Iowa high school state softball 2020: Brackets, schedule for 1A, 2A, 3A

A shortened Iowa high school softball season reaches the state tournament stage next week as Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge welcomes 40 teams from around the state.

Teams in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A punched their tickets with regional final wins Monday night. The defending champions in each class — Davenport Assumption, North Linn and Collins-Maxwell are all back to defend their titles. North Linn and Collins-Maxwell are ranked No. 1 again this year. Assumption is No. 2, behind Albia.

Regional finals coverage

» Lisbon back to state softball, thanks in part to move-back-in pitcher

» Mount Vernon bangs out 15 hits in 12-3 conquest of Anamosa

Find complete state tournament pairings and schedules here. This post will be updated Tuesday after the Class 4A and Class 5A regional finals.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28

No. 1 Albia (19-1) at Creston (13-5), 7 p.m. Mon.

No. 4 Humboldt (20-2) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (20-4), 7:30 p.m. Mon.

No. 2 Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. No. 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 12:30 p.m. Tue.

No. 3 Williamsburg (23-4) vs. No. 6 Algona (16-1), 1 p.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 29

TBA

Final — Friday, July 31

2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 28

No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Ridge View (11-8), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Northeast (19-2) vs. No. 6 Central Springs (17-3), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ogden (19-3) vs. No. 10 Mount Ayr (10-4), 5 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 29

TBA

Final — Friday, July 31

5 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 28

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (19-1) vs. No. 12 Mason City Newman (19-3), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (18-2) vs. No. 5 Wayne (17-4), 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (18-2) vs. No. 8 Lisbon (20-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clarksville (16-1) vs. No. 6 Akron-Westfield (17-2), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 29

TBA

Final — Friday, July 31

7:30 p.m.