Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 5, 2019

This week’s Gazette area softball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, June 11:
|1.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
11-1 (10-0 MVC)
|Streak: Won 7
Last week: No. 1
|2.
|
Iowa City High
12-2 (10-2 MVC)
|Streak: Lost 2
Last week: No. 2
|3.
|
Solon
12-4 (12-2 Wamac)
|Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 4
|4.
|
West Delaware
14-4 (11-1 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 1
Last week: No. 7
|5.
|
North Linn
19-3 (14-0 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 2
Last week: No. 3
|6.
|
Mount Vernon
13-3 (10-2 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 7
Last week: No. 8
|7.
|
West Liberty
11-1 (7-1 River Valley)
|Streak: Won 7
Last week: NR
|8.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
12-5 (7-3 MVC)
|Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 5
|9.
|
Anamosa
16-2 (7-1 River Valley)
|Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 9
|10.
|
Lisbon
12-3 (8-2 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 2
Last week: No. 10
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (6)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-1), 2. Iowa City High (12-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-5), 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (10-7), 5. Linn-Mar (7-5)
Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (14-4), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-6), 3. Independence (14-7), 4. Western Dubuque (8-8), 5. Washington (11-8)
Class 3A — 1. Solon (12-4), 2. Mount Vernon (13-3), 3. West Liberty (11-1), 4. Anamosa (16-2), 5. Williamsburg (11-7)
Class 2A — 1. North Linn (19-3), 2. Jesup (13-5), 3. Iowa City Regina (7-9), 4. Dyersville Beckman (8-7), 5. Highland (7-5)
Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (12-3), 2. Sigourney (11-5), 3. Belle Plaine (10-6), 4. Springville (12-7), 5. Central City (13-8)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa City High 10-2 12-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-3 12-5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5 12-6
Western Dubuque 6-7 8-8
Dubuque Senior 5-9 5-12
Cedar Falls 3-9 6-10
Waterloo East 1-11 3-15
Cedar Rapids Washington 1-11 1-15
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-0 11-1
Dubuque Hempstead 10-3 13-4
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-2 10-7
Dubuque Wahlert 7-5 10-6
Linn-Mar 7-5 7-5
Iowa City Liberty 7-5 7-9
Waterloo West 4-10 4-11
Iowa City West 2-10 4-12
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
West Delaware 11-1 14-4
Solon 12-2 12-4
Mount Vernon 10-2 13-3
DeWitt Central 7-2 12-4
Dyersville Beckman 4-4 7-6
Marion 5-7 9-10
Maquoketa 2-9 3-11
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Williamsburg 8-4 11-7
Independence 7-7 14-7
Benton Community 5-6 7-8
Clear Creek Amana 3-6 6-6
Center Point-Urbana 2-8 4-11
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-8 4-13
South Tama 0-10 2-12
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All
Camanche 9-1 18-1
Anamosa 7-1 16-2
Northeast 6-3 12-5
Monticello 4-5 6-8
Cascade 3-6 6-7
North Cedar 2-6 5-8
Bellevue 0-11 0-15
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All
West Liberty 7-1 11-1
Durant 8-2 13-5
Iowa City Regina 5-2 7-9
Wilton 5-4 9-8
Mid-Prairie 3-6 4-11
West Branch 2-6 9-10
Tipton 1-8 1-11
TRI-RIVERS Conf. All
North Linn 14-0 19-3
Lisbon 8-2 12-3
Springville 7-5 12-7
Calamus-Wheatland 7-5 10-7
Alburnett 8-6 10-9
Edgewood-Colesburg 5-5 10-8
Maquoketa Valley 5-5 8-10
Central City 6-6 13-8
Bellevue Marquette 6-6 7-6
East Buchanan 5-7 8-7
Starmont 4-6 7-9
Easton Valley 1-9 3-12
Midland 0-14 0-20
