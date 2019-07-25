Iowa state softball 2019: Thursday's championship schedule, TV, live stream

The championship round has arrived at the 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament.

Two state titles will be decided Thursday night at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Here’s what you need to know. We’ll update this post with scores and postgame coverage.

Thursday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (33-1), 6 p.m.

How they got here

• Collins-Maxwell beat Le Mars Gehlen 4-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Newell-Fonda 9-1 in the semifinals.

• Clarksville beat No. 9 Algona Garrigan 5-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Lisbon 1-0 in the semifinals.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 North Linn (41-4) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (22-9), 8:15 p.m.

How they got here

• North Linn beat Wapello 6-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Mount Ayr 8-1 in the semifinals.

• Alta-Aurelia beat No. 8 Central Springs 2-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 East Marshall 2-1 in the semifinals.

Watch Live

TV: Iowa Public TV

Live stream: Iowa Public TV