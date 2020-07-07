BROOKLYN — Drew Bartels doesn’t run the 400-meter hurdles often.

“Once a year,” he said. “Last year, I ran it as Muscatine, in a JV race. Coach put me in it, just to see what I could do.”

Bartels ran it again Tuesday at the Track Guy Track and Field Carnival at BGM High School. And the junior from Cedar Rapids Kennedy won it, out of Lane 8, in 55.64 seconds.

He may have stumbled into a specialty in 2021.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” Bartels said. “I thought I’d run it in 57 seconds, maybe 56. The only time I ever really did this was after a hurdles workout, then I’d put the hurdles on the track and jog it.”

There was no jogging Tuesday. This was all-out, and it was impressive.

That effort made Bartels a double-winner. A few hours earlier, he set a personal best in the long jump, winning it at 22 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

“I scratched before that, so I moved back a little bit on my approach, and I popped it,” Bartels said.

“I just relaxed and let it happen.”

Bartels, who spearheaded a 1-3-4 finish by the Cougars in the long jump, said he has been training for it “every day since I knew it was going to happen” in June. “I wasn’t expecting anything. I just wanted to go out and see what I could jump.”

Kennedy boys were all over the leaderboard throughout the meet. Brody Lovell, another junior, was second in the 100, third in the long jump, fourth in the 200.

Breanna Nail of Williamsburg captured the girls’ shot put title, heaving it 38 feet, 9 1/2 inches on her first attempt.

“It’s a nice close (to the season),” said Nail, who will compete for Mount Mercy University next year. “I’m really glad Mike (Jay) put this on. It’s nice to come out and get the win.”

Nail said “the nerves got to me last year (at state), so it’s nice to redeem myself. I was really disappointed that we didn’t have a season, because I felt the top spot was there for the taking.

“I was really focused on May, so when there wasn’t a season, I took a little break. I practiced a couple of times in June and couple more in July.”

One of the highlights on the track was the young potential of Jessica Kyne, an eighth-grader at Meredith Middle School in Des Moines. Kyne, who will enroll at Des Moines Hoover as a freshman this fall, won the girls’ 100-meter dash in 12.65 seconds. Libby Wedewer, a 10-time state medalist from Dubuque Wahlert, was second in 12.75.

Ezekiel Clark, from St. Louis Park, Minn., won the boys’ 100 and 200.

All eight runners in the boys’ invitational 1,600 ran lifetime bests, led by Ames’ Noah Kohut-Jackson in 4:13.87.

Tuesday’s meet was the second sponsored by Track Guy Foundation, organized by Jay, the Drake Relays public-address announcer. Humboldt was the site of a Distance Carnival in June.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the regular high school season, which would have ended in May.

Track Guy Track and Field Carnival

At Brooklyn

Girls Results

Shot put — 1. Breanna Nail (Williamsburg), 38-9 1/2; 2. Amanda Chizek (West Hancock), 37-0; 3. Alison Palmersheim (Sioux City East), 35-6 1/4; 4. Dahlia Gardiner (Grundy Center), 33-1 3/4; 5. Emily Ball (West Des Moines Dowling), 31-10 3/4.

Discus — 1. Alyssa Striegel (Mount Pleasant), 117-7; 2. Emily Ball (West Des Moines Dowling), 109-0; 3. Alison Palmersheim (Sioux City East), 107-4; 4. Allison Van Gorp (Pella Christian), 101-1; 5. Kaitlyn Gammon (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 92-11.

Long jump — 1. Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), 16-11 3/4; 2. Jordan Su (Ankeny Centennial), 16-6 1/2; 3. Aubree Bell (KP-WC), 16-0; 4. Bridget Vitu (New Trier, Ill.), 15-10 1/4; 5. Morgan Ramirez (Pleasant Valley), 15-8 1/4.

100 hurdles — 1. Paige Kisley (Osage), 15.50; 2. Natalie Harris (Waukee), 15.51; 3. Kynzi Winger (Waukee), 16.10; 4. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar), 16.35; 5. Julia Shonka (Des Moines Hoover), 16.54.

400 — Claire Farrell (Norwalk), 58.57; 2. Bridget Vitu (New Trier, Ill.), 59.61; 3. Gabrielle Cortez (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 1:00.19; 4. Erika Kuntz (KP-WC), 1:00.29; 5. Kathryn Vortherms (Ankeny Centennial), 1:01.39.

100 — 1. Jessica Kyne (Des Moines Meredith Middle School), 12.65; 2. Libby Wedewer (Dubuque Wahlert), 12.75; 3. Cameron Moon (Ames), 12.89; 4. Erica Nikkel (Pella Christian), 13.33; 5. Ellasa Horton (Waterloo East), 13.34.

400 hurdles — 1. Brooke Shafer (Eddyville EBF), 1:07.88; 2. Paige Kisley (Osage), 1:08.54; 3. Morgan Engels (Ames), 1:10.07; 4. Megan Rathjen (Williamsburg), 1:12.86; 5. Mackenzie Carney (Waukee), 1:14.62.

200 — 1. Cameron Moon (Ames), 26.12; 2. Libby Wedewer (Dubuque Wahlert), 26.18; 3. Bridget Vitu (New Trier, Ill.), 26.80; 4. Gabrielle Cortez (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 27.23; 5. Jessica Kyne (Des Moines Meredith Middle School), 27.33.

Boys Results

Discus — 1. Blake Veenstra (Pella Christian), 164-6; 2. Jacob Baier (Ankeny), 160-7; 3. Colder Evans (Putnam County, Mo.), 153-6; 4. C.J. Coker (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 139-7; 5. David Crow (North Butler), 130-1.

Shot put — 1. Blake Wiederhold (Sioux City East), 54-2; 2. Jacob Baier (Ankeny), 51-11; 3. Mason Lobeck (Madrid), 51-5 1/2; 4. Blake Veenstra (Pella Christian), 51-4 1/4; 5. Colden Evans (Putnam County, Mo.), 48-11 1/2.

Long jump — 1. Drew Bartels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 22-4 1/2; 2. Jacob Imhoff (Carlisle), 21-7 1/2; 3. Brody Lovell (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 21-1 1/2; 4. Christian Kronfeld (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 20-9; 5. Prosper Kopongo (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 20-8.

110 hurdles — 1. Kyle Trunnell (Cedar Falls), 14.34; 2. Deyton Love (Waterloo West), 14.49; 3. Carson Reilly (Linn-Mar), 14.99; 4. Austin Freiberg (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 15.34; 5. Jake Fisher (Treynor), 15.69.

400 — 1. Kongor Garang (Ames), 49.73; 2. Wyatt Pryor (Woodbine), 50.70; 3. Anyoun Anyoun (Ames), 50.83; 4. Bryant Agre (Pella Christian), 52.33; 5. Ethan Schoville (Cedar Falls), 53.10.

100 — 1. Ezekiel Clark (St. Louis Park, Minn.), 10.80; 2. Brody Lovell (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 11.19; 3. Carter Erickson (Indianola), 11.20; 4. Trey Porter (Ankeny Centennial), 11.24; 5. Jacob Imhoff (Carlisle), 11.39.

400 hurdles — 1. Drew Bartels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 55.64; 2. Bill Mukhtar (Waukee), 55.96; 3. Nigel Sperfslage (Monroe PCM), 56.03; 4. Austin Freiberg (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 57.83; 5. Matthew Kliegl (Johnston), 58.00.

200 — 1. Ezekiel Clark (St. Louis Park, Minn.), 22.46; 2. Kyle Trunnell (Cedar Falls), 22.70; 3. Trey Porter (Ankeny Centennial), 22.70; 4. Brody Lovell (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 23.05; 5. Jacob Imhoff (Carlisle), 23.13.

1,600 — 1. Noah Kohut-Jackson (Ames), 4:13.87; 2. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley), 4:17.18; 3. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 4:21.98; 4. Jack Pendergast (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 4:23.86; 5. Jacob Green (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 4:23.96.

