Summer sports: Which area schools are in? Which are out?

The Gazette sent out a mass email to area athletics directors Thursday, asking for their plans on summer sports. These are the responses so far, and will add to the list.

ALBURNETT — Will play baseball and softball, planning on varsity and JV.

CENTER POINT-URBANA — Will play baseball and softball, probably all levels.

CENTRAL CITY — Will play varsity and JV baseball and softball if participation numbers allow.

JESUP — Will play baseball and softball, both varsity and JV.

MAQUOKETA VALLEY — Will play softball (varsity and JV) and baseball (varsity only). If social distancing on ths bus is mandatory, it might be varsity only for both sports.

SOLON — Will play baseball and softball, anticipating all levels.

SPRINGVILLE — Will play softball (varsity and JV) and baseball (varsity only).

WEST BRANCH — Will play baseball and softball, intends to play all levels.

WILLIAMSBURG — Will play baseball and softball, all levels.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com