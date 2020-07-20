Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Brackets, schedule for 1A, 2A, 3A

North Linn Lynx players celebrate their 2019 Class 2A state softball championship at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in For
North Linn Lynx players celebrate their 2019 Class 2A state softball championship at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

A shortened Iowa high school softball season reaches the state tournament stage next week as Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge welcomes 40 teams from around the state.

Teams in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A punched their tickets with regional final wins Monday night. The defending champions in each class — Davenport Assumption, North Linn and Collins-Maxwell are all back to defend their titles. North Linn and Collins-Maxwell are ranked No. 1 again this year. Assumption is No. 2, behind Albia.

Find complete state tournament pairings and schedules here. This post will be updated Tuesday after the Class 4A and Class 5A regional finals.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28

No. 1 Albia (19-1) at Creston (13-5), 7 p.m. Mon.

No. 4 Humboldt (20-2) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (20-4), 7:30 p.m. Mon.

No. 2 Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. No. 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 12:30 p.m. Tue.

No. 3 Williamsburg (23-4) vs. No. 6 Algona (16-1), 1 p.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 29

TBA

Final — Friday, July 31

2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 28

No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Ridge View (11-8), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Northeast (19-2) vs. No. 6 Central Springs (17-3), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ogden (19-3) vs. No. 10 Mount Ayr (10-4), 5 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 29

TBA

Final — Friday, July 31

5 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 28

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (19-1) vs. No. 12 Mason City Newman (19-3), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (18-2) vs. No. 5 Wayne (17-4), 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (18-2) vs. No. 8 Lisbon (20-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clarksville (16-1) vs. No. 6 Akron-Westfield (17-2), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 29

TBA

Final — Friday, July 31

7:30 p.m.

