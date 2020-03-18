2020 Drake Relays postponed due to coronavirus

The annual Drake Relays track and field meet has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Drake University announced Thursday. It was scheduled for April 22-25 at Drake Stadium.

The event has been held 110 times and features athletes from the high school, college and professional ranks.

The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships last week, including track and field. Most college conferences, including the Big Ten, Big 12 and Missouri Valley, have called off all spring athletic events.

The IHSAA and IGHSAU have suspended Iowa high school sports until April 13.

Drake said it is working to reschedule the Relays, but a makeup date has not been announced.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of Drake Relays presented by Xtream participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, have been at the forefront of the decision-making process,” a statement announcing the decision read. “Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Publich Health, and City of Des Moines regarding large gatherings make it clear that postponing the Drake Relays presented by Xtream is necessary. We will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and will work with local, state, and national officials to reschedule the Drake Relays presented by Xtream at a date that ensures the health and wellbeing of participants and fans.