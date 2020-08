Prep volleyball 2020: Area players to watch

Top area players to watch for the 2020 volleyball season. Included are last year’s stats and honors.

* MEREDITH BAHL, jr., Western Dubuque — Averaged 2.95 kills and 2.05 digs per set. Posted a .298 kill efficiency. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

* MACY DAUFELDT, jr., West Liberty — Averaged 4.80 kills and 3.17 digs per set. Posted a .396 kill efficiency. Gazette all-area, Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

* KELSEY HANSEL, jr., Edgewood-Colesburg — Averaged 3.62 kills and 3.03 digs per set. Posted a .291 kill efficiency. Class 1A 3rd-team all-state.

* CASSIDY HARTMANN, soph., Iowa City Liberty — Averaged 2.52 kills per set with a .349 kill efficiency. Class 5A honorable mention all-state.

* ELLA KOLOC, jr., West Delaware — Averaged 4.00 digs and 1.02 assists per set. Gazette all-area, Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

* MADISON MAAHS, jr., Western Dubuque — Averaged 8.53 assists and 1.62 digs per set. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

* EVE MAGILL, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 4.16 kills per set with a .345 kill efficiency. Gazette all-area, Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

* MARTHA PACE, sr., West Liberty — Averaged 3.82 kills and 2.81 digs per set. Posted a .418 kill efficiency. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

* NICHOLAA PHILLIPPE, sr., Belle Plaine — Averaged 4.13 kills, 3.35 digs, 0.58 aces and 0.50 blocks per set. Posted a .288 kill efficiency. Class 1A 3rd-team all-state.

* JORIE RANDALL, sr., Mount Vernon — Averaged 4.27 digs per set. Gazette all-area, Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

* KIERSTEN SCHMITT, jr., Dyersville Beckman — Averaged 2.09 kills, 2.57 assists and 0.54 blocks per set. Posted a .335 kill efficiency. Class 2A 2nd-team all-state.

* LAUREN SCHROCK, sr., Mount Vernon — Averaged 4.10 kills and 1.36 digs per set. Posted a .324 kill efficiency. Gazette all-area, Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

* BELLE WEBER, sr., Union Community — Averaged 4.47 kills, 2.62 digs and 0.63 aces per set. Posted a .381 kill efficiency. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

* ELYSE WINTER, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 3.31 kills, 2.57 digs and 0.86 blocks per set. Posted a .276 kill efficiency. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

* TRINITY ZIKA, sr., Marion – Averaged 5.36 digs per set. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

