Independence's Brandon O'Brien, Isaiah Weber reach state wrestling finals in dominant fashion

DES MOINES — Independence’s Brandon O’Brien and Isaiah Weber entered the year with three finals appearances in the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament between them.

O’Brien was a finalist last season for Linn-Mar before transferring to Independence this season, and Weber made the finals each of the last two seasons for Independence.

The teammates can tack on another finals appearance to each of their resumes after they both won their Class 2A semifinal matches Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. But both want more. They want a state title Saturday night.

The two new teammates have dominated their respective weights — O’Brien at 132 and Weber at 138 — in the state tournament en route to the finals.

O’Brien has won every match by fall in the first period.

“Everything is coming full circle,” O’Brien said. “This is exactly how I envisioned it. I’m out there dominating. I’m ready to get this state championship.”

His longest match was his semifinals against Brock Moore of Forest City, which lasted 1:14.

Weber has won all but one of his matches by fall. In Friday night’s semifinals, Weber pinned Reed Abbas of Clarion CGD in 2:43.

“It’s the same old, same old,” Weber said. “I’ve been here before and I’ve lost those two times. I want it more than anybody else.”

O’Brien and Weber push each other every day in the practice room — sometimes past their limits.

“Me and him get it,” Weber said of his scraps with O’Brien. “We get into some fist fights and coaches will have to break us up because it’s not pretty. I love that kid so much.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at this year without him. I love how much we push each other. I love how when he takes me down, it makes me want it that much more. Both of us just keep raising our levels. It’s crazy having your best friend in there with you and being so competitive.”

O’Brien has found a new sense of motivation being in the Independence wrestling room this season.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been getting up every day at 5 a.m. getting workouts in, I stay after practice — I put all my time into wrestling. I pour my heart and sole into this sport. Last year, I was dedicated but it was only here and there. This year it’s 100 percent. I’m all in. I’ve bought into this program.”

Solon’s Hayden Taylor, a junior, has already won two state titles and on Friday, he punched his ticket to the 160-pound finals to go for his third in three years with a 20-6 major decision over Allen Catour of Davenport Assumption.

Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen (106) hasn’t blown his opponents out of the water, but he’s won three straight matches and that means he’s in the finals. Jensen won his first two matches by decision. His semifinal match against Jaxon Bussa of Camanche went into sudden victory, tied at 4-4. Nothing came of the one-minute extra period. In the first tiebreakers, Jensen scored a reversal and, in the process, he stuck Bussa on his back to win by fall to punch his ticket to the finals.

With 115 points, West Delaware clinched the 2A team title.

The Hawks brought 11 wrestlers and all 11 will be state medalists. West Delaware wrestlers went 7-for-7 in the blood round to ensure all 11 would stand on the podium on Saturday.

West Delaware has two wrestlers in the finals in Wyatt Voelker (195) and Carson Pelton (Hwt.).

Osage, the defending champion, finished the day in second with 82 points. Independence is in third with 69 points.

Union Community, led by top-ranked finalist Adam Ahrendsen at 182, sits in seventh with 38 points to round out area teams in the top 10.

Class 2A team scores

1. West Delaware 115

2. Osage 82

3. Independence 69

4. Crestwood 64

5. Centerville 47.5

6. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 44

7. Union Community 38

8. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 37.5

9. Winterset 36

10. East Marshall 35.5

Friday's Class 2A results

106 quarterfinals

No. 3 Carson Doolittle (Webster City) dec. No. 2 Carter Anderson (Albia), 2-1

No. 4 Kade Blume (Roland-Story) dec. No. 7 Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar), 9-3

No. 8 Jaxon Bussa (Camanche) won by injury default over No. 1 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption), 6:13

No. 10 Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) dec. No. 5 Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood), 10-8

106 semifinals

No. 4 Kade Blume (Roland-Story) dec. No. 3 Carson Doolittle (Webster City), 3-1

No. 10 Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) pinned No. 8 Jaxon Bussa (Camanche), 7:13

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) major dec. Kale Wieland (Independence), 10-0

No. 6 Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. No. 5 Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar), 3-2

No. 3 Anders Kittelson (Crestwood) pinned Osvaldo Ocampo (Sheldon/South O’Brien), 0:49

No. 4 Tucker Stangel (Osage) pinned No. 2 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community), 3:31

113 semifinals

No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) dec. No. 6 Carson Less (West Delaware), 6-2

No. 3 Anders Kittelson (Crestwood) dec. No. 4 Tucker Stangel (Osage), 3-2

120 quarterfinals

No. 2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) major dec. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 10-2

No. 5 Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) pinned Donovan Morales (Central Lyon-GLR), 0:57

No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central) pinned No. 4 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar), 1:24

No. 1 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) won in TB-1 over No. 7 Jonathan Burnette (Spirit Lake Park), 2-1

120 semifinals

No. 2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) dec. No. 5 Jaiden Moore (Benton Community), 6-1

No. 1 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) dec. No. 3 Keaton Zeimet (DeWitt Central), 4-2

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) pinned No. 10 TJ Fitzpatrick (Davenport Assumption), 1:18

No. 8 Joe Weaver (Atlantic/CAM) dec. No. 6 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 2-1

No. 3 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Carter Straw (Independence), 7-1

No. 2 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) major dec. Cael Ihle (Gilbert), 13-5

126 semifinals

No. 1 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) dec. No. 8 Joe Weaver (Atlantic/CAM), 9-3

No. 2 Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) pinned No. 3 Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar), 5:30

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Brandon O’Brien (Independence) pinned No. 10 Keegan Jensen (Winterset), 0:25

No. 5 Brock Moore (Forest City) dec. No. 9 Reily Dolan (West Delaware), 8-1

No. 4 Logan Arp (South Tama) pinned Taylor Huggins (Davis County), 1:19

No. 2 Averee Abben (Osage) pinned Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M), 3:44

132 semifinals

No. 1 Brandon O’Brien (Independence) pinned No. 5 Brock Moore (Forest City), 1:14

No. 2 Averee Abben (Osage) dec. No. 4 Logan Arp (South Tama), 3-0

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Isaiah Weber (Independence) dec. Dao Keokhamthong (Sioux Center), 6-0

No. 5 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD) dec. No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello), 4-2

No. 9 Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) dec. No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption), 9-6

No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) dec. No. 4 Chase Thomas (Crestwood), 3-1

138 semifinals

No. 1 Isaiah Weber (Independence) pinned No. 5 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD), 2:43

No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) dec. No. 9 Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg), 8-4

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) dec. No. 7 Logan Peyton (West Delaware), 6-0

No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) pinned No. 6 Remington Hanson (Clarion CGD), 3:25

No. 3 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned No. 10 Cason Johannes (Sheldon/South O’Brien), 1:43

No. 2 Nick Fox (Osage) pinned No. 9 Christian Eslick (Roland-Story), 5:40

145 semifinals

No. 1 Matthew Lewis (Centerville) dec. No. 5 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah), 3-2

No. 2 Nick Fox (Osage) dec. No. 3 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche), 7-3

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 7 Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), 11-4

No. 4 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM) dec. No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware), 8-3

No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) pinned No. 10 Zander Ernst (Ridge View), 3:17

No. 2 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) dec. No. 3 Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk), 12-5

152 semifinals

No. 1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. No. 4 Colby Tool (Monroe PCM), 3-2

No. 6 Tyler Brown (Winterset) dec. No. 2 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville), 17-14

160 quarterfinals

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. No. 6 Landon Kirby (Grinnell), 9-2

No. 5 Allen Catour (Davenport Assumption) dec. No. 8 Jarrett Roos (Sheldon/South O’Brien), 6-4

No. 4 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD) dec. No. 3 Hunter Worthen (Union Community), 5-2

No. 2 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) major dec. No. 7 Gabriel Christensen (Ballard), 13-2

160 semifinals

No. 1 Hayden Taylor (Solon) major dec. No. 5 Allen Catour (Davenport Assumption), 20-6

No. 2 Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama) dec. No. 4 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD), 3-1

170 quarterfinals

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) pinned Samuel Bandstra (East Marshall), 1:04

No. 4 CJ Walrath (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) dec. No. 3 Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon-GLR), 3-1

No. 5 Mitchell Joines (Sioux City Heelan) dec. No. 6 Caden Collins (Charles City), 8-4

No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware) pinned No. 7 Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic/CAM), 3:03

170 semifinals

No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 4 CJ Walrath (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville), 6-3

No. 5 Mitchell Joines (Sioux City Heelan) dec. No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware), 6-4

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union Community) major dec. No. 7 Austin Roos (Benton Community), 10-2

Riley Hoven (Winterset) major dec. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 9-1

No. 3 Fernando Villaescusa (Gilbert) dec. No. 4 Cael Meyer (West Delaware), 8-3

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Keenan Tyler (Decorah), 1:00

182 semifinals

No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union Community) pinned Riley Hoven (Winterset), 2:00

No. 2 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) dec. No. 3 Fernando Villaescusa (Gilbert), 5-4

195 quarterfinals

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) major dec. No. 5 Mason Askelsen (Ballard), 21-9

No. 4 Reese Moore (Forest City) won in SV-1 over No. 6 Aiden Morgan (Davenport Assumption), 3-1

No. 3 Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) pinned Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie), 3:58

No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) pinned Jesse Schwery (Harlan), 1:28

195 semifinals

No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) major dec. No. 4 Reese Moore (Forest City), 12-3

No. 3 Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. No. 2 Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M), 4-3

220 quarterfinals

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) tech. Kain Nelson (Clarion CGD), 5:02 (20-4)

No. 4 Conner Murty (East Marshall) dec. No. 5 Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood), 7-1

No. 3 Crew Howard (Clarinda) dec. No. 10 Gage Marty (Solon), 4-2

No. 1 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon-GLR) dec. No. 9 Easton Fleshman (West Lyon), 1-0

220 semifinals

No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty) dec. No. 4 Conner Murty (East Marshall), 8-5

No. 1 Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon-GLR) dec. No. 3 Crew Howard (Clarinda), 5-2

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) dec. No. 10 Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley), 7-4

No. 4 Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon) dec. No. 9 Chance Malone (Columbus Community), 6-2

No. 5 Chase Crooks (Charles City) dec. Jacob Leohr (Dike-New Hartford), 1-0

No. 3 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) won in TB-1 over No. 6 Ethan Hooyer (Sioux Center) (38-5), 4-3

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) dec. No. 4 Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon), 6-1

No. 3 Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) dec. No. 5 Chase Crooks (Charles City), 3-2

