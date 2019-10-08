2019 Iowa high school volleyball regionals: Brackets, schedule for all 5 classes

The road to Cedar Rapids and the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament is set. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional pairings for all five classes Tuesday.
Regional winners advance to the state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids from Nov. 12-15.
Class 5A
Schedule
Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 23
Semifinals — Tuesday, Oct. 29
Finals — Monday, Nov. 4
Where the ranked teams are
Region 1 — No. 8 Council Bluffs Lincoln, No. 9 Ankeny Centennial
Region 2 — No. 3 West Des Moines Valley, No. 15 Waterloo West
Region 3 — No. 6 Waukee, No. 11 Southeast Polk
Region 4 — No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling, No. 10 Iowa City High
Region 5 — No. 4 Ankeny, No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Region 6 — No. 1 Cedar Falls
Region 7 — No. 2 Iowa City Liberty, No. 14 Dubuque Hempstead
Region 8 — No. 5 Pleasant Valley, No. 13 Bettendorf
Class 4A
Schedule
Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 23
Semifinals — Tuesday, Oct. 29
Finals — Monday, Nov. 4
Where the ranked teams are
Region 1 — No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Region 2 — No. 7 Lewis Central, No. 13 Glenwood
Region 3 — No. 6 West Delaware, No. 11 Dallas Center-Grimes
Region 4 — No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, No. 12 Gilbert
Region 5 — No. 8 Marion, No. 9 Knoxville, No. 10 Oskaloosa
Region 6 — No. 5 West Delaware, No. 14 Center Point-Urbana
Region 7 — No. 3 Dubuque Wahlert
Region 8 — No. 4 North Scott, No. 15 Burlington
Class 3A
Schedule
Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 23
Semifinals — Tuesday, Oct. 29
Finals — Monday, Nov. 4
Where the ranked teams are
Region 1 — No. 5 Spirit Lake, No. 12 Unity Christian, No. 15 MOC-Floyd Valley
Region 2 — No. 7 Carroll Kuemper, No. 14 Humboldt
Region 3 — No. 9 Red Oak, No. 11 Des Moines Christian
Region 4 — No. 4 Union, No. 8 Dike-New Hartford
Region 5 — No. 6 New Hampton, No. 10 Mount Vernon
Region 6 — No. 1 Davenport Assumption
Region 7 — No. 3 Tipton, No. 13 Nevada
Region 8 — No. 2 West Liberty
Class 2A
Schedule
First round — Tuesday, Oct. 22
Quarterfinals — Monday, Oct. 28
Semifinals — Thursday, Oct. 31
Finals — Tuesday, Nov. 5
Where the ranked teams are
Region 1 — No. 1 Western Christian, No. 11 Boyden-Hull, No. 12 Central Lyon
Region 2 — No. 2 Osage
Region 3 — No. 8 Clarion CGD, No. 13 East Sac County
Region 4 — No. 6 Grundy Center, No. 10 Underwood
Region 5 — No. 7 Van Buren
Region 6 — No. 5 Mediapolis, No. 9 Hudson
Region 7 — No. 3 Dyersville Beckman
Region 8 — No. 4 Wilton, No. 14 West Branch, No. 15 Cascade
Class 1A
Schedule
First round — Tuesday, Oct. 22
Quarterfinals — Monday, Oct. 28
Semifinals — Thursday, Oct. 31
Finals — Tuesday, Nov. 5
Where the ranked teams are
Region 1 — No. 6 Le Mars Gehlen
Region 2 — No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert, No. 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard
Region 3 — No. 1 Sidney, No. 11 East Mills
Region 4 — No. 4 North Tama, No. 13 Conrad BCLUW
Region 5 — No. 3 Janesville, No. 15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Region 6 — No. 5 Wapsie Valley, No. 10 Tripoli, No. 14 Edgewood-Colesburg
Region 7 — No. 7 Lisbon
Region 8 — No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity, No. 9 New London