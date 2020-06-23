Newcomer Mya Dodge gives Cedar Rapids Kennedy softball another big bat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mya Dodge has found immediate favor with her new teammates.

“I love it here,” Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s new slugger said. “Everybody is so nice. The team is really close. It’s been an easy transition.”

Hitting the ball is a good way to make friends.

Dodge homered three times Tuesday, including her second grand slam of the young season, and Class 5A fourth-ranked Kennedy handled Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 9-1 and 9-4, in an MVC Valley Division softball doubleheader Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.

A junior outfielder who moved into the district from Cedar Rapids Prairie in early June (she hadn’t played school ball since eighth grade), Dodge has four home runs and 17 RBIs to help fortify an already-potent lineup.

“The first day (June 1), after practice, Jayme and Sam (Scheck) said they had a friend who was moving in and wanted to play,” Kennedy Coach Maddison LeClere said. “I’d never seen her before. I didn’t know what color her hair was. I figured, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’

“The next day, I got a text message that said, ‘My name is Mya. What time is practice?’”

Kennedy (6-0, 2-0 MVC Valley) banged out 10 hits in the first game, 13 in the nightcap. And with pitchers like Kaylin Kinney and Jayme Scheck in the circle, that’s more than plenty.

Kinney pitched 6 1/3 innings of no-hit ball in Game 1. She faced the minimum 18 batters in the first six innings, then came back in to finish it off after Jefferson (1-6, 0-2) had strung five hits, a walk and a hit batsman together in the top of the seventh.

Scheck was making her season debut. She had surgery on her labrum in January, and started pitching about two months ago.

“I could have been better, but I wasn’t disappointed at all,” Scheck said. “I started slowly, and had to build speed again. I didn’t have any pain tonight.

“I think I’ll get there.”

Kennedy faces a cross-divisional showdown at No. 2 City High on Wednesday.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 9-9, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 4-1

At C.R. Kennedy

Game 1

C.R. Jefferson 000 000 4 — 4 4 3

C.R. Kennedy 000 603 x — 9 10 0

Shandi Rulli, Savannah Edmonds (6) and Rhiana Briney. Kaylin Kinney, Topanga Beauregard (7), Kinney (7) and Abby Spore. W — Kinney (3-0). L — Rulli (1-3). HR — CRJ: Taylor Robinson (1), Briney (1). CRK: Mya Dodge (2), Spore (1).

Game 2

C.R. Jefferson 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

C.R. Kennedy 002 034 x — 9 13 0

Olivia Young and Rhiana Briney. Jayme Scheck, Kaylin Kinney (7) and Abby Spore. W — Scheck (1-0). L — Young (0-3). HR — CRK: Mya Dodge 2 (4).

