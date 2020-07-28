North Linn makes quick work of Ridge View at state softball for 30th straight win

Prep Softball

North Linn's Hannah Bridgewater slides safely into home plate against Ridge View catcher Autumn Henkel for the Lynx's first run during their Class 2A quarterfinal Tuesday at the Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge. The Lynx won, 10-0, in five innings.

FORT DODGE — Darn near perfect.

That was Abby Flanagan, specifically. That was the North Linn Lynx, generally.

Flanagan pitched a five-inning no-hitter and hit her first home run of the season, and the Lynx fired on all cylinders in a 10-0 Class 2A quarterfinal rout of Ridge View at the state softball tournament Tuesday morning at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“I was a little nervous this morning, but once we got (to the park), it felt like home,” Hannah Bridgewater said.

The defending 2A champion and winner of 30 consecutive games, North Linn (24-0) rolls into Wednesday’s semifinal round. The Lynx face No. 4 Northeast (20-2) — a 5-4 winner over No. 6 Central Springs — at 5 p.m.

Flanagan (16-0) was the all-tournament captain last year, and placed herself in strong early contention for the award again. She faced 16 batters, fanned nine of them, including the first five.

The only baserunner for Ridge View (11-9) was Emma Vohs, who Flanagan hit to lead off the top of the fifth.

A riseball master, Flanagan had her offspeed stuff working Monday.

“They hadn’t seen my speed or my spin yet,” Flanagan said. “Some of their girls were pulling out (in the batter’s box), and that makes it easier to throw low and outside.

“Once they see one thing, I have other things I can always use.”

Offensively, North Linn was robust from top to bottom. The Lynx banged out 13 hits and stole five bases (three by Bridgewater).

The only slot in the order not to score was Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, and she drove in three runs.

“We just went out and did our thing,” Sommerfelt said.

Bridgewater opened the bottom of the first with an infield single, stole second, stole third and scored on Sommerfelt’s sacrifice fly.

The Lynx added three runs in the second inning, four in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth to close it out early.

“(Ridge View pitcher Addison Schmidt) threw a lot of inside pitches, and we made solid contact,” said Bridgewater, who was 3-for-4, scored twice and knocked in two runs. “We made them make mistakes or make tough plays.”

Flanagan’s home run was to dead center to lead off the fourth inning.

“They were calling a higher strike zone, so I was ready for one up there,” she said. “I decided I was going to swing as hard as I could.”

Sommerfelt, Grace Flanagan and Jill Smith contributed two hits apiece.

NORTH LINN 10, RIDGE VIEW 0 (5)

Class 2A State Quarterfinal, at Fort Dodge

Ridge View 000 00 — 0 0 2

North Linn 134 11 — 10 13 0

Addison Schmidt and Autumn Henkel. Abby Flanagan and Grace Flanagan. W — A. Flanagan (16-0). L — Schmidt (10-8). HR — A. Flanagan (1).

