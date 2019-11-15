Prep Volleyball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton ends Western Dubuque's Cinderella run in 4A state volleyball championship

Warriors make it 3 straight state sweeps, earn their first title

Sergeant Bluff-Luton players celebrate their win during a 4A championship match between Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Western Dubuque at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the match, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton players celebrate their win during a 4A championship match between Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Western Dubuque at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the match, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Western Dubuque was the story of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.

But Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the best team. By a wide margin, it turned out.

“We wanted to show why we were ranked No. 1 and show the state that this is our year,” Kenzie Foley said.

The Warriors completed their third consecutive sweep at the U.S. Cellular Center, handling No. 10 Western Dubuque, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, for their first state championship.

“Honestly, I was expecting this to be a five-set match,” SBL Coach Renee Winkel said. “We were ready for a battle.”

Instead, the Warriors (37-3) put on another clinic behind Foley, the all-tournament captain who accumulated 20 kills. And they did it by dominating the serve-and-pass game. SBL delivered 10 aces; Western Dubuque (24-14) had none.

“They were tough servers,” Western Dubuque sophomore Meredith Bahl said. “We had trouble keeping the ball in system. We had to keep the other side out of system, and we couldn’t do that.”

The Bobcats started three sophomores and two freshmen. They had been fearless in the postseason, conquering three-time defending champion Dubuque Wahlert in the regional semifinals and No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the state quarterfinals.

“That’s where we were two years ago,” Winkel said.

Bobcats Coach Megan Scherrman said, “I don’t think anybody expected us to be here. Once we get a day or two away from this, the girls will look back and be really proud.”

“We’ll definitely be back here the next two years,” Bahl said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Western Dubuque’s only real opening came in the first set. Down 15-9, the Bobcats embarked on a 10-3 run that put them in front, 19-18.

But the Warriors quickly regained momentum behind Foley, who had two kills and a block in a set-closing 7-1 spree.

“We didn’t play our best,” Western Dubuque’s Maddie Harris said. “They outhustled us and outplayed us. We got a little in our own heads.”

Elle Sneller added 11 kills and joined Foley on the all-tournament team. Western Dubuque was represented by Bahl (13 kills) and Harris (seven kills).

Marion’s Delaney Rice, West Delaware’s Macey Kleitsch and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jaz Westmoreland rounded out the team.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Akacia Brown's late run caps Cedar Falls' 5A state volleyball championship run

Photos: Cedar Falls vs. West Des Moines Valley, Iowa Class 5A state volleyball championship

Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Friday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

Sidney ends North Tama's most successful volleyball season in state semifinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ride competing with RAGBRAI changes dates, direction

Former Maid-Rite building in Marion to open as new restaurant, Airbnb

Search for body in Iowa River continues Friday in Iowa City

Troubling picture of NASA-Boeing relationship

University of Iowa moving quickly to fill another director vacancy

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.