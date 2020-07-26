Prep Softball

State softball: Our predictions

We're going with all of the 2019 champions to repeat: Valley, Carlisle, Assumption, North Linn and Collins-Maxwell

North Linn’s Jill Smith (19) gets a hit during the Lynx’s Class 2A regional-quarterfinal win over MFL MarMac. The Lynx (23-0) have won 29 straight games and are defending state champions. They are our pick to repeat. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

FORT DODGE — Our predicted top-four finishes for the state softball tournament this week at the Rogers Sports Complex:

CLASS 5A

1. West Des Moines Valley

2. Waukee

3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

4. Fort Dodge

CLASS 4A

1. Carlisle

2. West Delaware

3. Dallas Center-Grimes

4. North Scott

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption

2. Mount Vernon

3. Williamsburg

4. Albia

CLASS 2A

1. North Linn

2. Ogden

3. Northeast

4. Louisa-Muscatine

CLASS 1A

1. Collins-Maxwell

2. Akron-Westfield

3. Newell-Fonda

4. Wayne

