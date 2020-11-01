State volleyball: Capsules on area qualifiers

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules on area qualifying teams for the 2020 state volleyball tournament, which runs Monday through Thursday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
CLASS 5A
No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (22-2)
* Tournament history: 2nd appearance, and second in a row
* Coach: Randy Dolson (4th year at Liberty, 87-40; 35th year overall)
* First-round opponent: The Lightning will face No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (19-6) in a 5A quarterfinal at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Cassidy Hartman, 4.16
* Assists per set: Haley Hested, 6.07
* Aces per set: Hartman, 0.43
* Blocks per set: Shelby Kimm, 0.73
* Digs per set: Addie Schmierer, 3.28
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6)
* Tournament history: 9th appearance, and fifth in a row. Highlight was a runner-up finish in 2018
* Coach: Austin Filer (5th year, 144-42)
* First-round opponent: The Saints will face unranked Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4) in a 4A quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Monday.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Eve Magill, 3.32
* Assists per set: Jazmine Yamilkoski, 10.14
* Aces per set: Elsie Ridder, 0.56
* Blocks per set: Anika Ivester, 1.34
* Digs per set: Brooklyn Miller, 3.24
No. 5 Western Dubuque (24-10)
* Tournament history: 4th appearance, second straight. Class 4A runner-up in 2019.
* Coach: Megan Scherrman (7th year at Western Dubuque, 125-70; 9th year overall, 162-117)
* First-round opponent: The Bobcats will face No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6) in a 4A quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It’s a rematch of last year’s state final, won by SBL.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Meredith Bahl, 3.54
* Assists per set: Madison Maahs, 10.06
* Aces per set: Ella Meyer, 0.41
* Blocks per set: Libby Lansing, 0.70
* Digs per set: Meyer, 4.53
No. 8 West Delaware (27-11)
* Tournament history: 13th appearance (all since 2003), third consecutive.
* Coach: Brett Mather (25th year at West Delaware, 797-193; overall, 869-217)
* First-round opponent: The Hawks will face No. 4 Glenwood (32-2) in a 4A quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Ava Hauser, 3.46
* Assists per set: Carlee Smith, 9.17
* Aces per set: Kayla Felton, 0.62
* Blocks per set: Allie Demmer, 0.59
* Digs per set: Ella koloc, 3.81
CLASS 3A
No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6)
* Tournament history: 15th appearance, third consecutive. Defending 3A champions, Mustangs also won titles in 1984, 2009 and 2010.
* Coach: Maggie Willems (10th year, 281-112)
* First-round opponent: The Mustangs will face No. 7 Union Community (31-9) in a 3A quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Lauren Schrock, 3.73
* Assists per set: Sydney Dennis, 9.34
* Aces per set: Dennis, 0.51
* Blocks per set: Camryn Ellyson, 0.66
* Digs per set: Jorie Randall, 3.67
No. 7 Union Community (31-9)
* Tournament history: 8th appearance, all since 2010. Class 3A runner-up in 2012.
* Coach: Brian Jesse (11th year at Union, 328-116)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
* First-round opponent: The Knights will face No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6) in a 3A quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Belle Weber, 5.18
* Assists per set: Allie Driscol, 9.51
* Aces per set: Lexi Nolan, 0.57
* Blocks per set: Ellie Behrens, 0.38
* Digs per set: Sophie Winkelpleck, 3.75
CLASS 1A
No. 7 Springville (27-4)
* Tournament history: 7th appearance, fifth in the last six years.
* Coach: Claude Howard (8th year, 216-84)
* First-round opponent: The Orioles will face No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a 1A quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Statistical leaders
* Kills per set: Lauren Wilson, 2.73
* Assists per set: Nia Howard, 9.14
* Aces per set: Savannah Nealman, 0.49
* Blocks per set: Lily Clark, 0.55
* Digs per set: Grace Matus, 5.43
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com