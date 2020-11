Iowa state volleyball tournament 2020: Live stream, schedule, score updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament continues Wednesday with all 10 semifinal matches at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

State volleyball coverage

Brackets: Pairings and schedules for all 5 classess

Feature: Mount Vernon’s Ryan family volleyball dynasty is about to pause, but not necessarily end

Coronavirus: High school volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids

Monday’s roundup: Final scores, stats and more from 5A, 4A, 3A quarterfinals

Tuesday’s roundup: Final scores, stats and more from 3A, 2A, 1A quarterfinals

Watch state volleyball live

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

10 a.m. — 5A: No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling vs. No. 5 Iowa City Liberty

10 a.m. — 5A: No. 2 Ankeny vs. No. 3 Pleasant Valley

Wednesday’s state volleyball schedule

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (22-2) vs. No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (23-2), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Ankeny (20-2) vs. No. 3 Pleasant Valley (21-1), 10 a.m.

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-6) vs. No. 5 Western Dubuque (25-10), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Gilbert (27-9) vs. No. 8 West Delaware (28-11), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 1 Osage (32-2) vs. No. 4 Davenport Assumption (23-2), 3 p.m.

No. 2 Clarion CGD (28-2) vs. No. 3 Mount Vernon (31-6), 3 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 1 Western Christian (33-9) vs. No. 6 Denver (34-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Wilton (33-3) vs. No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (30-4), 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Semifinals

Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-13) vs. No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (33-2), 8 p.m.

No. 14 Burlington Notre Dame (17-5) vs. No. 3 Le Mars Gehlen (25-5), 8 p.m.

Live updates