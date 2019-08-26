Prep Volleyball

Iowa high school volleyball 2019: 11 area players to watch

Tipton's Sommer Daniel, West Delaware's Macey Kleitsch are returning 1st-team all-staters

West Delaware’s Macey Kleitsch jousts at the net with Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Elle Sneller during a Class 4A quarterfinal match at the 2018 state volleyball tournament. Kleitsch is a returning first-team all-stater. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Top area returning players to watch for the 2019 Iowa high school volleyball season:

Sommer Daniel, sr., Tipton — Averaged 4.25 kills, 4.46 assists and 3.03 digs per set as the Tigers (39-4) reached the Class 3A state finals. Posted a .309 kill efficiency. 3A state player of the year and first-team all-state.

Macey Kleitsch, sr., West Delaware — Averaged 1.61 kills, 8.67 assists and 2.86 digs per set as the Hawks (33-11) reached the Class 4A state tournament. Kill efficiency of .292 and served 94.6 percent. 4A first-team all-state.

Katie Kopriva, sr., North Tama — Averaged 3.90 kills and 2.12 digs per set as the Redhawks (26-8) reached the Class 1A regional finals. Posted a .317 kill efficiency. 1A second-team all-state.

Takoa Kopriva, sr., North Tama — Averaged 4.73 digs per set and served 95.8 percent as the Redhawks (26-8) reached the Class 1A regional finals. 1A third-team all-state.

Eve Magill, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 4.10 kills per set with a kill efficiency of .288 as the Saints (29-9) reached the Class 4A state finals. 4A second-team all-state.

Lee Ann Potter, sr., Iowa City Liberty — Averaged 3.51 kills and 3.18 digs per set for the Lightning (19-15). Posted a .261 kill efficiency. Class 4A honorable-mention all-state.

Taylor Smith, sr., Iowa Valley — Averaged 3.42 kills, 2.55 assists and 1.86 digs per set for the Tigers (17-18). Posted a .333 kill efficiency and served 97.7 percent. Class 1A third-team all-state.

Belle Weber, jr., Union Community — Averaged 4.15 kills, 2.11 digs and 0.61 aces per set as the Knights (29-15) reached the Class 3A regional finals. Posted a .304 kill efficiency. 3A third-team all-state.

Shateah Wetering, sr., Montezuma — Averaged 3.53 kills, 3.49 digs and 1.02 blocks per set as the Bravettes (30-7) reached the Class 1A state tournament. Posted a .325 kill efficiency. 1A second-team all-state.

Jada Wills, sr., Dyersville Beckman — Averaged 4.96 kills and 3.87 digs per set as Dubuque Hempstead (15-17) reached the Class 5A regional semifinals. Posted a .349 kill efficiency. 5A second-team all-state.

Jazmine Yamilkoski, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 9.76 assists and 1.94 digs per set as the Saints (29-9) reached the Class 4A state finals. Served 95.7 percent. 4A honorable-mention all-state.

