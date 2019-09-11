Metro boys' trio highlights the field at Cedar Rapids Invitational

CEDAR RAPIDS — Parking will be a headache.

But the competition — particularly in the boys’ varsity race — will be worth it.

The top three runners in Class 4A, all from the Metro, will be part of the 19-team Cedar Rapids Invitational cross country meet Thursday at Noelridge Park.

Competition begins at 3:45 p.m., with varsity girls taking off at 4:35, boys at 5.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy athletics director Aaron Stecker reiterated in the meet packet that parking slots will be minimal, advising fans to park on nearby side streets.

Council Street NE, at the northwest corner of the park, is closed.

Kennedy’s Jacob Green has moved to the No. 1 spot in the 4A boys’ rankings after winning the individual title at the Prairie Invitational on Aug. 31. Jack Pendergast — the 2018 state runner-up — is No. 2; Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal is No. 3.

Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar is the defending 4A girls’ state champion and is top-ranked.

Prairie is the highest ranked boys’ team, at No. 4 in 4A. Iowa City West is 10th. Marion is No. 5 in 3A.

Linn-Mar’s girls are ranked sixth in 4A; Prairie is No. 8. Dubuque Wahlert is No. 3 in 3A.

Last year’s meet was canceled due to wet conditions.

