Durant's Kamryn Meyer silences Anamosa's bats

ANAMOSA — Kamryn Meyer has both velocity and spin.

It was a combination that Anamosa couldn’t solve until it was too late.

Meyer struck out 15 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Class 2A second-ranked Durant tripped 3A No. 9 Anamosa, 5-1, in a River Valley Conference softball game Tuesday night at Anamosa Middle School.

“She’s got a nasty riseball,” Anamosa catcher Jessie Frasher said. “And we didn’t come to play tonight like we usually do. We let the strike zone and other stuff get to us.”

A University of Nebraska-Omaha recruit, Meyer set the tone immediately. She fanned the first seven batters she faced, and the Wildcats (21-6 overall, 13-3 RVC) knocked Anamosa (21-3, 11-2) a half-game behind Camanche in the North Division standings.

The Raiders have six conference games remaining.

All of Durant’s five runs came with two outs, and four were unearned.

“We had a couple of errors that we shouldn’t have had,” Anamosa Coach Brad Holub said. “You can’t give teams four or five outs.”

The Wildcats tallied a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, on an RBI single by Meyer and a wild pitch.

Ruby Kappeler’s two-run single in the fourth inning made it 4-0.

Anamosa got its run in the bottom of the fourth without the benefit of a hit. Emily Watters was hit by a pitch, stole second base, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when the throw to third went into left field.

The Raiders were hitless until one out in the seventh. Kalli Minger and Alexa Jess laced back-to-back singles.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, it’s been quite a turnaround this summer for the Raiders, who were 13-17 last season.

“It’s definitely a season that a senior can hope for,” said Frasher, a left-handed catcher who came back for her final season after suffering a torn ACL last summer.

Kappeler had two of Durant’s seven hits.

DURANT 5, ANAMOSA 1

At Anamosa

Durant 200 200 1 — 5 7 2

Anamosa 000 100 0 — 1 2 2

Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. Kalli Minger and Jessie Frasher. W — Meyer (12-4). L — Minger (14-3).

