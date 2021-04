Drake Relays 2021 form chart: State leaders, current cutoffs and more (April 2)

DES MOINES — The Drake Relays are back after a one-year pause, but the high school portion of the event will be one day — Thursday, April 22.

Here is a form chart for each event, with results recorded at Varsity Bound through noon Friday, April 2. The cutoff for Drake qualification is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

GIRLS SHOT PUT

• Time: 1:30 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Kendal Clark, Humboldt, 42-10 1/2

• Area leader: (10) Ava Conrad, Solon, 38-4

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 38-8 1/2

• Current cutoff: 36-5

BOYS SHOT PUT

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Garret Wagner, Marion, 54-1

• Area leader: (1) Wagner

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 52-3 3/4

• Current cutoff: 47-0 1/2

GIRLS DISCUS

• Time: 9:30 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Sophia Dykstra, Oskaloosa, 142-5

• Area leader: (3) Phoebe Burt, Iowa City West, 126-9 1/2

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 122-3

• Current cutoff: 108-7

BOYS DISCUS

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Carter Allen, New London, 169-10

• Area leader: (5) Carson Lienau, Jesup, 160-1

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 156-6

• Current cutoff: 138-0

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

• Time: 9:30 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Miracle Ailes, Keokuk, 5-8

• Area leader: (17) Emma Hartwick, South Tama, 5-1

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 5-2 3/4

• Current cutoff: 5-1

BOYS HIGH JUMP

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Caden Ungs, Monticello, 6-7

• Area leader: (1) Ungs

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 6-4

• Current cutoff: 6-1

GIRLS LONG JUMP

• Time: 1:30 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Kylee Sallee, Hudson, 17-9 1/2

• Area leader: (9) Jordan Sekafetz, Iowa City High, 16-4 1/2

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 17-2 3/4

• Current cutoff: 16-0 1/2

BOYS LONG JUMP

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Ian Collins, Charles City, 23-0 1/2

• Area leader: (3) Drew Bartels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 22-6

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 21-5 1/4

• Current cutoff: 20-10

GIRLS 100

• Time: 11:17 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 32

• State leader: Claire Farrell, Norwalk, 12.29

• Area leader: (6) Gabby Cortez, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 12.80

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 12.81

• Current cutoff: 13.33

BOYS 100

• Time: 11:27 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 32

• State leader: Mikey McClain, West Des Moines Dowling, 11.07

• Area leader: (2) Isaac Rohret, Iowa City High, 11.12

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 11.13

• Current cutoff: 11.54

GIRLS 400

• Time: 11:56 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Laney Fitzpatrick, Davenport Assumption, 58.64

• Area leader: (2) Audrey Biermann, Western Dubuque, 58.94

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 59.78

• Current cutoff: 1:02.14

BOYS 400

• Time: 12:02 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Aaron Smith, Waukee, 49.37

• Area leader: (9) Elijah Morris, 51.74

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 50.73

• Current cutoff: 52.32

GIRLS 800

• Time: 2:01 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Kathryn Vortherms, Ankeny Centennial, 2:17.30

• Area leader: Gabby Cortez, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 2:20.00

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 2:19.88

• Current cutoff: 2:27.39

BOYS 800

• Time: 2:08 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Nate Mueller, Adel ADM, 1:58.67

• Area leader: (2) Bo Gryp, Iowa City Liberty, 1:59.49

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 1:58.72

• Current cutoff: 2:03.49

GIRLS 1,500

• Time: 2:27 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 21

• State leader: Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 4:46.74

• Area leader: (4) Micah Poellet, Linn-Mar, 4:50.26

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 4:56.22

• Current cutoff: 5:08.20

BOYS 1,600

• Time: 2:33 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 21

• State leader: Nate Mueller, Adel ADM, 4:13.03

• Area leader: (11) Bo Gryp, Iowa City Liberty, 4:31.82

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 4:29.60

• Current cutoff: 4:38.41

GIRLS 3,000

• Time: 9:13 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 21

• State leader: Shewaye Johnson, Ballard, 9:58.22

• Area leader: (3) Micah Poellet, Linn-Mar, 10:25.90

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 10:41.35

• Current cutoff: 11:08.37

BOYS 3,200

• Time: 9:28 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 21

• State leader: Jack Kinzer, Iowa City Liberty, 9:39.55

• Area leader: (1) Kinzer

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 9:48.23

• Current cutoff: 10:03.18

GIRLS 100 HURDLES

• Time: 1:31 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 32

• State leader: Mackenzie Carney, Waukee, 14.76

• Area leader: (4) Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 15.31

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 15.93

• Current cutoff: 17.35

BOYS 110 HURDLES

• Time: 1:46 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 32

• State leader: Koah Thompson, West Des Moines Dowling, 15.10

• Area leader: (3) Logan Brosius, Western Dubuque, 15.19

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 15.24

• Current cutoff: 16.00

GIRLS 400 HURDLES

• Time: 2:14 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Darci Wiseman, Winterset, 1:07.30

• Area leader: (3) Madison Prier, Marion, 1:08.27

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 1:06.97

• Current cutoff: 1:11.81

BOYS 400 HURDLES

• Time: 2:21 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Isaac Eaton, Ottumwa, 56.19

• Area leader: (6) Kole Becker, Lisbon, 57.30

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 55.23

• Current cutoff: 59.10

GIRLS 400 RELAY

• Time: 9:43 a.m. (prelims), 2:39 p.m. (final)

• Number of qualifiers: 48

• State leader: Waukee, 50.06

• Area leader: (15) Western Dubuque, 52.72

• 2016-19 average cutoff: NA (usually 96 qualifiers)

• Current cutoff: 54.86

BOYS 400 RELAY

• Time: 10:01 a.m. (prelims), 2:44 p.m. (final)

• Number of qualifiers: 48

• State leader: Unity Christian, 43.59

• Area leader: (8) Iowa City High, 44.31

• 2016-19 average cutoff: NA (usually 96 qualifiers)

• Current cutoff: 46.16

GIRLS 800 RELAY

• Time: 1:05 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Waukee, 1:45.42

• Area leader: (5) Western Dubuque, 1:49.51

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 1:47.60

• Current cutoff: 1:53.71

BOYS 800 RELAY

• Time: 1:18 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Forest City, 1:27.57

• Area leader: (14) Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 1:33.63

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 1:31.65

• Current cutoff: 1:34.56

GIRLS 1,600 RELAY

• Time: 2:49 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Southeast Polk, 4:08.04

• Area leader: (4) Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4:12.10

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 4:09.60

• Current cutoff: 4:24.11

BOYS 1,600 RELAY

• Time: 3:07 p.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Cedar Falls, 3:22.04

• Area leader: (13) Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:35.21

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 3:27.62

• Current cutoff: 3:38.11

GIRLS 3,200 RELAY

• Time: 10:19 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Ankeny Centennial, 9:37.23

• Area leader: (5) Linn-Mar, 9:55.77

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 9:47.95

• Current cutoff: 10:29.04

BOYS 3,200 RELAY

• Time: 10:33 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Cedar Falls, 7:55.04

• Area leader: (2) Iowa City Liberty, 7:58.19

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 8:12.04

• Current cutoff: 8:36.72

GIRLS SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

• Time: 9 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Southeast Polk, 1:51.11

• Area leader: (2) Western Dubuque, 1:52.15

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 1:52.19

• Current cutoff: 1:58.12

BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY

• Time: 11:37 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 24

• State leader: Sioux City North, 3:44.84

• Area leader: (2) Washington, 3:46.09

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 3:38.76

• Current cutoff: 3:55.30

GIRLS SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY

• Time: 10:47 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: Waukee, 1:03.49

• Area leader: (4) Iowa City High, 1:10.29

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 1:08.41

• Current cutoff: 1:12.82

BOYS SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY

• Time: 11:02 a.m.

• Number of qualifiers: 16

• State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 1:01.22

• Area leader: (2) Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:01.97

• 2016-19 average cutoff: 59.91

• Current cutoff: 1:06.65

