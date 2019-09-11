Prep Sports

Metro boys' trio highlights the field at Cedar Rapids Invitational

Green, Pendergast, Dolezal are ranked 1-2-3 in 4A; Poellet is the girls' favorite

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Jack Pendergast and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jacob Green duel at the Prairie Invitational on Aug. 31. Those two and Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal are ranked in the top three in Class 4A, and will race at the Cedar Rapids Invitational on Thursday at Noelridge Park. (Jeff Linder/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Jack Pendergast and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jacob Green duel at the Prairie Invitational on Aug. 31. Those two and Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal are ranked in the top three in Class 4A, and will race at the Cedar Rapids Invitational on Thursday at Noelridge Park. (Jeff Linder/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Parking will be a headache.

But the competition — particularly in the boys’ varsity race — will be worth it.

The top three runners in Class 4A, all from the Metro, will be part of the 19-team Cedar Rapids Invitational cross country meet Thursday at Noelridge Park.

Competition begins at 3:45 p.m., with varsity girls taking off at 4:35, boys at 5.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy athletics director Aaron Stecker reiterated in the meet packet that parking slots will be minimal, advising fans to park on nearby side streets.

Council Street NE, at the northwest corner of the park, is closed.

Kennedy’s Jacob Green has moved to the No. 1 spot in the 4A boys’ rankings after winning the individual title at the Prairie Invitational on Aug. 31. Jack Pendergast — the 2018 state runner-up — is No. 2; Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal is No. 3.

Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar is the defending 4A girls’ state champion and is top-ranked.

Prairie is the highest ranked boys’ team, at No. 4 in 4A. Iowa City West is 10th. Marion is No. 5 in 3A.

Linn-Mar’s girls are ranked sixth in 4A; Prairie is No. 8. Dubuque Wahlert is No. 3 in 3A.

Last year’s meet was canceled due to wet conditions.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

For Dyersville Beckman volleyball, this is no rebuild

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Brock Barnhart captures second straight CRANDIC golf title

Iowa State is Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors territory

Photos: CRANDIC boys' golf meet at Gardner Memorial Golf Course

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm halts plans for Tiffin store

Muscatine woman faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Police say man is dead after firing shots at SE Iowa officers

Treasured University of Iowa tree taken down by storm

First-degree murder charge added in Pointe apartment complex shooting

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.