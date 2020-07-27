Prep Softball

Kennedy handles Pleasant Valley, reaches 5A state softball semifinals

Early homers stake Cougars to 4-0 lead, then they tack on six in the 6th after PV gets close

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Abby Spore (left) and Kaylin Kinney (center) wait at home plate to congratulate Mya Dodge after
Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Abby Spore (left) and Kaylin Kinney (center) wait at home plate to congratulate Mya Dodge after she hit a two-run home run during the third inning of their Class 5A quarterfinal at the state softball tournament Monday at the Rogers Sports Complex. The Cougars won, 10-4. 999(Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

FORT DODGE — Kaylin Kinney’s remarkable shutout streak has come to an end.

But the only streak that really matters, that one’s alive and well.

Second-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy struck for three early home runs, then after things got tight, the Cougars tallied six times in the bottom of the sixth inning and topped No. 9 Pleasant Valley, 10-4, in a Class 5A quarterfinal at the state softball tournament Monday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“That was a huge boost,” Kinney said. “We knew we had to put more runs on the board.”

The Cougars (24-1) won their 17th consecutive game and advance to face No. 8 Muscatine (19-2) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Kruger Field. The Muskies tripped No. 3 West Des Moines Valley — the defending champion — by a 3-1 verdict.

It was a much happier first-round experience than last year, when the Cougars were drubbed by Iowa City High.

“Like I said before we left, if we were going to make the trip, we’ve got to make it a memorable one,” Kennedy Coach Maddison LeClere said. “It’s one at a time; win and move on.”

Kinney hit a solo home run — a bomb to center field of about 250 feet — in the bottom of the first inning. Keaton Gerber added a laser to right in the second and Mya Dodge poked a two-run shot in the third to make it 4-0.

“The team really backs me up and it helped me focus,” Gerber said. “When I’m focused, I hit the ball well.”

Dodge said, “We laid off the riseballs. We were looking down and inside, and we were just attacking.”

Kinney (10-0) entered the game with a 51-inning scoreless streak, and it reached 54 1/3 before Pleasant Valley (17-7) snapped it with a run in the fourth. The Spartans scored two more in the sixth to get within 4-3.

“It wasn’t my best game, but I was able to stay calm and trust the process,” said Kinney, whose ERA climbed to a still-miniscule 0.37.

The Cougars went back to work offensively, taking advantage of three sixth-inning walks. The third, coaxed by Alyssa Martin on a full count, drove in an insurance run. Then Kinney singled home two runs, Dodge doubled in another and Abby Spore plated two more with a single. That made it 10-3, and the Cougars were set.

“We wanted to get it back on offense and put a crooked number up there,” LeClere said.

A University of Nebraska signee, Kinney was 3-for-4, raising her season batting average to .625. Dodge matched her with three RBIs.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 10, PLEASANT VALLEY 4

Class 5A State Quarterfinal, at Fort Dodge

Pleasant Valley 000 102 1 — 4 6 0

C.R. Kennedy 112 006 x — 10 10 0

Sophia Lindquist, Christin Hartman (2), Miah Townsend (6) and Peggy Klingler. Kaylin Kinney, Jayme Scheck (7) and Abby Spore. W — Kinney (10-0). L — Lindquist (10-3). HR — PV: Kaitlyn Drish (5), CRK: Kinney (10), Keaton Gerber (5), Mya Dodge (8).

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Pleasant Valley, Class 5A Iowa high school state softball quarterfinals

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Monday's live stream, schedule, updates

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Our predictions

Coming up at state softball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy's best chance at something big

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's medical, health care organizations ask for statewide mask mandate

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus by now. We've already surpassed that toll.

Eastern Iowa Airport to begin requiring masks Tuesday

Linn County supervisors discuss issuing a face-mask mandate

Giant Iowa City statue finds its forever home. Again.

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.