State softball: Our predictions

FORT DODGE — Our predicted top-four finishes for the state softball tournament this week at the Rogers Sports Complex:
CLASS 5A
1. West Des Moines Valley
2. Waukee
3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
4. Fort Dodge
CLASS 4A
1. Carlisle
2. West Delaware
3. Dallas Center-Grimes
4. North Scott
CLASS 3A
1. Davenport Assumption
2. Mount Vernon
3. Williamsburg
4. Albia
CLASS 2A
1. North Linn
2. Ogden
3. Northeast
4. Louisa-Muscatine
CLASS 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell
2. Akron-Westfield
3. Newell-Fonda
4. Wayne
