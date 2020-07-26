State softball: Our predictions

FORT DODGE — Our predicted top-four finishes for the state softball tournament this week at the Rogers Sports Complex:

CLASS 5A

1. West Des Moines Valley

2. Waukee

3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

4. Fort Dodge

CLASS 4A

1. Carlisle

2. West Delaware

3. Dallas Center-Grimes

4. North Scott

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption

2. Mount Vernon

3. Williamsburg

4. Albia

CLASS 2A

1. North Linn

2. Ogden

3. Northeast

4. Louisa-Muscatine

CLASS 1A

1. Collins-Maxwell

2. Akron-Westfield

3. Newell-Fonda

4. Wayne

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com