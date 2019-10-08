Prep Volleyball

2019 Iowa high school volleyball regionals: Brackets, schedule for all 5 classes

Iowa City Liberty celebrates a point during a match against Iowa City West earlier this season. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
The road to Cedar Rapids and the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament is set. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional pairings for all five classes Tuesday.

Regional winners advance to the state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids from Nov. 12-15.

Find the complete regional pairings and schedules here.

Class 5A

» Complete brackets

Schedule

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 23

Semifinals — Tuesday, Oct. 29

Finals — Monday, Nov. 4

Where the ranked teams are

Region 1 — No. 8 Council Bluffs Lincoln, No. 9 Ankeny Centennial

Region 2 — No. 3 West Des Moines Valley, No. 15 Waterloo West

Region 3 — No. 6 Waukee, No. 11 Southeast Polk

Region 4 — No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling, No. 10 Iowa City High

Region 5 — No. 4 Ankeny, No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Region 6 — No. 1 Cedar Falls

Region 7 — No. 2 Iowa City Liberty, No. 14 Dubuque Hempstead

Region 8 — No. 5 Pleasant Valley, No. 13 Bettendorf

 

Class 4A

» Complete brackets

Schedule

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 23

Semifinals — Tuesday, Oct. 29

Finals — Monday, Nov. 4

Where the ranked teams are

Region 1 — No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2 — No. 7 Lewis Central, No. 13 Glenwood

Region 3 — No. 6 West Delaware, No. 11 Dallas Center-Grimes

Region 4 — No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, No. 12 Gilbert

Region 5 — No. 8 Marion, No. 9 Knoxville, No. 10 Oskaloosa

Region 6 — No. 5 West Delaware, No. 14 Center Point-Urbana

Region 7 — No. 3 Dubuque Wahlert

Region 8 — No. 4 North Scott, No. 15 Burlington

 

Class 3A

» Complete brackets

Schedule

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 23

Semifinals — Tuesday, Oct. 29

Finals — Monday, Nov. 4

Where the ranked teams are

Region 1 — No. 5 Spirit Lake, No. 12 Unity Christian, No. 15 MOC-Floyd Valley

Region 2 — No. 7 Carroll Kuemper, No. 14 Humboldt

Region 3 — No. 9 Red Oak, No. 11 Des Moines Christian

Region 4 — No. 4 Union, No. 8 Dike-New Hartford

Region 5 — No. 6 New Hampton, No. 10 Mount Vernon

Region 6 — No. 1 Davenport Assumption

Region 7 — No. 3 Tipton, No. 13 Nevada

Region 8 — No. 2 West Liberty

 

Class 2A

» Complete brackets

Schedule

First round — Tuesday, Oct. 22

Quarterfinals — Monday, Oct. 28

Semifinals — Thursday, Oct. 31

Finals — Tuesday, Nov. 5

Where the ranked teams are

Region 1 — No. 1 Western Christian, No. 11 Boyden-Hull, No. 12 Central Lyon

Region 2 — No. 2 Osage

Region 3 — No. 8 Clarion CGD, No. 13 East Sac County

Region 4 — No. 6 Grundy Center, No. 10 Underwood

Region 5 — No. 7 Van Buren

Region 6 — No. 5 Mediapolis, No. 9 Hudson

Region 7 — No. 3 Dyersville Beckman

Region 8 — No. 4 Wilton, No. 14 West Branch, No. 15 Cascade

 

Class 1A

» Complete brackets

Schedule

First round — Tuesday, Oct. 22

Quarterfinals — Monday, Oct. 28

Semifinals — Thursday, Oct. 31

Finals — Tuesday, Nov. 5

Where the ranked teams are

Region 1 — No. 6 Le Mars Gehlen

Region 2 — No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert, No. 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard

Region 3 — No. 1 Sidney, No. 11 East Mills

Region 4 — No. 4 North Tama, No. 13 Conrad BCLUW

Region 5 — No. 3 Janesville, No. 15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Region 6 — No. 5 Wapsie Valley, No. 10 Tripoli, No. 14 Edgewood-Colesburg

Region 7 — No. 7 Lisbon

Region 8 — No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity, No. 9 New London

