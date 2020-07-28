Lisbon returns to state softball semifinals for the 3rd straight year

FORT DODGE — The Lisbon Lions have been here before, but Ryleigh Allgood has not.

“My teammates really brought me up,” said Allgood, the Lions’ freshman pitcher. “They kept telling me, ‘You’re a good pitcher. You can do this. Keep your head in the game.’”

Self-assurance didn’t hurt, either.

“I was out there talking to myself: ‘Keep pushing through it,’” Allgood said.

Allgood spun a three-hitter, and eighth-ranked Lisbon capitalized on opportunities when they arrived. The Lions toppled No. 2 Newell-Fonda, 3-0, in a Class 1A quarterfinal at the state softball tournament Tuesday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“It’s awesome,” said Kali Nelson, another freshman, who drove in a run and scored another. “We knew we could do it. We felt a little underrated.”

Lisbon (21-3) advances to the semifinal round for the third straight year and will face No. 3 Clarksville (17-1) at 7:30 Wednesday night.

The Lions finished third here in 2018 and 2019.

Here’s the game in a nutshell:

Lisbon got the leadoff batter on base twice. Both scored.

Newell-Fonda (18-3), on the other hand was 0-for-3 in that situation.

“(Allgood) did a heck of a job. She was sharp. She didn’t walk anybody,” Lisbon Coach Bob Bunting said. “And they have a lot of quickness.”

Lisbon got on the board in the top of the second inning. Taylor Techau led off with a single, and McKenna Nelson bunted courtesy runner Gabi Moehlman to second. A wild pitch moved Moehlman to third, and Kali Nelson drove her home with a sacrifice fly to center.

It stayed 1-0 until the seventh. Kali Nelson singled and was sacrificed to second by Sam Bennett. After a Newell-Fonda error, Mia Petersen lofted a sacrifice fly to score a run and Peyton Robinson singled home another.

After six innings of spotless defense, the Lions got shaky in the seventh with two errors. Then, with two on and one out, a hard grounder by Anna Bellcock caromed off Robinson at shortstop and into the glove of Petersen, the second baseman, who was waiting at the base.

“That was luck,” Bunting said. “You need a break once in a while, and that was our break.”

One more groundout, and that was that.

Six different players had a hit for the Lions.

LISBON 3, NEWELL-FONDA 0

Class 1A State Quarterfinal, at Fort Dodge

Lisbon 010 000 2 — 3 6 2

Newell-Fonda 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Ryleigh Allgood and Taylor Techau. Kierra Jungers and Maggie Walker. W — Allgood (18-2). L — Jungers (10-3).

