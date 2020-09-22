'Gutsy' Beckman snaps Mount Vernon's win streak at 22

MOUNT VERNON — Guts. Gutted. Gutsy.

All three of those words flowed from Todd Troutman’s mouth in a matter of seconds. All three of them applied.

After losing a two-set lead and a 10-6 advantage in Game 5, Class 2A fourth-ranked Dyersville Beckman displayed its fortitude one last time and knocked off 3A No. 1 Mount Vernon in a Wamac Conference East Division volleyball thriller, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 16-14, Tuesday night at Mount Vernon High School.

“We gutted that sucker out,” said Troutman, the Blazers’ veteran coach. “Just a gutsy win. The toughness this team showed ... they stuck it out and showed a lot of guts.”

A 10-6 lead had turned into a 13-11 deficit in the deciding set, but multi-faceted star Kiersten Schmitt started the final push with a kill to start the Blazers (16-4 overall, 3-0 division) back.

Mount Vernon (11-1, 2-1) helped a little with three errors in the final stretch. But take nothing away from Beckman. The Blazers certainly earned this one, snapping the Mustangs’ 22-match winning streak.

“We had all the confidence in the world,” said Schmitt, who finished with 11 kills, 19 assists and four blocks. “We played our hearts out. This was a huge win for us.”

“A signature win,” Troutman added.

Beckman rallied from a 24-21 deficit in the opener with the final five points, then scored six straight in Game 2 after trailing 19-17.

Mount Vernon owned the third and fourth sets, and Natalie Welch posted two kills in the Mustangs’ 7-1 run that seemed to have them on the brink of victory.

But Beckman had that final, fateful run.

Guts. Gutted. Gutsy.

Kylee Rueber added 10 kills for the Blazers, Kamryn Klas posted nine.

Camryn Ellyson paced Mount Vernon with 18 kills, and Lauren Schrock added 14. Sydney Dennis distributed 47 assists.

Schmitt had to quarantine for two weeks earlier this season (she did not have COVID-19 herself), then returned to the team last Tuesday.

“I did a lot of at-home (training) while I was out,” she said. “It was good to be back for this one.”

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN 3, MOUNT VERNON 2 (26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 16-14)

At Mount Vernon

Serving: Beckman 95-104 (.913), Mount Vernon 100-108 (.926)

Aces: Beckman 3 (Megan Funke 2), Mount Vernon 8 (Jorie Randall 3)

Kills: Beckman 50 (Kiersten Schmitt 11), Mount Vernon 58 (Camryn Ellyson 18)

Assists: Beckman 45 (Makayla Koelker 20), Mount Vernon 52 (Sydney Dennis 47)

Blocks: Beckman 8 (Schmitt 4), Mount Vernon 5 (Natalie Welch, Ellyson 2)

