Cade is the latest Lisbon Siebrecht brother to advance to state wrestling finals

DES MOINES — Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht has never felt better.

The 126-pound junior went into this week’s Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena as the No. 7 seed.

He beat South Winneshiek’s Ethan Moldonado 11-1 in the first round Thursday. In Friday's quarterfinals, Siebrecht was matched up against Central Springs’ Clayton McDonough, the No. 2 seed with a 53-0 record.

Siebrecht beat him by a 4-2 decision.

“It feels good knowing I was the sixth or seventh seed, or whatever I was, and I took out the No. 2 seed in the quarters,” Siebrecht said.

Siebrecht’s seed didn’t matter.

In the semifinals Friday afternoon, he beat West Sioux’s Cameron Clark, 5-2.

Siebrecht has yet to give up a takedown in the tournament.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt,” Siebrecht said. “I’m in shape — I don’t even feel tired. I’ve been getting out from bottom and usually I struggle with that.”

Not only is he getting out from bottom, Siebrecht actually got a reversal against McDonough.

Siebrecht is peaking at the right time.

“I’m confident,” Siebrecht said. “I have to stay with my shots — I’ve been taking guys down easily, every time. I have to get after it right away.”

Siebrecht, a junior, will wrestle Underwood’s Stevie Barnes in the finals. Barnes upset the No. 1 seed, Beau Klingensmith from Woodbury Central, in the semifinals.

He has a chance to join his brothers Cobe and Cooper Siebrecht, who won state titles in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

“It feels good that I have the opportunity to join them,” Siebrecht said. “I have this year and another year, so I can get two.”

Lisbon teammate Robert Avila Jr. (145) is going for his third state title in three years. Avila, the No. 1 seed, has been on a tear to begin the tournament. He’s wrestled in just one match that’s gone past the first period and that was his semifinal match against Mount Ayr’s Trae Ehlen.

Avila beat Ehlen by tech fall in the third period, 29-11.

From the first takedown, to the 12th takedown, Avila let Ehlen up every time almost immediately after they hit the mat. When the action took the wrestlers out of bounds, Avila didn’t even try to ride, he just told the ref to give Ehlen the escape point so they could start on their feet, in the neutral position.

It wasn’t until the 13th takedown, which would have secured the tech fall anyway, that Avila kept Ehlen down on the mat and went for a turn. Avila got three backpoints and nearly got the pin but Ehlen was able to wiggle out of it.

“Dominate,” Avila said of his mindset. “I need to make sure these guys feel like they never want to step on the mat against me again.”

Four Lisbon Lions punched their tickets to Saturday’s finals. Brandon Paez (120) and Cole Clark (220) will join Siebrecht and Avila.

“What’s in front of us is that finals match,” Avila said. “That’s what we’re focused on.”

Cascade’s Aiden Noonan (132), like Avila, is wrestling for his third state championship after beating West Sioux’s Mikey Baker 7-0 in the semifinals.

Lisbon is in second place after Friday’s matches with 120.5 points, 21.5 behind Don Bosco.

Class 1A team scores

1. Don Bosco 146

2. Lisbon 120.5

3. Logan-Magnolia 81

4. West Sioux 55.5

5. Underwood 50.5

6. Waterloo Columbus 42

7. Nashua-Plainfield 40.5

8. West Hancock 39

9. New London 38

10. Lake Mills 36

Class 1A quarterfinal and semifinal results

106 quarterfinals

No. 1 Kale Petersen (West Fork) major dec. No. 5 Tegan Slaybaugh (Guthrie Center ACGC), 19-5

No. 8 Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) dec. No. 10 Brody Brisker (Wilton), 7-5

No. 7 Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. No. 6 Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 4-2

No. 2 Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) pinned No. 9 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley), 2:43

106 semifinals

No. 1 Kale Petersen (West Fork) pinned No. 8 Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco), 3:09

No. 2 Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) dec. No. 7 Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield), 2-0

113 quarterfinals

No. 2 Garrett Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) tech. No. 9 Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco), 4:21 (16-0)

No. 3 Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard) dec. No. 5 Bryce Thompson (Highland), 5-2

No. 4 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) dec. No. 6 Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg), 9-4

No. 1 Braden Graff (West Sioux) pinned No. 8 John Schroder (Oakland Riverside), 1:40

113 semifinals

No. 2 Garrett Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) major dec. No. 3 Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard), 9-0

No. 1 Braden Graff (West Sioux) dec. No. 4 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley), 7-1

120 quarterfinals

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. No. 9 Kellen Smith (West Hancock), 7-5

No. 3 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) dec. No. 10 Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 13-6

No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside) dec. No. 6 Cade Cook (North Linn), 6-0

No. 2 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) pinned No. 8 Tanner Arjes (North Butler/Clarksville), 1:54

120 semifinals

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. No. 3 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco), 3-0

No. 2 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) dec. No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside), 6-4

126 quarterfinals

No. 1 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) dec. Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco), 7-0

No. 3 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) pinned No. 10 Ryan Steinlage (Interstate 35), 2:44

No. 4 Cameron Clark (West Sioux) dec. No. 6 Damon Huston (Midland), 3-0

No. 5 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. No. 2 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs), 4-2

126 semifinals

No. 3 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) dec. No. 1 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central), 4-2

No. 5 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. No. 4 Cameron Clark (West Sioux), 5-2

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) pinned No. 4 Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central), 2:49

No. 7 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) dec. No. 5 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco), 5-2

No. 3 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) major dec. No. 10 Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield), 22-9

No. 2 Gable Porter (Underwood) dec. No. 8 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis), 1-0

132 semifinals

No. 1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) dec. No. 7 Mikey Baker (West Sioux), 7-0

No. 2 Gable Porter (Underwood) won in UTB over No. 3 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 5-5

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Kael Brisker (Wilton) dec. No. 5 Westin Allen (Underwood), 9-7

No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson) major dec. Sam Hackett (Waterloo Columbus), 10-2

No. 3 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas), 11-6

No. 2 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) dec. No. 8 Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 6-2

138 semifinals

No. 1 Kael Brisker (Wilton) dec. No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson), 13-6

No. 3 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 2 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux), 3-2

145 quarterfinals

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Alex Beaty (Lake Mills), 0:43

No. 8 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) dec. Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 5-4

No. 2 Dominic Lopez (New London) major dec. No. 4 Nick Hageman (Dyersville Beckman), 18-5

No. 3 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned No. 6 Garrett Sarringar (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 3:02

145 semifinals

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) tech. No. 8 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 5:12 (29-11)

No. 3 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) won in TB-1 over No. 2 Dominic Lopez (New London), 1-0

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 7 Lincoln Holub (Lisbon), 9-4

No. 4 Lawson Losee (Riceville) pinned No. 3 Jace Mulder (Western Christian), 3:55

No. 5 TJ Lau (East Buchanan) dec. No. 6 Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 6-5

No. 2 Maximus Magayna (Waterloo Columbus) pinned No. 8 Josh Glendening (New London), 1:42

152 semifinals

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) won in SV-1 over No. 4 Lawson Losee (Riceville), 3-1

No. 2 Maximus Magayna (Waterloo Columbus) major dec. No. 5 TJ Lau (East Buchanan), 8-0

160 quarterfinals

No. 3 Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) pinned No. 10 Caden Ballou (Midland), 5:48

No. 2 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) major dec. No. 5 Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 8-0

No. 1 Tate Entriken (Hudson) pinned No. 9 Bryer Subject (West Hancock), 3:32

No. 4 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) won in SV-1 over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett), 8-6

160 semifinals

No. 2 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) dec. No. 3 Casey Hanson (Lake Mills), 7-1

No. 1 Tate Entriken (Hudson) dec. No. 4 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac), 3-2

170 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) tech. No. 7 Kolby Scott (Mapleton MVAOCOU), 4:51 (16-1)

No. 3 Cael McLaren (Council Bluffs St. Albert) dec. No. 5 Dahson DeJong (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 4-3

No. 8 Max Kohl (Lisbon) dec. No. 10 Carson Hartz (Waterloo Columbus), 3-1

No. 4 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) major dec. No. 6 Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina), 14-6

170 semifinals

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) tech. No. 3 Cael McLaren (Council Bluffs St. Albert), 5:33 (18-2)

No. 4 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) dec. No. 8 Max Kohl (Lisbon), 2-1

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) pinned Brent Greenfield (South Hamilton), 1:11

No. 3 Carson Lynott (West Sioux) dec. No. 7 Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central), 8-4

No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) pinned No. 9 Cayden Miller (Midland), 4:35

No. 4 Jackson Dewald (Westwood) major dec. No. 6 Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), 17-8

182 semifinals

No. 1 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. No. 3 Carson Lynott (West Sioux), 7-2

No. 4 Jackson Dewald (Westwood) won in SV-1 over No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills), 3-1

195 quarterfinals

Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville Beckman) pinned No. 6 Truman Krob (Lisbon), 5:21

No. 9 Blake Brocka (Tripoli) dec. Ronan Poynton (Iowa City Regina), 6-3

No. 5 Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) dec. No. 2 Mathew Francis (West Hancock), 3-1

No. 1 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) pinned Eddie Vlcek (Oakland Riverside), 1:21

195 semifinals

No. 9 Blake Brocka (Tripoli) dec. Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville Beckman), 8-6

No. 1 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) dec. No. 5 Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco), 5-0

220 quarterfinals

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) major dec. No. 8 Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar), 10-1

No. 6 Jared Thiy (Don Bosco) dec. No. 4 Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek), 5-2

No. 3 Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) dec. No. 7 Luke Recker (East Buchanan), 7-2

No. 2 Derek Anderson (Hinton) won in TB-2 over No. 5 Cole Kelly (West Hancock), 2-1

220 semifinals

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) pinned No. 6 Jared Thiy (Don Bosco), 3:29

No. 2 Derek Anderson (Hinton) dec. No. 3 Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 1-0

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler/Clarksville) pinned Easton Eledge (Underwood), 1:41

No. 3 Brant Baltes (Lisbon) dec. No. 4 Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox), 3-0

No. 5 Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) pinned No. 9 Trevor Kruse (North Union), 1:09

No. 2 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) pinned Trace Goemaat (North Mahaska), 1:47

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler/Clarksville) dec. No. 3 Brant Baltes (Lisbon), 7-4

No. 5 Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 2 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area), 7-6

