Anamosa claims battle between River Valley softball leaders

ANAMOSA — West Liberty already locked up its first River Valley Conference South Division softball title.

Anamosa is closing in on doing likewise in the North.

The Class 3A eighth-ranked Raiders struck for five runs in the first two innings and tripped No. 4 West Liberty, 5-2, in an RVC interdivision game Wednesday night at Anamosa Middle School.

“A division title, that’s our first goal,” Anamosa Coach Brad Holub said after the Raiders improved to 28-3 overall, 15-2 in the conference. “We didn’t know anybody in this conference coming in ... it’s a good league.”

A first-year RVC school, Anamosa can clinch no worse than a tie for the North title if it splits with Northeast on Friday.

The Raiders trail 9-2 in the first game of the twinbill, which was suspended Tuesday.

Junior Ellie Tallman came through with a pair of RBI singles in her first two plate appearances. The Raiders had seven of their 10 hits in the first two innings.

“This was a big confidence builder for us,” Tallman said. “We really focused a lot on finding our pitch.”

West Liberty (23-3, 17-2) wrapped up the South Division title Tuesday with a sweep of Iowa City Regina. Both teams utilized their No. 2 pitcher, because they could be headed for another meeting in a 3A regional final July 15.

Eighth-grader Emily Watters (7-0) picked up the win, holding the Comets scoreless after the third inning.

West Liberty struck first on Austyn Crees’ RBI double in the top of the first inning, but the Raiders answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way.

Watters reached on a two-base error to lead it off, Grace Lubben singled, then Tallman’s infield single got the Raiders on the board.

A groundout by Alexa Jess chased home another run, then Alexa Jess’ RBI double capped the rally.

Anamosa scored two more in the bottom of the second. Another error was instrumental, then Tallman singled home Lubben.

ANAMOSA 5, WEST LIBERTY 2

At Anamosa

West Liberty 101 000 0 — 2 7 1

Anamosa 320 000 x — 5 10 2

Janey Gingerich and Austyn Crees. Emily Watters and Jessie Frasher. W — Watters (7-0). L — Gingerich (8-1).

