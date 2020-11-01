State volleyball: Capsules on area qualifiers

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules on area qualifying teams for the 2020 state volleyball tournament, which runs Monday through Thursday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

CLASS 5A

No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (22-2)

* Tournament history: 2nd appearance, and second in a row

* Coach: Randy Dolson (4th year at Liberty, 87-40; 35th year overall)

* First-round opponent: The Lightning will face No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (19-6) in a 5A quarterfinal at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Cassidy Hartman, 4.16

* Assists per set: Haley Hested, 6.07

* Aces per set: Hartman, 0.43

* Blocks per set: Shelby Kimm, 0.73

* Digs per set: Addie Schmierer, 3.28

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6)

* Tournament history: 9th appearance, and fifth in a row. Highlight was a runner-up finish in 2018

* Coach: Austin Filer (5th year, 144-42)

* First-round opponent: The Saints will face unranked Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4) in a 4A quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Monday.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Eve Magill, 3.32

* Assists per set: Jazmine Yamilkoski, 10.14

* Aces per set: Elsie Ridder, 0.56

* Blocks per set: Anika Ivester, 1.34

* Digs per set: Brooklyn Miller, 3.24

No. 5 Western Dubuque (24-10)

* Tournament history: 4th appearance, second straight. Class 4A runner-up in 2019.

* Coach: Megan Scherrman (7th year at Western Dubuque, 125-70; 9th year overall, 162-117)

* First-round opponent: The Bobcats will face No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6) in a 4A quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It’s a rematch of last year’s state final, won by SBL.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Meredith Bahl, 3.54

* Assists per set: Madison Maahs, 10.06

* Aces per set: Ella Meyer, 0.41

* Blocks per set: Libby Lansing, 0.70

* Digs per set: Meyer, 4.53

No. 8 West Delaware (27-11)

* Tournament history: 13th appearance (all since 2003), third consecutive.

* Coach: Brett Mather (25th year at West Delaware, 797-193; overall, 869-217)

* First-round opponent: The Hawks will face No. 4 Glenwood (32-2) in a 4A quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Ava Hauser, 3.46

* Assists per set: Carlee Smith, 9.17

* Aces per set: Kayla Felton, 0.62

* Blocks per set: Allie Demmer, 0.59

* Digs per set: Ella koloc, 3.81

CLASS 3A

No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6)

* Tournament history: 15th appearance, third consecutive. Defending 3A champions, Mustangs also won titles in 1984, 2009 and 2010.

* Coach: Maggie Willems (10th year, 281-112)

* First-round opponent: The Mustangs will face No. 7 Union Community (31-9) in a 3A quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Lauren Schrock, 3.73

* Assists per set: Sydney Dennis, 9.34

* Aces per set: Dennis, 0.51

* Blocks per set: Camryn Ellyson, 0.66

* Digs per set: Jorie Randall, 3.67

No. 7 Union Community (31-9)

* Tournament history: 8th appearance, all since 2010. Class 3A runner-up in 2012.

* Coach: Brian Jesse (11th year at Union, 328-116)

* First-round opponent: The Knights will face No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6) in a 3A quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Belle Weber, 5.18

* Assists per set: Allie Driscol, 9.51

* Aces per set: Lexi Nolan, 0.57

* Blocks per set: Ellie Behrens, 0.38

* Digs per set: Sophie Winkelpleck, 3.75

CLASS 1A

No. 7 Springville (27-4)

* Tournament history: 7th appearance, fifth in the last six years.

* Coach: Claude Howard (8th year, 216-84)

* First-round opponent: The Orioles will face No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a 1A quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Statistical leaders

* Kills per set: Lauren Wilson, 2.73

* Assists per set: Nia Howard, 9.14

* Aces per set: Savannah Nealman, 0.49

* Blocks per set: Lily Clark, 0.55

* Digs per set: Grace Matus, 5.43

