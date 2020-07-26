FORT DODGE — Capsules for area teams competing this week at the state softball tournament:

CLASS 5A

No. 2 CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (23-1)

* Coach: Maddison LeClere (4th year, 130-19)

* Top hitters: Nebraska recruit Kaylin Kinney (sr.) leads the way with a .611 average, a team-high 30 runs and a 1.500 slugging percentage, thanks to 14 extra-base hits, including nine home runs. Keaton Gerber (soph.) has worked her way into the rotation and is hitting .469 with four homers. Mya Dodge (jr., .370) has seven homers and a team-leading 31 RBIs.

* Top pitchers: Kinney (9-0) has pitched 51 innings this season and hasn’t yet allowed a run. Jayme Scheck (jr.), a Drake commit, is 8-0 with a 0.55 ERA. Opponents are hitting .075 against Kinney, .122 against Scheck.

* Tournament trail: Dubuque Senior (W 7-0), Iowa City Liberty (W 1-0, 11)

* Tournament history: 5th appearance, third in four years.

* First-round opponent: Cougars will face No. 9 Pleasant Valley (17-6) at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

CLASS 4A

No. 2 WEST DELAWARE (21-4)

* Coach: Tiffany Rave (6th year at West Delaware, 159-73; 10th year overall, 267-121)

* Top hitters: Macey Kleitsch (sr.) lead the team in hitting with a .521 average. Heather Heims (jr., .482) provides much of the punch, with 13 doubles, six home runs and 34 RBIs. Eve Wedewer (jr.) tops the team in runs, with 32, and hits .448.

* Top pitchers: Kleitsch is 14-3 this season with a 1.00 ERA. She has stuck out 113 batters and walked six in 140 2/3 innings. Erin Mullen (fr., 7-1) is the pitcher of the future.

* Tournament trail: Cedar Rapids Xavier (W 12-2), Washington (W 8-2)

* Tournament history: 15th appearance, second straight. Class 3A champion in 2007.

* First-round opponent: Hawks will face No. 10 Winterset (14-7) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

CLASS 3A

No. 3 WILLIAMSBURG (23-4)

* Coach: Adam Berte (4th year, 98-51)

* Top hitters: Aubray Walters (sr.) is hitting .402 with 27 runs and 19 stolen bases. Jill Holub (sr., .376) is the leader in doubles (10) and home runs (five), with Elle Ridgeway (fr., .377) has four home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs.

* Top pitchers: Peyton Driscoll (fr.) is 14-3 with a 1.14 ERA. She has struck out 169 batters and walked 31 in 117 innings. Jayden Kennebeck (jr.) is 9-1 with a 2.15 ERA.

* Tournament trail: South Tama (W 12-0), Roland-Story (W 6-1), Benton Community (W 8-1)

* Tournament history: 3rd appearance, first since 2002,

* First-round opponent: Raiders will face No. 6 Algona (16-1) at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 5 MOUNT VERNON (20-4)

* Coach: Robin Brand (9th year at Mount Vernon, 221-122; 13th year overall)

* Top hitters: Leadoff hitter Nadia Telecky (soph.) leads the team in hitting at .477 and has scored 32 runs. Nicole Sullivan (sr.), a DePaul recruit, owns a .437 average and is tops on the team in doubles (12) and RBIs (29).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

* Top pitchers: Jenna Sprague (soph.) headlines a deep staff; she is 14-2 with a 1.15 ERA. Summer Brand (sr., 5-2, 1.26) and Sullivan (1-0, 1.65) are more than capable if called upon.

* Tournament trail: Vinton-Shellsburg (W 9-0), Independence (W 10-0), Anamosa (W 12-3)

* Tournament history: 7th appearance, all since 2009. Fifth trip in the last six years.

* First-round opponent: Mustangs will face No. 4 Humboldt (20-2) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 NORTH LINN (23-0)

* Coach: Marv Porter (3rd year at North Linn, 103-9; 8th year overall, 246-76)

* Top hitters: Hannah Bridgewater (sr, .518) is among the state leaders in runs (46) and stolen bases (43). She also has 30 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Grace Flanagan (sr.) hits .492 and leads the Lynx in home runs (five) and RBIs (33). Kaitlyn Sommerfelt (jr.) and Jill Smith (soph.) and hitting .480 and .429, respectively, with Sommerfelt scoring 35 runs and Smith knocking in 28.

* Top pitchers: Last year’s 2A all-tournament captain, Abby Flanagan (sr.) sports a 15-0 record and a 0.34 ERA. She has struck out 126 and walked 11 in 82 1/3 innings of work.

* Tournament trail: MFL MarMac (W 15-0), Hudson (W 6-0), Waterloo Columbus (W 6-0)

* Tournament history: 2nd appearance, and second straight. Lynx won the 2A championship last year.

* First-round opponent: Lynx will face Ridge View (11-8) at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

CLASS 1A

No. 8 LISBON (20-3)

* Coach: Bob Bunting (51st year, 1,216-635)

* Top hitters: Peyton Robinson (sr.) paces the Lions’ attack at .512. She has scored 34 runs, driven in 27 and swiped 14 bases. Robinson has three home runs, as does Taylor Techau (jr., .492). Stacia Hall (jr.) is hitting .474 with a team-high 32 RBIs.

* Top pitchers: Ryleigh Allgood (fr.), who moved back to Lisbon last year from Missouri, is the featured pitcher. She owns a 17-2 record and a 1.69 ERA, with 110 strikeouts and 21 walks in 108 innings.

* Tournament trail: HLV (W 5-3), Lone Tree (W 8-2), No. 13 Central City (W 4-1)

* Tournament history: 9th appearance, third in a row. Lions were third in 2018 and 2019. Won three consecutive 1A state championships from 1994 through 1996.

* First-round opponent: Lions will face No. 2 Newell-Fonda (18-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com