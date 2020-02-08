Overturned DQ conserves Iowa City West's historic boys' district swim meet

MARION — It turned out to be a historic day for the Iowa City West boys’ swimming team.

For 45 minutes that history looked more like heartbreak following the IHSAA district meet Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center.

The Trojans were originally disqualified after winning the 400-yard freestyle relay, the meet’s final event, for having a swimmer re-enter the water following his leg of the relay.

West Coach Byron Butler had several conferences with meet officials in an effort to overturn the result. Finally, a call to the IHSAA was made and the result was overturned, sending the Trojans into a wild celebration.

The overturn capped a fantastic day of swimming for the Trojans. They won seven of the 11 events scoring a whopping 479 points, well ahead of Linn-Mar (356) and Iowa City High (275.5).

If the disqualifiation would have held, Butler said it would have “ruined the day for our kids.”

He got this explanation from meet officials.

“Our second swimmer, Luke Nichols, exited the pool and was exhausted,” Butler said. “He was sitting on the side and his foot re-entered the water and they ruled it re-entry into the water and called it a disqualification. It had no impact on the race.”

The importance of the disqualification overturn couldn’t be understated. If it has stood, the Trojans, a favorite to win next week’s state meet, would not have had that relay at state.

“That obviously would have been a big blow to them,” said Linn-Mar Coach Tom Belin.

With the overturn, West, according to Butler, had one of the best meets ever by an Iowa team.

“I say this with all humility, but this was the highest powerpoint swim by any team in Iowa history,” Butler said. “That was our goal coming in. We wanted to qualify 24 guys in 24 swims and all three relays.”

Senior James Pinter and freshman Diggory Dillingham were double winners for West. Pinter took the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Dillingham took the 50 and 100 freestyles. West dominated the two sprint relays, going 1-2-3 in both events. The Trojans also won all three relays.

“I’m unbelieveably proud of them,” Butler said of his team. “They just blew me away. You can look back at some of the old Cedar Rapids Washington teams when they were dominating and this was right up there with that performance.”

Iowa City High’s Forrest Frazier won a pair of events, taking the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. The three-time state champion is right on schedule.

“He’s right where we want him to be,” said City High Coach Zane Hugo. “He’s chasing some all-time records and hopefully he will finish strong next week.”

Linn-Mar got wins from Nick Cavanah (100 butterfly) and Cooper Callahan (500 free).

“It has been a process for Nick and today was a great day for him,” Belin said. “Cooper is just a fighter. He was behind going into the final 50 and really closed out strong.”

Team scoring

1. Iowa City West 479, 2. Linn-Mar 356, 4. Iowa City High 275.5, 4. Decorah 217.5, 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 213, 6. Burlington 133, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 117.5, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 98.5, 9. Keokuk 91.

Event Results

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos! Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! Purchase

200-yard medley relay: 1. Iowa City West (James Pinter, Jordan Christensen, Izaak Hajek, Michael Kimball) 1:33.16, 2. Iowa City High (Caleb Coons, Forrest Frazier, Isaac Weigel, Will Larson) 1:34.75, 3. Linn-Mar (Nick Cavanah, Greg Gerst, Alex Cochrane, Luke Rchard 1:38.43.

200 freestyle: 1. James Pinter (ICW) 1:40.08, 2. Cooper Callahan (LM) 1:42.11, 3. Isaac Weigel, (ICH) 1:43.73

200 individual medley: 1. Forrest Frazier (ICH) 1:49.15, 2. Aiden Carstensen (LM) 1:53.91, 3. Dylan Jones (K) 1:56.29.

50 free: 1. Diggory Dillingham (ICW) 20.87, 2. Michael Kimball (ICW) 21.52, 3. Kirk Brotherton (ICW) 21.73.

100 butterfly: 1. Nick Cavanah (LM) 49.96, 2. Izaak Hajek (ICW) 50.54, 3. Gus Grimstad (D) 51.36.

100 free: 1. Diggory Dillingham (ICW) 47.06, 2. Michael Kimball (ICW) 47.69, 3. Boyd Skelley (ICW) 48.26

500 free: 1. Cooper Callahan (LM) 4:37.38, 2. Isaac Weigel (ICH) 4:38.42, 3. Bryce Edens (ICH) 4:51.38

200 free relay: 1. Iowa City West (Kirk Brotherton, Luke Nichols, Michael Kimball, Diggory Dillingham) 1:25.69, 2. Linn-Mar (Alex Cochrane, Cooper Callahan, Ian Steffen, Aiden Carstensen) 1:28.01, 3. Burlington (Jacob Mohrfeld, Colby Geiger, Taden Jameson, Wyatt Hellman) 1:30.47.

100 backstroke: 1. James Pinter (ICW) 50.20, 2. Nick Cavanah 51.45, 3. Aiden Carstensen (LM) 51.46.

100 breaststroke: 1. Forrest Frazier (ICH) 54.18, 2. Dylan Jones (K) 57.14, 3. Jordan Christensen (ICW) 57.33.

400 free relay: 1. I.C West (Diggory Dillingham, Luke Nichols, Izaak Hajek, James Pinter) 3:08.00,, 2. Linn-Mar (Cooper Callahan, Ian Steffen, Nick Cavanah, Aiden Carstensen) 3:09.30, 3. Iowa City High (Isaac Weigel, Bryce Edens, Chase Loftus, Forrest Frazier) 3:14.04.