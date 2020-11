State volleyball: The Gazette's predictions

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Gazette’s predictions for the 2020 state volleyball tournament, which runs Monday through Thursday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

West Des Moines Dowling over Dubuque Hempstead in 3

Iowa City Liberty over West Des Moines Valley in 5

Ankeny over Ankeny Centennial in 4

Pleasant Valley over Cedar Falls in 5

Semifinals

West Des Moines Dowling over Iowa City Liberty in 5

Ankeny over Pleasant Valley in 4

Championship

Ankeny over West Des Moines Dowling in 5

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Dallas Center-Grimes in 4

Western Dubuque over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 4

Gilbert over North Scott in 5

Glenwood over West Delaware in 4

Semifinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Western Dubuque in 5

Glenwood over Gilbert in 4

Championship

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Glenwood in 4

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Osage over Humboldt in 3

Unity Christian over Davenport Assumption in 5

Clarion CGD over Red Oak in 4

Mount Vernon over Union Community in 4

Semifinals

Osage over Unity Christian in 4

Mount Vernon over Clarion CGD in 5

Championship

Mount Vernon over Osage in 5

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Western Christian over South Hardin in 3

Denver over Boyden-Hull in 5

Wilton over Van Meter in 3

Dike-New Hartford over Sumner-Fredericksburg in 4

Semifinals

Western Christian over Denver in 4

Dike-New Hartford over Wilton in 5

Championship

Dike-New Hartford over Western Christian in 5

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Janesville over Council Bluffs St. Albert in 4

Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Springville in 5

Burlington Notre Dame advances, bye

Le Mars Gehlen over New London in 5

Semifinals

Janesville over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in 4

Le Mars Gehlen over Burlington Notre Dame in 5

Championship

Janesville over Le Mars Gehlen in 3

