Sioux City Heelan), 8-2

No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware) dec. Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 4-2

No. 5 Reese Moore (Forest City) dec. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood), 8-7

Cody Hall (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. No. 9 Seamus Poynton (Solon), 9-4

No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston) major dec. Dylan Meiners (North Polk), 15-4

182 consolations (area only)

Payton Vest (South Tama) pinned Bradyn Barclay (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 3:15

Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) pinned Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood), 3:47

No. 9 Seamus Poynton (Solon) dec. Dylan Meiners (North Polk), 7-3

195

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) dec. No. 4 Sam Chapman (Creston), 3-1

Cole Lewis (Algona) dec. No. 10 Jacob Steenhoek (Gilbert), 6-4

No. 7 Carter Maynes (Red Oak) pinned Jack Sindlinger (Charles City), 3:33

No. 3 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon/G-LR) pinned Gage Marty (Solon), 3:51

No. 9 Gabe Hemsted (Carlisle) pinned Chayce Hooyer (Sioux Center), 0:54

No. 8 Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie) pinned Zavion McMurran (Estherville-Lincoln Central), 5:39

No. 6 Conner Murty (East Marshall) major dec. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur), 12-3

No. 2 Evan Rosonke (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. Aiden Morgan (Davenport Assumption), 10-3

195 consolations (area only)

Gage Marty (Solon) dec. Jack Sindlinger (Charles City), 9-5

220

No. 1 Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) pinned Jordan Mundy (Chariton), 1:04

Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon) won in SV-1 over Easton Fleshman (West Lyon), 2-0

No. 3 Seth Adrian (Davenport Assumption) pinned No. 9 Colten Goodell (Humboldt), 0:45

No. 7 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) dec. Jesse Schwery (Harlan), 9-5

No. 5 Crew Howard (Clarinda) pinned Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 2:56

No. 4 Andrew Hamilton (Algona) dec. Josh Riibe (Central Lyon/G-LR), 4-3

Christian Nunley (West Delaware) dec. No. 6 Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood), 3-2

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) pinned No. 8 Cayden Meskan (Gilbert), 0:27

Hwt.

No. 1 Kaden Sutton (Adel ADM) pinned Chase Crooks (Charles City), 1:41

No. 6 Chris Van Der Brink (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) pinned Cole Miller (DeWitt Central), 0:14

No. 4 Jarrett Meyer (Central Lyon/G-LR) won in TB-2 over Tyler Lawrenson (Woodward-Granger), 2-1

No. 5 Derrin Sesker (Van Meter-Earlham) pinned Brayden Hartman (Washington), 5:24

No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) pinned Nicholas Wood (Chariton), 2:35

No. 7 Cale Roller (Atlantic) pinned Gavin Meints (Algona), 4:18

Jacob Torresi (Gilbert) dec. No. 10 Austin Kelso (Forest City), 3-2

No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood), 3:14

285 consolations (area only)

Tyler Lawrenson (Woodward-Granger) pinned Brayden Hartman (Washington), 1:13

Comments: benv43@gmail.com