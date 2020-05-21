Prep Sports

Summer sports: Which area schools are in? Which are out?

Among the early responses, all area teams intend to play, beginning June 15

Cedar Rapids Xavier players celebrate their Class 3A state baseball championship. (The Gazette)
The Gazette sent out a mass email to area athletics directors Thursday, asking for their plans on summer sports. These are the responses so far, and will add to the list.

ALBURNETT — Will play baseball and softball, planning on varsity and JV.

CENTER POINT-URBANA — Will play baseball and softball, probably all levels.

CENTRAL CITY — Will play varsity and JV baseball and softball if participation numbers allow.

JESUP — Will play baseball and softball, both varsity and JV.

MAQUOKETA VALLEY — Will play softball (varsity and JV) and baseball (varsity only). If social distancing on ths bus is mandatory, it might be varsity only for both sports.

SOLON — Will play baseball and softball, anticipating all levels.

SPRINGVILLE — Will play softball (varsity and JV) and baseball (varsity only).

WEST BRANCH — Will play baseball and softball, intends to play all levels.

WILLIAMSBURG — Will play baseball and softball, all levels.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

