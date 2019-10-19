Iowa City West repeats at record-setting MVC girls' swimming meet

MARION — The speed was evident at Saturday’s Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swimming meet.

Meet records were established in eight of the 11 events contested on Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center. As expected, Iowa City West easily defended its title, winning six events en route to scoring 460 points. Cedar Falls (309) was a distant second followed by Linn-Mar (282) and Dubuque Wahlert (261).

“There were several strong swimmers here today,” said West Coach Byron Butler. “I was very pleased with the way we competed.”

Because of the depth at his disposal, Butler was able to move some of his top swimmers into other events, allowing others to step up and score valuable points.

Junior Aurora Roghair and sophomore Scarlet Martin were entered in sprint freestyle events instead of their usual specialties.

“We mixed things up a little bit,” Butler said. “I don’t think it was as deep as we could possibly make our lineup, but by moving Aurora and Scarlet, it opened up another spot in the 200 free and 200 IM. We’re really deep in those events, so it gave us another layer of depth.

“The girls were excited to finally swim in a quality facility,” continued Butler. “I think they were determined to take advantage of it.

Roghair, who repeated as divisional athlete of the year, said switching events was not a big deal. She won both the 100 (51.99 seconds) and 500 (4:57.35) freestyles in meet record times. Martin won the 100 butterfly (55.27), setting a new meet record. It took a meet record performance from Cedar Falls’ Grace Frericks (23.91) to edge Martin in the 50 free.

Martin and Roghair were also part of winning efforts in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, which both set new MVC meet standards.

“We were all excited to race and show people what we have as a team,” Roghair said. “Honestly, I was surprised to (win athlete of the year again). There were so many fast swimmers here today.”

The other two meet records set Saturday belonged to Linn-Mar freshman Hayley Kimmel. She won her specialty, the 200 IM, in 2:06.97, and edged Frericks in the 100 backstroke, winning in 55.27.

“It was a very exciting day for me,” Kimmel said. “My 200 IM wasn’t right where I wanted it to be, but it is still right at my best time.

“I was really excited about my 100 back,” she continued. “I was happy I got to race against Grace because she is a really good backstroker. She always pushes me to work harder.”

Kimmel knows showdowns are likely looming with West’s standouts in the regional meet, set for Nov. 2 at Linn-Mar.

“It’s going to be a long two weeks,” she admitted. “I’m really looking forward to that meet.”

MVC swimming and diving championships

Team scoring: 1. Iowa City West 460, 2. Cedar Falls 309, 3. Linn-Mar 282, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 261, 5. CR Kennedy 236, 6. Iowa City High 146, 7. Dubuque Senior 135, 8. CR Washington 112, 9. Waterloo 103, 10. CR Jefferson 91, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 88.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Linn-Mar (Hayley Kimmel, Shannon Kelley, Ella Wagner, Lily Haars) 1:50.81, 2. Dubuque Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Victoria Michael, Karlie Welbes) 1:53.39 3. IC West (Ella Hochstetler, Jenny Geng, Lily Ernst, Jade Roghair) 1:54.44.

200 free: 1. Olivia Taeger (ICW) 1:57.87, 2. Karlie Welbes (DW) 1:58.09, 3. Jade Roghair (ICW) 1:59.02.

200 individual medley: 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 2:06.97 (new meet record) 2. Lily Ernst (ICW) 2:13.57, 3. Kendall Mallaro (CF) 2:13.95.

50 free: 1. Grace Frericks (CF) 23.91 (new meet record), 2. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 23.96, 3. Carley Caughron (Wat.) 24.53.

100 butterfly: 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 55.27 (new meet record), 2. Carley Caughron (Wat.) 58.04, 3. Lily Ernst (ICW) 59.58.

100 free: 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 51.99 (new meet record), 2. Anna Pfeiffer (DS) 54.46, 3. Emma Clark (CF) 55.03.

500 free: 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 4:57.35 (new meet record), 2. Olivia Taeger (ICW) 5:11.80, 3. Audrey Repko (Ken) 5:12.24.

200 free relay: 1. Iowa City West (Scarlet Martin, Ella Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger, Aurora Roghair) 1:38.15 (new meet record), 2. Cedar Falls (Grace Frericks, Marley Hagarty, Rachel Roose, Emma Clark), 1:41.41, 3. Linn-Mar (Hayley Kimmel, Lily Haars, Ella Wagner, Sylene Brizard) 1:41.88.

100 backstroke: 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 56.46 (new meet record), 2. Grace Frericks (CF) 56.71, 3. Victoria Michel (DW) 1:00.36.

100 breaststroke: 1. Olivia Masterson (ICH) 1:07.42, 2. Alaina Schmidt (DW) 1:10.80, 3. Jenny Geng (ICW) 1:11.37.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Iowa City West (Scarlet Martin, Jade Roghair, Olivia Taeger, Aurora Roghair) 3:34.17 (new meet record), 2. Cedar Falls (Grace Frericks, Ava Mallaro, Grace Bobeldyk, Emma Clark) 3:42.31, 3. Dubuque Senior (Tabitha Monahan, Maci Boffelli, Claire Wedewer, Anna Pfeiffer) 3:47.33.

Diving: 1. Ashton Syharath (CF) 475.75, 2. Lauren Limball (Wat.) 443.85, 3. Megan Norris (LM) 421.85.