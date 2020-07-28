Williamsburg gets state softball gem from freshman Peyton Driscoll to beat Algona

FORT DODGE — Williamsburg and freshman sensation Peyton Driscoll will get a shot at redemption on the biggest stage to date.

Driscoll tossed a one-hitter Tuesday afternoon at Rogers Sports Complex, leading the Raiders to a 3-1 victory over Algona in a Class 3A state softball quarterfinal.

Williamsburg (24-4) will now take on three-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption (20-5) on Wednesday in a semifinal at 3 p.m. on Kruger Field.

The only thing that kept Driscoll (15-3) from adding her name to the list of those to throw a no-hitter at the state tournament was a sixth-inning first pitch to Algona’s Kameryn Etherington, who placed the ball over the field in left.

“Yeah, it happens,” said Driscoll, of the pitch to Etherington. “(A no-hitter) was in the back of my mind, but not something I was focusing on. I was just thinking about the next pitch.”

Driscoll finished with nine strikeouts and three walks while also hitting a batter. She also reached three base times to help her own cause.

Senior Aubray Walters got the Raiders on the board, recording a triple in the third and coming around on a perfectly-placed bunt by classmate Charley Geguzis. Jill Holub, another senior, plated Geguzis later in the inning. Runner Alexis Martinez scored on a double by Megan Lamparek in the fourth for an insurance run.

“I didn’t say much (before the game),” Williamsburg head coach Adam Berte said. “We play a lot of good teams over the course of the season and we try not to play these games any different. Our schedule gets us ready for these big games.”

Late in June, the Raiders welcomed Davenport Assumption to town, falling by a score of 12-0. They have won 19 of 21 since, with the two losses coming by one run each. That defeat to Assumption, though, has remained on their minds.

“I am really excited,” Driscoll said. “We want some revenge and a better game.”

Williamsburg is at the state tournament for the first time since 2002 and just the third time in school history. The Raiders have allowed just three runs in four postseason games while scoring 29.

Algona (16-2) was making a second consecutive state appearance. Etherington, Alyssa Hentges, Lily Elsbecker, Olivia Moe and Laura Wegner all reached base once each.

WILLIAMSBURG 3, ALGONA 1

Class 3A State Quarterfinal, at Fort Dodge

Algona 000 000 0 - 0 1 0

Williamsburg 002 100 x - 3 6 0

Kameryn Etherington and Moriah Knapp. Peyton Driscoll and Carly Campbell. W-Driscoll (15-3). L-Etherington (14-2). 3B-Aubrey Walters. 2B-Megan Lamparek.