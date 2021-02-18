Prep Wrestling

Iowa City high school wrestlers equipped for state despite limited regular season

City High and West both have multiple quarterfinalists; Trojans are 4th in team race

Iowa City West's Graham Gambrall looks to the ceiling after pinning Spencer's Cole Rutter during their 152 lbs. 3A first
Iowa City West's Graham Gambrall looks to the ceiling after pinning Spencer's Cole Rutter during their 152 lbs. 3A first round match at the Iowa High School Athletic Association 2021 State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Ben Visser, correspondent

DES MOINES — It’s relatively common in a normal year for a Iowa high school wrestler to get 40 matches in during a season.

Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter has wrestled a fifth of the matches he might have during a normal year.

Kueter, last year’s Class 3A state champion at 160, bumped up to 195 this year — he cites eating a lot for the reasoning behind moving up three weight classes.

He wrestled just seven bouts at his new weight before his first-round match at the state tournament Thursday in Des Moines.

Kueter didn’t show any ill-effects of having limited mat time at his new weight in his first match. The sophomore won by fall in the first period over Sioux City East’s Victor Bird.

City High and Iowa City West both did virtual learning this year, so the schools’ first dual came against each other on Jan. 2.

Wrestlers on each team got limited mat time this season but the competitors feel ready.

“It’s been interesting,” Kueter said of navigating this season.

West’s Graham Gambrall (152), the defending 145-pound state champion, wrestled just 10 matches this season before the state tournament began.

He beat Spencer’s Cole Rutter by fall in 5:28, even though he wrestled a quarter of the bouts he would have in a normal year.

“Once we got back in the high school room, it was really easy to be motivated,” Gambrall said. “When you’re on your own, you have to find ways to make it tough for yourself. That was challenging at times, but once we got back in the room, it was easy. Then once we finally got matches going, we got back into the flow.”

Since West couldn’t practice as a team for the beginning part of the season because of the virtual learning, Gambrall would get a number of his teammates together to work out.

“Usually I’d get three or four of my teammates together and we’d have a new workout every time,” Gambrall said. “We really tried to push ourselves. We’d emulate a match or pretend we’re in a tournament or in the state finals.

“Getting that mindset that we are competing — that helped a lot.”

While Gambrall and his teammates were simulating competition, Kueter got matches in before the season started.

“I went out to Pennsylvania and had seven or eight matches there,” Kueter said. “So I have 16 or 17 matches under my belt at this weight so I feel good and I feel ready.”

No. 3 Grant O’Dell (126), eighth-ranked Kael Scranton (132), top-ranked Hunter Garvin (138) and No. 3 Ashton Barker (170) join Gambrall in the quarterfinals for West.

Along with Kueter, the Little Hawks also got first-round wins from No. 5 Kael Kurtz at 106 and 10th-ranked Cale Seaton (113).

The Class 3A standings are relatively bundled up after the first day. Wuakee leads with 32.5 team points, Waverly-Shell Rock is in second with 28.5, Southeast Polk is in third with 26.5 and Iowa City West is in fourth with 23 team points.

Linn-Mar has 19 points and is the only other area school in the top 10, in ninth.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy is in 13th place with 13 points, City High is in 17th with 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier is in 19th with nine points and Cedar Rapids Prairie is in 22nd with seven.

Iowa City Liberty got one team point from Vincenzo Lima (195). Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Jefferson did not score a team point.

Ben Visser, correspondent

State halts University of Iowa plans for new hospital in North Liberty

Bills would make life harder for low-income Iowans

Former Four Oaks counselor will plead next month to sexual abuse of 14-year-old boy

Iowa House restarts felon voting rights constitutional amendment

Bill bans diversity training in schools, universities implying 'Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist'

