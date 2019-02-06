Lisbon wrestling earns state duals berth for fifth year in a row

LISBON — Even with a roster replete with freshmen and sophomores, it appears nothing has changed for Lisbon wrestling.

The Class 1A third-ranked Lions registered six pins and earned a berth in the state duals tournament for the fifth year in a row after smothering Maquoketa Valley 60-24 in a regional final Wednesday night at Lisbon High School.

“It just goes back to us working hard every day in the room,” Lisbon freshman Robert Avila, Jr. said. “Pushing each other to be the best you can possibly be and whatever happens, it happens. As long as we know we are trying our best and doing whatever we can to get that win.”

Avila, Jr. is 43-1 this season and is ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds by The Predicament. He recorded the last of six pins by subduing Maquoketa Valley freshman Michael Schaul in 2:35. Two more Lisbon freshmen tallied falls as ninth-ranked Quincy Happel pinned Maquoketa Valley senior Canyon Richardson in 2:25, while Max Kohl needed just 1:43 to vanquish Maquoketa Valley sophomore Max Harmon at 160.

Each of the underclassmen credits the influence of older team members dating all the way back to youth wrestling with the Lisbon Mat Pack.

“I wrestled with a lot of these kids growing up,” Kohl said. “They’re great drill partners with me and I just know what I need to work on and they know what I need help on.”

Two-time state champion Cael Happel — a junior ranked No. 1 at 132 — received a forfeit and did not compete. Senior Cobe Siebrecht — a two-time state runner-up and ranked No. 1 at 138 — delivered a 13-second pin of Maquoketa Valley junior Aden Atwell and remains unbeaten at 41-0.

Lisbon Coach Brad Smith calls Siebrecht, “the toughest guy in the room, pound for pound.” Siebrecht will wrestle collegiately at the University of Iowa.

“He has been more focused this year than in years past,” Smith said. “He still has a lot of fun. He’s a good leader. He is usually the last one to leave the practice room.”

Seventh-ranked Lisbon senior Ryne Mohrfield pinned Maquoketa Valley sophomore Parker Sternhagen in 1:13, while sophomore Cole Clark — ranked 10th at 182 — stepped up to 195 and pinned Maquoketa Valley sophomore Evan Elgin (1:37).

“He’s been doing that all year,” Smith said of Clark. “Pound for pound, he is the strongest kid in our room physically.”

Maquoketa Valley defeated Wilton in the semifinals, 54-24, while Lisbon did not compete due to a New London forfeit.

The Lions will wrestle at the state duals tournament on Feb. 13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lisbon won the state duals title in 2017 and was runner-up the year before.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in this team that we can do some big things at state,” Avila, Jr. said. “Looking forward to it.”

CLASS 1A REGIONAL DUALS

At Lisbon

Semifinals

Lisbon def. New London by forfeit

Maquoketa Valley def. Wilton, 54-24

Final

Lisbon def. Maquoketa Valley, 60-24

106 — Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) won by forfeit

113 — Anthony March (Maquoketa Valley) won by forfeit

120 — No. 9 Quincy Happel (Lisbon) pinned Canyon Richardson (Maquoketa Valley), 2:25

126 — No. 1 Robert Avila, Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Michael Schaul (Maquoketa Valley), 2:35

132 — No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) won by forfeit

138 — No. 1 Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) pinned Aden Atwell (Maquoketa Valley), 0:13

145 — No. 7 Ryne Mohrfield (Lisbon) pinned Parker Sternhagen (Maquoketa Valley), 1:13

152 — Gage McCoy (Lisbon) won by forfeit

160 — Max Kohl (Lisbon) pinned Tim Harmon (Maquoketa Valley), 1:43

170 — James LeGassick (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Peyton Angelias (Lisbon), 1:21

182 — Carter Kruse (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Truman Krob (Lisbon), 3:23

195 — Cole Clark (Lisbon) pinned Evan Elgin (Maquoketa Valley), 1:37

220 — Michael Feldmann (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Montana Ferguson (Lisbon), 0:27

285 — Brant Baltes (Lisbon) won by forfeit

