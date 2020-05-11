Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Far Northwest District sectionals, May Mascot Madness

The journey we call May Mascot Madness begins in the northwest corner of the state. There were so many qualifiers in this region, we split this districts into Far Northwest (Monday) and Near Northwest (Tuesday).

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Larchwood St. Mary’s Traveliers

• Where were they located? Lyon County is the farthest northwest in Iowa, and Larchwood (population 906) is in the northwest corner of the county, about three miles from Minnesota and maybe seven miles from South Dakota.

• What happened to them? Their last season is noted as 1967-68.

Lester Goldfinches

• Where were they located? Like Larchwood, Lester (population 305) sits on Highway 9, in northern Lyon County. It is 8 miles west of county seat Rock Rapids.

• What happened to them? In 1960, Lester consolidated with four other towns to form West Lyon, which still exists. The high school is in Inwood.

Ocheyedan Mounders

• Where were they located? Another Highway 9 school, Ocheyedan (populaton 461) lies in northeast Osceola County.

• What happened to them? Ocheyedan was absorbed by Sibley in 1984. Sibley-Ocheyedan High School lies near the highest point of Iowa (elevation: 1,670 feet).

Section B

Alton St. Mary’s Blue Jax

• Where were they located? Alton (population 1,264) is at the junction of highways 60 and 10, 3 miles east of Orange City in eastern Sioux County.

• What happened to them? In 1962, St. Mary’s combined with Granville St. Joseph’s to form Spalding Catholic. Now part of Le Mars Gehlen.

Floyd Valley Thunderbirds

• Where were they located? Also in Alton, Floyd Valley was founded in 1959 to merge Alton with northeast neighbors Newkirk and Hospers.

• What happened to them? Floyd Valley was absorbed by Maurice-Orange City in 1990. MOC-Floyd Valley is based in Orange City.

Sioux City Riverside Cavaliers

• Where were they located? Riverside was built in 1959. when Sioux City’s population was at a peak of nearly 90,000.

• What happened to them? It closed the spring of 1972, along with Sioux City Central and Sioux City Leeds. Sioux City North and Sioux City West began operation in 1972.

Section C

Fairview Typhoons

• Where were they located? Near Alta, which stands on Highway 7, 4 miles northwest of Storm Lake in southwest Buena Vista County.

• What happened to them? Fairview was absorbed by Alta in 1958 and is now part of the Alta-Aurelia district.

Grand Meadow Larks

• Where were they located? Grand Meadow Township is in southwest Cherokee County, just west of Washta.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Marcus in 1961, and now part of the MMCRU district.

Quimby Peacocks

• Where were they located? Quimby is 12 miles southwest of Cherokee, in southwest Cherokee County.

• What happened to them? Combined with Washta in 1960 to form Willow, which is now part of the River Valley district, based in Correctionville.