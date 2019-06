Iowa high school softball 2019: Regional brackets, schedule for all 5 classes

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional softball brackets Wednesday for all five classes as the start of the postseason draws closer.

Regional play begins Monday, July 8, with first-round games in Class 1A and Class 2A. The action starts Wednesday, July 10, in Class 3A and Thursday, July 11, in the larger two classes.

The smaller three classes are scheduled for regional finals on Monday, July 14, with Class 4A and Class 5A to follow on Tuesday, July 15. Winners advance to the state tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge from July 22-26.

IGHSAU regional softball brackets

Class 1A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A