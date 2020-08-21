Iowa high school 4A boys' golf 2020: Gazette area golfers and teams to watch

Here are eight golfers and five teams to watch for the 2020 Iowa high school Class 4A fall boys’ golf season.

Golfers to watch

Dillon Burr, Linn-Mar, sr. — 2019 Class 4A state champion, 2020 Pribyl boys’ open champion, first-team all-Metro, MVC Valley Player of the Year, two-time Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet medalist, 73.5 18-hole and 38.07 combined adjusted average.

Gannon Hall, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr. — Second-team all-MVC Valley, shot 42.67 for nine holes and 81.8 per 18 with 42.03 combined adjusted average last season.

Drew Muilenburg, Linn-Mar, sr. — First-team all-MVC Valley, second-team all-Metro, MVC Valley divisional meet medalist, averaged 40.80 and 80.38 with a 41.11 combined adjusted average.

Kyle Neighbors, Cedar Rapids Washington, sr. — Three-time state meet participant, first-team all-Metro and all-MVC Mississippi, averaged 76.5 per round with 40.3 combined adjusted average.

Nile Petersen, Cedar Rapids Washington, jr. — 2019 4A state runner-up, 2020 Pribyl boys’ open runner-up, first-team all-Metro and all-MVC Mississippi, 76.5 per 18 holes and 39.59 combined adjusted average.

Matthew Schmit, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr. — Three-time state meet participant, first-team all-Metro, second-team all-MVC Mississippi, averaged 38.5 over nine and 80.38 for 18 holes.

Davis Stelzer, Western Dubuque, jr. — Two-time first-team all-MVC Mississippi, 2019 state qualifier, shot 77.67 for 18 holes with 40.17 combined adjusted average.

Jax Stelzer, Western Dubuque, sr. — Two-time first-team all-MVC Mississippi, 2018 state qualifier, averaged 77 per round with 40.04 combined adjusted average.

Teams to watch

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY: The Cougars have some big holes to fill with the graduation of Brock Barnhart and Josh White. Gannon returns after a good sophomore season. Juniors A.J. Corkery and Brady Shea also provide starting experience. Carter Vanderzee and Simeon Jauhiainen earned letters last season. They are young but have strong competition to fill out the starting spots.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON: The Warriors have been to five straight state meets and six of the last seven, according to Coach Dennis Goettel. Washington is led by junior Nile Petersen and senior Kyle Neighbors, who has a chance to compete at state all four seasons. The Warriors have strong experience and depth with Andrew Freeman, Ben Blockinger and Joseph Tauber also returning from last year’s lineup.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER: The Saints were fourth in the MVC, but earned a third straight state berth last year — the sixth since 2011. Matthew Schmit has been a key component each of the last three years. Charlie Allen was second-team all-MVC last year and had summer success. Clayton Nurre and Ryan Schmit placed well at the Pribyl, rounding out the top four. Xavier will look to develop support from the final two starters.

LINN-MAR: The Lions have plenty of firepower, including defending state champion Dillon Burr. Linn-Mar returns a low-scoring potential trio in Burr, Drew Muilenburg and Carter Vieth. Caden Postma and Cole Weber can provide two strong scores, giving the Lions some options. Linn-Mar has a chance to reach state for the first time since a third-place finish in 2016.

WESTERN DUBUQUE: The Bobcats had a strong showing in the MVC divisional meets last season. Davis and Jax Stelzer will lead a group with four starters back from a year ago. Both have state experience and have earned all-MVC honors. Western Dubuque Coach Ben Wilson has seen improvement from Max Naumann each season and Karson Skrtich spent time in the lineup a year ago. Freshman Jackson Webber is expected to make an immediate impact on a lineup that isn’t deep but has potential.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com