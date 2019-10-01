CEDAR FALLS — You don’t see the goofy celebrations when Cedar Falls scores a point.

These Tigers mean business.

“We’ve been told to celebrate more on the court,” setter Emerson Green said. “We do what we have to do, then we celebrate afterward.

Class 5A top-ranked Cedar Falls dominated 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in every facet, sweeping Tuesday’s MVC Mississippi Division volleyball showdown, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15 in a 58-minute clinic at Cedar Falls High School.

The Tigers (26-1 overall, 5-0 division) won their 89th consecutive regular-season match against Iowa competition.

“They’re a fantastic team,” Xavier Coach Austin Filer said. “They handle their business. They’re a well-oiled machine.

“I don’t see anybody beating them.”

Other than a couple of brief stretches, Cedar Falls ruled throughout. The Tigers dominated in every category, including kills by a 48-18 margin. Akacia Brown collected 12 of them, Alayna Yates nine.

Even Green, the setter, had more kills (eight) than any of the Saints. She also posted 36 assists.

“We knew coming in that Xavier was going to be a good team,” said Green, who will play basketball at the University of Northern Iowa. “We really wanted to show up for the big crowd here tonight. They were going to take multiple swings, we were going to take multiple swings, so it was a battle of defense.”

Cedar Falls won that battle, decisively.

“I don’t think we played to our capability,” Xavier setter Jaz Yamilkoski said. “We need to get out of our own heads and move on to the next play. We need to dig the ball, because you know they’re going to dig you.”

Xavier (17-2, 4-1) rallied from a quick 5-1 deficit to go in front, 9-8, in the opener, but Cedar Falls responded with a 17-6 surge to close the set.

Game 2 was a rout from the start, then the Tigers took control of the finale with a 12-2 run after the Saints led 4-1.

Eve Magill led Xavier with seven kills. Yamilkoski collected 14 assists.

CEDAR FALLS 3, CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-15)

At Cedar Falls

Serving — Xavier 37-37 (1.000), Cedar Falls 70-74 (.946).

Aces — Xavier 3 (three with 1), Cedar Falls 8 (Emmy Wedgbury 3).

Kills — Xavier 18 (Eve Magill 7), Cedar Falls 48 (Akacia Brown 12).

Assists — Xavier 15 (Jaz Yamilkoski 14), Cedar Falls 47 (Emerson Green 36).

Blocks — Xavier 4 (Aubrey Jones 3), Cedar Falls 9 (Alayna Yates, Jada Golden-Smith 3).

