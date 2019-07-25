Prep Softball

Iowa state softball 2019: Thursday's championship schedule, TV, live stream

1A and 2A title games are Thursday in Fort Dodge

North Linn's Hannah Bridgewater slides across home plate for a score during the sixth inning of their class 2A semifinal game against the Mount Ayr Raiders at the 2019 Iowa Girls' High School State Softball Championships at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The championship round has arrived at the 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament.

Two state titles will be decided Thursday night at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

[Wednesday's state softball semifinal scores and coverage]

[Updated state softball brackets and schedule]

Here’s what you need to know. We’ll update this post with scores and postgame coverage.

Thursday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (33-1), 6 p.m.

How they got here

• Collins-Maxwell beat Le Mars Gehlen 4-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Newell-Fonda 9-1 in the semifinals.

• Clarksville beat No. 9 Algona Garrigan 5-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Lisbon 1-0 in the semifinals.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 North Linn (41-4) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (22-9), 8:15 p.m.

How they got here

• North Linn beat Wapello 6-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Mount Ayr 8-1 in the semifinals.

• Alta-Aurelia beat No. 8 Central Springs 2-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 East Marshall 2-1 in the semifinals.

 

Watch Live

TV: Iowa Public TV

Live stream: Iowa Public TV

