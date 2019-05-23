Iowa boys' state golf results: West Delaware's Brandon Larsen leads 3A after first round

West Delaware junior Brandon Larsen fired a 3-under 69 Thursday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge to take a two-stroke lead after day one of the Class 3A state tournament.

Matthew Briggs of Notre Dame/West Burlington (71) was the only other golfer under par Thursday.

Larsen birdied three par 5s (No. 7, No. 10 and No. 18) and a pair of par 4s (No. 1 and No. 12), carding 35 on the front nine and 34 on the back.

Nevada leads the team race after day one with a score of 300, three better than Spirit Lake.

Edgewood-Colesburg senior Ethan Streicher is the Class 1A leader at Westwood in Newton. He went 1-over for the day with a 72, two strokes below Harris-Lake Park’s Lucas Gunderson.

Streicher converted birdies on the par-4 12th and par-5 16th.

Kolby Shackelford of Panorama (69) is the Class 2A first-round leader at American Legion in Marshalltown, while Des Moines Christian is in first as a team (304). West Branch is four strokes back, led by second-place individual Dylan Countryman (72). Williamsburg is in fifth (322).

Play at all three sites is set to resume at 8 a.m. Friday.

Class 3A

Team Leaderboard

1. Nevada, 300

2. Spirit Lake, 303

3. Spencer, 307

T-4. DeWitt Central, 317

T-4. Norwalk, 317

6. Pella, 318

T-7. Oskaloosa, 319

T-7. Clear Lake, 317

9. Carroll, 325

10. Mount Pleasant, 335

Individual Leaderboard

1. Brandon Larsen (West Delaware), 69

2. Matthew Briggs (Notre Dame/West Burlington), 71

3. Matt Gearheart (Atlantic), 72

T-4. Ezra Meyer (Spencer), 73

T-4. Hogan Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock), 73

T-6. Justin Schipper (MOC-Floyd Valley), 74

T-6. Harold Dobernecker (Nevada), 74

T-8. Tyler Sansgaard (Nevada), 75

T-8. Johnathan Oltman (Pella), 75

T-8. Hogan Rockhold (Oskaloosa), 75

T-8. Ian Brandt (Spirit Lake), 75

T-8. Tanner Dunn (Norwalk), 75

T-8. Jackson Laven (Spirit Lake), 75

T-8. Mason Weeks (Spirit Lake), 75

T-8. Kyle Linder (Nevada), 75

Class 2A

Team Leaderboard

1. Des Moines Christian, 304

2. West Branch, 308

3. Carroll Kuemper, 309

4. Panorama, 321

5. Williamsburg, 322

6. New Hampton, 325

7. Sioux Center, 335

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 337

9. Union Community, 339

Individual Leaderboard

1. Kolby Shackelford (Panorama), 69

2. Dylan Countryman (West Branch), 72

3. Nate Juffer (Des Moines Christian), 73

4. Jake Weissenburger (Des Moines Christian), 74

5. Corbin Borelli (Carroll Kuemper), 75

T-6. Noah Schlabaugh (Mid-Prairie), 76

T-6. Ryan Anderson (New Hampton), 76

T-8. Dawson McDermott (Carroll Kuemper), 77

T-8. Grant Caltrider (West Central Valley), 77

T-8. Nick Stole (Roland-Story), 77

T-8. Dylan Sherlock (Van Meter), 77

T-8. Freddy Bullock (Sioux Center), 77

T-8. Cole Collison (Carroll Kuemper), 77

T-8. Matthew Wynne (Des Moines Christian), 77

T-8. Kaleb Sexton (West Branch), 77

Class 1A

Team Leaderboard

1. Harris-Lake Park, 322

2. Grundy Center, 325

3. Algona Garrigan, 344

4. Westwood, 351

5. Newell-Fonda, 356

6. Sigourney, 357

7. Iowa Valley, 359

8. Exira-EHK, 364

Individual Leaderboard

1. Ethan Streicher (Edgewood-Colesburg), 72

2. Lucas Gunderson (Harris-Lake Park), 74

3. Sam Miller (Westwood), 75

T-4. Hogan Henrich (Newell-Fonda), 77

T-4. Andrew Arndorfer (Algona Garrigan), 77

T-6. Everette Carroll (Exira-EHK), 78

T-6. Will Carroll (Exira-EHK), 78

T-8. Tyson Kruse (Graettinger GTRA), 79

T-8. Ashton Martens (Grundy Center), 79

T-8. Isaac Ihnen (Harris-Lake Park), 79

