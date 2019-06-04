Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Tuesday's championship scores, schedule, live updates

After a two-day break following last week’s postponements, the Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament starts up again Tuesday with the championship round.

Field 9 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines is the site for all three championship games. This post will be updated with scores, highlights and full coverage.

State soccer coverage

» Iowa City West surges into 3A state final with win over Cedar Rapids Washington

» 2 matches, 2 shutouts for Cedar Rapids Xavier at boys' state soccer

» Iowa City Regina seniors look to close out soccer careers with state title

» Updated boys' state soccer brackets and schedule

State soccer schedule

Championship games

Class 1A: No. 2 Iowa City Regina (17-6) vs. No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (20-2), noon

Class 2A: No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-2) vs. No. 9 Lewis Central (18-4), 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A: No. 1 Waukee (21-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa City West (18-1), 5 p.m.

Consolation games

Class 1A: No. 11 West Liberty (11-8) vs. Sioux Center (14-5), 11:10 a.m.

Class 2A: No. 4 Gilbert (19-3) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (19-3), 1:40 p.m.

Class 3A: No. 13 Bettendorf (13-3) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (14-6), 4:10 p.m