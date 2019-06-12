Prep Softball

Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 5, 2019

Tuesday's sweep of City High makes Kennedy a clear No. 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Addie Parker reacts after scoring a run against Iowa City High in their prep softball doubleheader Tuesday at Kennedy. The Cougars won both games by a 2-1 margin, solidifying their case as the best team in the area. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Addie Parker reacts after scoring a run against Iowa City High in their prep softball doubleheader Tuesday at Kennedy. The Cougars won both games by a 2-1 margin, solidifying their case as the best team in the area. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

This week’s Gazette area softball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, June 11:

1.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

11-1 (10-0 MVC)
Streak: Won 7
Last week: No. 1
 
2.

Iowa City High

12-2 (10-2 MVC)
Streak: Lost 2
Last week: No. 2
 
3.

Solon

12-4 (12-2 Wamac)
Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 4
 
4.

West Delaware

14-4 (11-1 Wamac)
Streak: Won 1
Last week: No. 7
 
5.

North Linn

19-3 (14-0 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 2
Last week: No. 3
 
6.

Mount Vernon

13-3 (10-2 Wamac)
Streak: Won 7
Last week: No. 8
 
7.

West Liberty

11-1 (7-1 River Valley)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Streak: Won 7
Last week: NR
 
8.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

12-5 (7-3 MVC)
Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 5
 
9.

Anamosa

16-2 (7-1 River Valley)
Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 9
 
10.

Lisbon

12-3 (8-2 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 2
Last week: No. 10
 

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (6)

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-1), 2. Iowa City High (12-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-5), 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (10-7), 5. Linn-Mar (7-5)

Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (14-4), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-6), 3. Independence (14-7), 4. Western Dubuque (8-8), 5. Washington (11-8)

Class 3A — 1. Solon (12-4), 2. Mount Vernon (13-3), 3. West Liberty (11-1), 4. Anamosa (16-2), 5. Williamsburg (11-7)

Class 2A — 1. North Linn (19-3), 2. Jesup (13-5), 3. Iowa City Regina (7-9), 4. Dyersville Beckman (8-7), 5. Highland (7-5)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!

Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (12-3), 2. Sigourney (11-5), 3. Belle Plaine (10-6), 4. Springville (12-7), 5. Central City (13-8)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City High 10-2 12-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-3 12-5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5 12-6

Western Dubuque 6-7 8-8

Dubuque Senior 5-9 5-12

Cedar Falls 3-9 6-10

Waterloo East 1-11 3-15

Cedar Rapids Washington 1-11 1-15

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-0 11-1

Dubuque Hempstead 10-3 13-4

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-2 10-7

Dubuque Wahlert 7-5 10-6

Linn-Mar 7-5 7-5

Iowa City Liberty 7-5 7-9

Waterloo West 4-10 4-11

Iowa City West 2-10 4-12

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

West Delaware 11-1 14-4

Solon 12-2 12-4

Mount Vernon 10-2 13-3

DeWitt Central 7-2 12-4

Dyersville Beckman 4-4 7-6

Marion 5-7 9-10

Maquoketa 2-9 3-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Williamsburg 8-4 11-7

Independence 7-7 14-7

Benton Community 5-6 7-8

Clear Creek Amana 3-6 6-6

Center Point-Urbana 2-8 4-11

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-8 4-13

South Tama 0-10 2-12

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All

Camanche 9-1 18-1

Anamosa 7-1 16-2

Northeast 6-3 12-5

Monticello 4-5 6-8

Cascade 3-6 6-7

North Cedar 2-6 5-8

Bellevue 0-11 0-15

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All

West Liberty 7-1 11-1

Durant 8-2 13-5

Iowa City Regina 5-2 7-9

Wilton 5-4 9-8

Mid-Prairie 3-6 4-11

West Branch 2-6 9-10

Tipton 1-8 1-11

 

TRI-RIVERS Conf. All

North Linn 14-0 19-3

Lisbon 8-2 12-3

Springville 7-5 12-7

Calamus-Wheatland 7-5 10-7

Alburnett 8-6 10-9

Edgewood-Colesburg 5-5 10-8

Maquoketa Valley 5-5 8-10

Central City 6-6 13-8

Bellevue Marquette 6-6 7-6

East Buchanan 5-7 8-7

Starmont 4-6 7-9

Easton Valley 1-9 3-12

Midland 0-14 0-20

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Kennedy softball claims a pair of 2-1 decisions from Iowa City High

Prep softball photos - City High vs Kennedy

Solon, West Delaware split Wamac softball twinbill

Lindsey Culver snaps homerless drought; Jefferson earns split with Xavier

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

McCartney mania: The former Beatle gives wing to his soaring talent in Moline

After initial concerns, Cedar Rapids leaders back massive development

Coralville man involved in drunken crash, fights with deputy

Hedgehog salmonella cases in Iowa, 16 other states

Video helps catch Iowa City man accused of break-in, campus thefts

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.