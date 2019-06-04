BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019

Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Tuesday's championship scores, schedule, live updates

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Andrija Mijatovic (10) celebrates with Arnold Mutasingwa (11) after scoring against Gilbert during their Class 2A boys prep soccer state semifinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
After a two-day break following last week’s postponements, the Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament starts up again Tuesday with the championship round.

Field 9 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines is the site for all three championship games. This post will be updated with scores, highlights and full coverage.

State soccer coverage

» Iowa City West surges into 3A state final with win over Cedar Rapids Washington

» 2 matches, 2 shutouts for Cedar Rapids Xavier at boys' state soccer

» Iowa City Regina seniors look to close out soccer careers with state title

» Updated boys' state soccer brackets and schedule

State soccer schedule

Championship games

Class 1A: No. 2 Iowa City Regina (17-6) vs. No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (20-2), noon

Class 2A: No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-2) vs. No. 9 Lewis Central (18-4), 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A: No. 1 Waukee (21-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa City West (18-1), 5 p.m.

Consolation games

Class 1A: No. 11 West Liberty (11-8) vs. Sioux Center (14-5), 11:10 a.m.

Class 2A: No. 4 Gilbert (19-3) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (19-3), 1:40 p.m.

Class 3A: No. 13 Bettendorf (13-3) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (14-6), 4:10 p.m

